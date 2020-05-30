Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: NASA, SpaceX send American astronauts to space Full Story

In 2004, Elon Musk discussed partnering with NASA for the next era of space travel. This weekend marks a major milestone

Article Image

In an early interview with CNN, SpaceX founder Elon Musk explained how he could work with NASA and his vision for the future of space travel.

Posted: May 30, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business Video by Richa Naik and John General

In a 2004 interview with CNN, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk discussed his ambitions to partner with NASA and to one day send people into space.

"I think what we're doing is critical to the future of NASA," Musk said at the time.

This weekend, nearly 16 years later, Musk's SpaceX is poised to do just that.

On Saturday afternoon, SpaceX and NASA will again aim to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth's orbit. The launch will mark several milestones: It is set to be the first time in nearly a decade that astronauts have been sent to space from US soil, the first crewed mission for SpaceX and the first time a privately developed spacecraft launched humans into Earth's orbit.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of CNN's founding, the newsroom is digging into its vault and releasing archived footage of old interviews, which offers a chance to look back at how the people, companies and stories CNN covers have evolved.

The astronauts who hope to be launched into space during Saturday's mission will be sent to the International Space Station. But even a dozen years ago, Musk wanted to help NASA go even further.

"I think fundamentally the way we help NASA is by lowering the cost of access to space, allowing us to do more interesting things for a given budget," Musk said in 2004. "If we're to go to the moon, if we're to go to Mars, which is the stated objective ... there is no way we're getting there on the current NASA budget unless there are dramatic improvements in cost. So I think a company like SpaceX is really vital to NASA achieving its mission."

SpaceX struggled to successfully launch its Falcon 1 rocket. But in September 2008, on the fourth try, the rocket finally took flight. Two months later, in December 2008, NASA awarded SpaceX a $1.6 billion contract to operate cargo resupply flights to the International Space Station. Since then, NASA and SpaceX have worked together on a number of other missions.

During the 2004 interview, Musk said he envisioned demand for sending satellites and cargo into space growing, and he also imagined the space business expanding into new categories, too.

"I think you've got space tourism or space adventure," he said. "That, I think, is likely to be the biggest driver.

These days, SpaceX continues to build and test early prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, which Musk has long billed as the vehicle that will one day carry the first humans to Mars, and competitors such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are also building technology aimed at enabling space tourism.

"What I think we're beginning to see is the dawn of a new era of space exploration," Musk said in 2004. "One that is driven by commercial companies as much, if not more, than by government."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17061

Reported Deaths: 611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2162114
Jefferson1744102
Montgomery159038
Tuscaloosa72014
Marshall6819
Franklin5407
Lee53632
Shelby49719
Tallapoosa42264
Butler39616
Chambers35224
Walker3302
Madison3244
Elmore3237
Baldwin2829
Dallas2553
Etowah24711
Morgan2441
DeKalb2433
Lowndes22711
Coffee2261
Sumter2166
Autauga2123
Houston2044
Bullock2014
Pike1910
Colbert1652
Russell1620
Marengo1606
Hale1578
Lauderdale1562
Calhoun1533
Choctaw1498
Barbour1471
Wilcox1417
Clarke1342
Randolph1257
Marion12011
St. Clair1181
Cullman1140
Pickens1094
Dale1060
Talladega1063
Chilton991
Greene934
Limestone920
Winston870
Covington771
Jackson762
Crenshaw733
Henry732
Macon723
Bibb711
Washington676
Blount601
Escambia573
Lawrence480
Geneva390
Coosa381
Conecuh381
Cherokee363
Monroe362
Perry350
Clay272
Lamar230
Cleburne141
Fayette130
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22063

Reported Deaths: 361
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson496860
Shelby4823110
Trousdale13934
Rutherford116222
Sumner85845
Hamilton75315
Bledsoe6081
Williamson54210
Putnam4656
Robertson4493
Tipton4373
Lake4130
Wilson3898
Out of TN3794
Knox3665
Bedford2834
Montgomery2623
Rhea2090
Hardeman1950
Madison1752
Loudon1420
McMinn13614
Macon1303
Cheatham1180
Bradley1131
Fayette1122
Cumberland1111
Dickson1100
Blount893
Maury880
Sevier802
Washington750
Coffee700
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Gibson621
Monroe612
Sullivan602
Hickman570
Lauderdale561
Franklin511
Dyer500
Greene492
Marion391
Anderson391
DeKalb370
Hamblen342
Smith321
Hawkins322
Grundy321
White310
Marshall311
Haywood302
Henry300
Obion301
Lawrence290
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cocke200
Carter191
Perry170
Morgan170
Cannon170
Jackson170
Campbell171
Roane160
Johnson160
Crockett162
Sequatchie150
Henderson150
Polk150
Humphreys131
Chester120
Fentress120
McNairy120
Scott120
Giles120
Hardin122
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Benton71
Clay70
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Unicoi40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events