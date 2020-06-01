Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grief and anger over George Floyd's death spark protests demanding change in week since video went viral

Article Image

As protests continue nationwide in response to the police killing of George Floyd, CNN's Ryan Young reports on other fatal encounters between police and black men, women and children in the last decade.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

In the days since George Floyd's death, thousands have poured onto the country's streets to protest the killing and those who died before him as a result of police brutality.

The nation watched the unarmed man's last moments in anger and shock as he pleaded for his life while a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck. Then, demonstrations began in Minneapolis and spread like wildfire across the US -- Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Miami, New York City and Chicago are just some of the cities who saw crowds.

Sunday night more than two dozen cities deployed curfews and governors activated National Guard troops to keep the crowds home. Most protests were peaceful, with people sporting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" signs, chanting loudly and armed with face masks for protection against coronavirus.

But some groups turned violent over the weekend, torching buildings and police cars, smashing through windows of businesses, looting and clashing with police forces who multiplied as the crowds grew larger. Federal law enforcement officials said over the weekend groups including white supremacists and anarchists are behind some of that violence.

Authorities responded with forceful confrontations, shooting tear gas, mace and rubber bullets at the crowds and arresting hundreds throughout the country. In New York City, a police vehicle was seen plowing through a crowd of protesters. In Atlanta, two officers were fired after their violent arrest of two college students was caught on video.

It's still unclear what the coming days will look like.

Latest developments

  • Chiara de Blasio, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter, was arrested Saturday night alongside other protesters, police sources say. She was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, the sources said.
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the Minnesota Attorney General's office will be taking the lead on Chauvin's case.
  • Chauvin, who was initially expected in court Monday, will make his first court appearance June 8. He's been charged with with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
  • In New Jersey, the Atlantic City mayor said he was extending a nightly curfew through June 8. he said the city has had "its fair share of embarrassments, but this one today is at the very top."

The crowds that stayed past nightfall

To help dampen the violence, at least 40 cities enacted curfews and more than a dozen governors deployed National Guard troops.

In Long Beach, California, some crowds defied the nightly curfew and began raiding and vandalizing stores Sunday night.

National Guard members were deployed to Long Beach to respond to the unrest and looting, which followed a day of peaceful protests across the state.

In the nation's capital, a similar scene. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers in riot gear and protesters remained in a standoff in downtown Washington as crowds threw water bottles at police and authorities responded with flash bangs and pepper spray.

The entire DC National Guard -- about 1,350 members -- was called out Sunday night to assist police with protests in the city after several fires were set, including in a church just blocks from the White House.

In New York, a group of protesters remained in Manhattan as night fell, facing off with police after several fires were set and some stores were looted. The group was all that remained from the protests earlier in the day, where hundreds peacefully marched through the city's streets.

"Black lives matter. That's the message," one protester told CNN affiliate WABC. "Peaceful. That's all. Just hear us. Hear our cries."

Who the looters are

Officials in several cities have warned that those who are raiding stores and creating scenes of chaos are not there to protest Floyd's death.

Federal law enforcement officials said they're aware of outside groups causing some of the violence, using the cover of the legitimate protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere. Those include white supremacists, anarchists and far-left extremists, some of whom have overlapping affiliations, they said.

In Minnesota, law enforcement officials also said they believe there are white supremacists who are attending demonstrations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said Sunday.

"They're agitators," he said, adding that authorities are trying to break up groups so "agitators" don't gather and incite chaos.

He also added that there have been reports of Antifa attending the demonstrations.

Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left -- often the far left -- but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.

In other parts of the US, officials say those wreaking havoc aren't local.

In Miami, Police Chief Jorge Colina said "of the 57 people that were arrested, 13 of those 57 live in the city of Miami."

Some of those who have been arrested are from Michigan, Georgia, New York and at least three are from Minnesota, he said. Others won't say where they're from.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said looters organized and possibly came from outside of the city.

"There clearly was coordination, they were clearly listening to our radio traffic," she said. "The number of U-Haul trucks that magically showed up in front of stores, car caravans that dropped people off and broke windows and then were hustling the goods out into the backs of the cars -- absolutely, it was organized."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17952

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2239116
Jefferson1837102
Montgomery171040
Tuscaloosa78315
Marshall6939
Franklin5567
Lee54833
Shelby51720
Tallapoosa42765
Butler41118
Chambers35525
Walker3542
Elmore3548
Madison3394
Baldwin2909
Morgan2801
Dallas2723
Etowah25711
DeKalb2483
Lowndes24612
Coffee2361
Sumter2247
Autauga2214
Houston2204
Bullock2095
Pike2030
Colbert1842
Hale1739
Russell1710
Marengo1706
Barbour1671
Lauderdale1642
Calhoun1603
Choctaw1538
Wilcox1487
Clarke1442
Cullman1430
Randolph1277
St. Clair1231
Marion12211
Pickens1164
Dale1150
Talladega1135
Limestone1060
Chilton1011
Greene944
Winston900
Macon824
Henry802
Covington801
Jackson782
Crenshaw753
Bibb751
Washington706
Escambia633
Blount621
Lawrence500
Geneva430
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Monroe402
Perry390
Cherokee373
Clay272
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events