Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville YMCA employee tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

Zuckerberg finally explains why Facebook is doing nothing about Trump's posts

Article Image

Twitter says President Donald Trump and the White House's official Twitter account have violated its rule against glorifying violence, using what it calls a "public interest notice" to flag the incendiary post about the protests and violence in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Posted: May 29, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: May 29, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained Friday night why his company would take no action on posts in which President Trump threatened "looting" in Minneapolis would lead to "shooting." That explanation came roughly 16 hours after Twitter did take action and despite Zuckerberg's having previously told Congress that posts inciting violence would not be tolerated on Facebook.

"I know many people are upset that we've left the President's posts up," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Trump's posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter read, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Within two-and-a-half hours of the post, Twitter had placed a warning label on it saying it glorified violence.

Facebook, by contrast, remained silent on the matter for 18 hours until Zuckerberg's post appeared.

Justifying leaving the posts on Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, "We looked very closely at the post that discussed the protests in Minnesota to evaluate whether it violated our policies. Although the post had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it up because the National Guard references meant we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force. Our policy around incitement of violence allows discussion around state use of force, although I think today's situation raises important questions about what potential limits of that discussion should be."

Testifying before Congress in October, Zuckerberg said, "If anyone, including a politician, is saying things that can cause, that is calling for violence or could risk imminent physical harm ... we will take that content down." He was answering questions from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he made the claim.

In his post Friday, Zuckerberg criticized Twitter for its handling of Trump's posts.

"Unlike Twitter, we do not have a policy of putting a warning in front of posts that may incite violence because we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician," he wrote.

Earlier in the week Zuckerberg had criticized Twitter for fact-checking Trump's false claims about mail-in ballots in California. Zuckerberg made those comments on Fox News.

Even so, Zuckerberg said in his post that he did not agree with the President's post.

"I've been struggling with how to respond to the President's tweets and posts all day. Personally, I have a visceral negative reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric," he wrote, adding, "But I'm responsible for reacting not just in my personal capacity but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression."

Ending his post, Zuckerberg concluded, "People can agree or disagree on where we should draw the line, but I hope they understand our overall philosophy is that it is better to have this discussion out in the open, especially when the stakes are so high. I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17031

Reported Deaths: 610
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2124112
Jefferson1712100
Montgomery154134
Tuscaloosa67813
Marshall6689
Lee53332
Franklin5147
Shelby48419
Tallapoosa41864
Butler39213
Chambers34924
Madison3184
Elmore3137
Walker2991
Baldwin2819
Etowah24411
Dallas2443
DeKalb2413
Morgan2311
Coffee2241
Lowndes22210
Sumter2136
Autauga2053
Houston1884
Bullock1833
Pike1790
Colbert1612
Russell1590
Marengo1556
Lauderdale1532
Calhoun1523
Hale1517
Choctaw1488
Wilcox1347
Barbour1321
Clarke1292
Randolph1257
Marion11911
St. Clair1161
Pickens1014
Talladega1003
Dale990
Chilton971
Cullman960
Greene924
Limestone870
Winston820
Covington771
Jackson752
Crenshaw722
Bibb711
Henry712
Macon712
Washington666
Blount581
Escambia493
Lawrence460
Geneva400
Conecuh351
Coosa351
Monroe352
Perry350
Cherokee342
Clay272
Lamar210
Fayette130
Cleburne131
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21679

Reported Deaths: 356
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson489460
Shelby4718107
Trousdale13934
Rutherford111622
Sumner85245
Hamilton71915
Bledsoe6081
Williamson53310
Putnam4615
Robertson4412
Tipton4303
Lake4130
Wilson3878
Out of TN3794
Knox3575
Bedford2744
Montgomery2613
Rhea1980
Hardeman1940
Madison1752
Loudon1370
McMinn13614
Macon1243
Cheatham1180
Cumberland1111
Dickson1100
Fayette1102
Bradley1081
Blount893
Maury810
Sevier762
Washington750
Coffee680
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Gibson611
Monroe612
Sullivan602
Hickman570
Lauderdale561
Dyer500
Franklin491
Greene482
Anderson391
Marion381
DeKalb370
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Haywood302
Smith301
Hamblen302
Henry300
Marshall301
White300
Obion281
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Meigs260
Overton260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Warren220
Cocke200
Carter191
Jackson170
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Roane160
Crockett162
Perry160
Johnson160
Polk150
Sequatchie150
Henderson140
Humphreys131
Chester120
Fentress120
Giles120
McNairy120
Scott110
Stewart110
Hardin112
Claiborne90
Houston80
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Unicoi40
Moore30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events