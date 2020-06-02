Clear

A lost decade looms for America's economy

Article Image

CNN's Jon Sarlin explains the difference between reorganization and liquidation when it comes to bankruptcy filings.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

It could take the US economy most of the next decade to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

The CBO warns in a new analysis that the pandemic will reduce cumulative economic output over the next 10 years by $7.9 trillion, or 3% of GDP during the decade, compared to its projections from January. Without accounting for inflation, the damage totals $15.7 trillion, or 5.3% of GDP.

The CBO said the revisions reflect expectations of reduced consumer spending caused by business closures and social distancing. In addition, the recent drop in energy prices is expected to "severely" curtail investment in that sector, the CBO warned.

Recent legislation, which includes more than $2 trillion in stimulus, will only partially mitigate the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, the CBO said.

The big caveat: The CBO cautioned that there is an unusually high degree of uncertainty around its forecasts because the course of the pandemic is unknown and it's not clear how the economy will respond.

The report from the highly respected government number crunchers further challenges hopes for a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic, which had been a common talking point in the early days of the crisis.

More than GDP: If recent history is a guide, it could take even longer for the labor market and household wealth to recover.

The 2008 global financial crisis took a much smaller bite out of GDP than what experts expect to see as a result of the pandemic. But 10 years after the Great Recession began, labor force participation rates for prime-age workers remained depressed in the United States, and household wealth had only started to recover.

Neil Shearing, the group chief economist at Capital Economics, said that most major economies are in a similar position — at least in the medium term —despite the recent pick up in high frequency data such as road traffic and electricity consumption.

"While the slump in output caused by the virus seems to have bottomed out, the recovery is likely to be slow going and uneven. Most economies are still likely to be below their pre-virus paths of GDP by the end of our central forecast horizon in 2022," he wrote in a research note on Monday.

He cited three big reasons why a recovery in high frequency data doesn't tell the whole story.

Reason 1: The recovery follows an extreme economic chock. "The fact that activity is recovering needs to be seen in this context of the huge loss of output incurred during lockdowns. Output in most major economies is still running at somewhere between 15% and 25% of pre-virus levels," he said.

Reason 2: High frequency data doesn't tell us much about what's going on with demand —one of the biggest factors in any rebound. "The fact that more journeys are taking place is encouraging, but the extent to which this will translate into a recovery in consumer spending is unclear," he said.

Reason 3: Governments and central banks still need to figure out how to transition from crisis mode to recovery, and to reopen their economies in ways that don't do more damage.

"Policy needs to shift from combatting a crisis to supporting the recovery," said Shearing. "Making this transition will not be easy. One of the biggest risks in the near-term is that governments move too quickly to embrace a new round of austerity."

A walkout at Facebook

Some Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout on Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action on a series of controversial posts from President Donald Trump.

As part of the walkout, employees took the day off work. Managers at Facebook have been told by the company's human resources department not to retaliate against staff who are planning to protest, or to make them use paid time-off, a source told CNN Business.

The public pushback from employees comes after growing scrutiny of Facebook's inaction following controversial posts from the president. Trump and Zuckerberg spoke on the phone Friday.

What employees are saying: Jason Stirman, a design manager at Facebook, said he disagreed with Zuckerberg's decision to do "nothing" about Trump's recent posts. "I'm not alone inside of FB. There isn't a neutral position on racism," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Andrew Crow, head of design for Facebook's Portal devices, said on Twitter: "Giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it's newsworthy." "I disagree with Mark's position and will work to make change happen," he added.

Katie Zhu, an Instagram employee, tweeted that she was taking Monday off and that she's "deeply disappointed" and "ashamed" with "how the company is showing up." Zhu encouraged others who work for Facebook's apps to join her and "organize."

While only a small number of Facebook employees are currently speaking out compared to Facebook's overall workforce of about 48,000, the protests underscore the company's difficult position.

Taking action on Trump's posts risks angering the White House and conservatives, who have long complained of alleged bias on the platform and are threatening new regulations, but doing nothing could alienate some of Facebook's top talent.

What black CEOs are saying

Just four Fortune 500 companies in America have black CEOs. Three of them are speaking out following the death of George Floyd.

Jide Zeitlin, CEO of the luxury goods brand Tapestry, which owns Kate Spade, Coach, and Stuart Weitzman, posted a personal message on LinkedIn to his employees.

"I sat down several times to write this letter, but stopped each time. My eyes welling up with tears. This is personal," Zeitlin wrote.

"We can replace our windows and handbags, but we cannot bring back George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, and too many others," he added.

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison posted a letter to his team on Saturday.

"I grew up in the segregated south and remember stories my parents shared about living in the Jim Crow South," he wrote. "So, I have personal understanding of the fear and frustration that many of you are feeling."

Merck CEO Ken Frazier told CNBC on Monday that he could have just as easily been George Floyd.

"What the African American community sees in that videotape is that this African American man, who could be me or any other African American man, is being treated as less than human," Frazier told CNBC.

Frazier said that "huge opportunity gaps" exist in America.

"It is the responsibility of corporate America to bridge those gaps," Frazier said. "If we don't try to create opportunities for these people to be employed — joblessness creates hopelessness."

Up next

Dick's Sporting Goods will publish earnings before the opening bell.

Also today: CrowdStrike and Zoom earnings are up after the close

Coming tomorrow: ADP private employment report; US services data; Campbell Soup earnings

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18246

Reported Deaths: 644
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2271118
Jefferson1859103
Montgomery175843
Tuscaloosa79916
Marshall7009
Franklin5628
Lee55033
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa42765
Butler41418
Unassigned3842
Walker3702
Elmore3628
Chambers35825
Madison3434
Baldwin2929
Morgan2871
Dallas2793
Etowah26012
Lowndes25212
DeKalb2493
Coffee2381
Autauga2335
Sumter2247
Houston2214
Bullock2096
Pike2060
Colbert1862
Russell1750
Hale1759
Barbour1721
Marengo1716
Lauderdale1662
Calhoun1643
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1507
Cullman1471
Clarke1462
St. Clair1281
Randolph1277
Dale1220
Marion12211
Pickens1184
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1031
Greene954
Winston900
Macon854
Covington811
Jackson812
Henry802
Bibb761
Crenshaw753
Escambia723
Washington716
Blount631
Lawrence500
Monroe432
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events