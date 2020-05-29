8 notable details in the criminal complaint against ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

8 minutes and 46 seconds.

That's how long Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd's neck, as alleged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office criminal complaint against the former Minneapolis police officer.

"The defendant had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total.

Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive."

The complaint was released Friday, the same day Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The complaint lists the two counts the officer faces as well as a detailed statement of probable cause. The document outlines the moments that led to Floyd's arrest and subsequent death last Monday.

Notable details in the complaint

The following are passages taken directly from the complaint:

-- The initial police call was over a counterfeit $20 bill: "On May 25, 2020, someone called 911 and reported that a man bought merchandise from Cup Foods at 3759 Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Minnesota with a counterfeit $20 bill."

-- The document says Floyd was non-compliant: "Mr. Floyd did not voluntarily get in the car and struggled with the officers by intentionally falling down, saying he was not going in the car, and refusing to stand still."

-- It specifies how Chauvin knelt on Floyd: "The defendant placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd's head and neck."

-- It notes that such restraint is dangerous: "Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.

-- It documents what Floyd said: :Mr. Floyd said, "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said, "Mama" and "please," as well. The defendant and the other two officers stayed in their positions.

-- It says Floyd had underlying health issues: "The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

-- It says three factors contributed to this death: "The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

Read the full document here