Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Sunday, May 31

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Feb. 22 that person-to-person Coronavirus transmission outside of China without definitive origin had 'the makings of a pandemic.'

Posted: May 31, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: May 31, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic could have offered a moment of glory for populist leaders. This is a period of heightened fear and anxiety, emotions that typically allow populism to thrive.

But as Angela Dewan writes, the virus is immune to their playbooks.

The United States, Brazil and Russia have the world's highest number of coronavirus cases and their economies are taking devastating blows. Their leaders -- Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin -- initially downplayed the risks, even as the virus overwhelmed other nations. Now they are scrambling as the virus continues to spread and kill, exposing their weaknesses.

Trump has placed blame on China, touted unproven drugs and pressured governors to reopen states. Putin has pulled PR stunts to project the image of a leader in control, like visiting a newly built hospital in a yellow hazmat suit. But Russia's spiraling infection numbers show the virus has eluded his grasp. Bolsonaro's repeated claims that the virus is "a little flu" that poses little threat is falling flat, as cases rise by as many as 20,000 a day.

The consequences have proved deadly. If the US had started social distancing just a week earlier, it could have prevented the loss of at least 36,000 lives, say researchers at Columbia University.

Intimidation, fear-mongering and propaganda have not slowed the virus. Countries that have seen some success have followed science, communicated transparently and relied on long-term planning.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you get coronavirus through food?

A: "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food," says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that because the coronavirus can't survive on surfaces for long, there is likely a very low risk of spread from food products or packaging shipped over several days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

One man's 1,250-mile journey home

India's large population of migrant workers has been hard hit by the virus. Many were caught far from home when Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted sweeping lockdown measures.

Mohit Rao tells the story of one migrant worker who walked and hitchhiked from the southern tech hub of Bengaluru to his village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. He was lucky. He made it home. Hundreds of others have died on the road.

Migrant workers across the world face similar threats. They lose their jobs and can't send money home. They are unable to return home. And their cramped living conditions place them at high risk of contracting the virus.

Pandemic and protests collide

Health officials warn that mounting protests in the US could exacerbate the spread of a virus that has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

CNN medical analyst Dr. James Phillips stresses the importance of protection during protests.

"This can be done in a relatively safe manner by trying to distance yourself and wearing those masks," he said. "It's important to remember, in the middle of a tinder box that is America right now and with all these protests taking place, we can't lose sight of the fact there's a deadly virus circulating and it can still spread."

Reopening must be done "slowly and painstakingly"

England will lift more coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Extremely vulnerable people who have been "shielding" -- staying at home at all times and avoiding any face-to-face contact -- will be allowed outdoors. Some schools will reopen and people will be allowed to gather in larger groups.

But experts have warned the government against rushing to reopen. The UK, which has the second highest number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world, is at a "very dangerous moment" in its coronavirus crisis, says the country's deputy chief medical officer.

For some, another Sunday with no church

The thrust to reopen religious institutions has recently dominated Covid-19-related debates.

As governors gradually reopen their cities, some churches have argued that they are being treated differently than other groups. Last week, President Donald Trump called on governors to reopen religious institutions, threatening to "override" governors if their states did not follow new guidance from the CDC.

The fight over the reopening of houses of worship reached the US Supreme Court on Friday, when, in a 5-4 vote, it rejected a request from a California church to block limits on the number of people who can attend services.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

Working from home has challenged millions across the world. But for some adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, the transition has proved more daunting, as they struggle to manage their environment as well as they may have in the office.

Here are some tips to make the situation easier:

  • Replicate your work environment
  • Plan your day the evening before
  • Keep up with a morning routine
  • Work alongside a coworker
  • Set aside time for unplanned distractions
  • Take time for self-care

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2191115
Jefferson1780102
Montgomery163238
Tuscaloosa73814
Marshall6879
Franklin5457
Lee54033
Shelby50319
Tallapoosa42364
Butler40217
Chambers35325
Walker3442
Elmore3398
Madison3274
Baldwin2839
Dallas2603
Morgan2511
Etowah24811
DeKalb2433
Lowndes23812
Coffee2291
Sumter2206
Autauga2164
Houston2094
Bullock2034
Pike1980
Colbert1782
Russell1670
Marengo1636
Lauderdale1612
Hale1598
Calhoun1543
Choctaw1518
Barbour1501
Wilcox1447
Clarke1422
Cullman1260
Randolph1257
Marion12111
St. Clair1181
Pickens1114
Dale1100
Talladega1093
Chilton1001
Limestone940
Greene944
Winston880
Covington771
Jackson772
Crenshaw763
Macon754
Henry742
Bibb721
Washington686
Blount611
Escambia573
Lawrence480
Geneva400
Conecuh391
Coosa381
Monroe372
Perry370
Cherokee373
Clay272
Lamar230
Fayette150
Cleburne141
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events