Clear

Biden's startling weapon against Trump

Article Image

Joe Biden condemns President Donald Trump over the use of smoke canisters against peaceful protesters outside the White House in order to clear a park so that the President could visit a church for a photo opportunity.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

Finally, on Tuesday, we heard presidential remarks about the protests against police violence that are roiling the nation.

Too bad they weren't from the actual president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, spoke from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this morning, a city -- like many across the country -- where thousands have been taking to the streets to protest the latest death of an unarmed black man in police custody: George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into his neck for more than eight long minutes.

Biden's speech could not have distinguished him more from President Donald Trump. While Trump seems to think chaos benefits him and acts to drive it at any turn, Biden struck a markedly different tone, issuing a call for calm, reconciliation, and understanding. "We're a nation in pain," Biden said. "We must not let our pain destroy us."

In a pointed critique of the President, who has long refused to take responsibility for any of his actions and never accepts blame -- even when his failed response to a pandemic has left more than 100,000 Americans dead -- Biden said, "I'll do my job and take responsibility. I won't blame others. I'll never forget that the job isn't about me."

Whatever you think of Biden -- and he wasn't my pick for the Democratic nomination -- it was almost startling to hear from an empathetic, rational adult who understands he's asking to be the public's most prominent servant, not its petty disciplinarian.

It was a window into what a Biden presidency might look like: Hardly the stuff of progressive dreams, but also leaps and bounds better than the current nightmare of narcissism, division, and autocracy from a President primarily concerned about his ratings and anyone he perceives to have slighted him. Biden promises to listen, lead, and to try to do right by the whole country, not just the angry few who don red hats and shout the loudest at political rallies.

He may not be offering the kind of enormous progress voters like me crave. But he does promise to pull us back from the abyss.

He delivered his remarks from City Hall in a metropolis where, like so many others across the country, police have been escalating their response to protesters, sometimes tear gassing even those peaceably assembled, beating people with nightsticks and shields, and attacking and arresting journalists -- including the Philadelphia Inquirer's Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Kristen Graham.

These increasingly violent tactics have been sanctioned by Trump, a pathetic coward who responded to a night of protests in Washington, DC, by hiding below ground in a White House bunker, and who on Monday evening staged a photo op of his supposed bravery walking out onto the streets of the capital -- after he had police use tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets to clear all the peaceful, and mostly young, citizen protesters away.

Standing in the Rose Garden he gave what will go down as one of the most terrifyingly authoritarian, anti-American screeds in US history. Law enforcement, he said, would "dominate the streets." If city and state leaders didn't squash protesters, Trump said, he would send in the military to do it for them. It was the kind of rhetoric you might be familiar with if you've ever heard a tin-pot dictator trying to put down a righteous mass movement against him. Then he walked to a venerated DC church, where he stood with aids, held up a Bible and said, "We have the greatest country in the world."

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "outraged" at the President's exploitation of her church, St. John's Episcopal, to share "a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus."

"The President did not pray when he came to St. John's, nor as you just articulated, did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now," she told Cooper. "And in particular, that of the people of color in our nation, who wonder if anyone ever -- anyone in public power will ever acknowledge their sacred words. And who are rightfully demanding an end to 400 years of systemic racism and white supremacy in our country. And I just want the world to know, that we in the diocese of Washington, following Jesus and his way of love ... we distance ourselves from the incendiary language of this President. We follow someone who lived a life of nonviolence and sacrificial love."

"I just can't believe what my eyes have seen," she said, surely echoing the sentiments of every decent American who holds the First Amendment's protections in the high esteem they deserve.

I'm not exactly a Biden superfan -- in my ideal universe, we would have a farther-left presidential nominee who stood shoulder to shoulder with the protesters and issued a more radical clarion call for justice.

But I'm not the person Biden needs to convince. He's talking to the vast middle of American voters who may endorse the fundamental message of the demonstrations, but are dismayed by property destruction; who are more inclined to focus on burning cars and broken windows than the enormous majority of peaceful demonstrators; and who support police officers.

I think those folks too often are distracted and misguided. But still, they vote -- and they are among those who will determine this election. Democrats need a leader who both stands with protesters speaking out against racist abuse and sends more moderate voters a clear message: I will be the president of stability and decency; Trump is the candidate of chaos and hate.

Biden did just that. "I won't traffic in fear and division," he said. "I won't fan the flames of hate."

And he pointed to Trump's shameful dictator cosplay: "when peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the President from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House -- using tear gas and flash grenades -- in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle."

Importantly, Biden also voiced his support for legislation to regulate some of the most dangerous policing tactics: outlawing police chokeholds, ending the transfer of military equipment to police, and creating a national police oversight commission.

Did Biden address the totality of the solution in his brief remarks Tuesday? Not even close. Were the content of his remarks, and the gravity with which he delivered them, far, far better than the tear gas-'em-and-beat-'em strategy endorsed by Trump? Yes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18354

Reported Deaths: 649
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2271118
Jefferson1859103
Montgomery175843
Tuscaloosa79916
Marshall7009
Franklin5628
Lee55033
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa42765
Butler41418
Unassigned3842
Walker3702
Elmore3628
Chambers35825
Madison3434
Baldwin2929
Morgan2871
Dallas2793
Etowah26012
Lowndes25212
DeKalb2493
Coffee2381
Autauga2335
Sumter2247
Houston2214
Bullock2096
Pike2060
Colbert1862
Russell1750
Hale1759
Barbour1721
Marengo1716
Lauderdale1662
Calhoun1643
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1507
Cullman1471
Clarke1462
St. Clair1281
Randolph1277
Dale1220
Marion12211
Pickens1184
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1031
Greene954
Winston900
Macon854
Covington811
Jackson812
Henry802
Bibb761
Crenshaw753
Escambia723
Washington716
Blount631
Lawrence500
Monroe432
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events