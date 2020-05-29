Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rescue teams searching for hiker in Jackson County Full Story

Arresting reporters at a protest is an affront to the First Amendment

Article Image

CNN's Brian Stelter says the arrest of Omar Jimenez while covering the Minneapolis protests is an arrest to the "concept of the public knowing what is happening in their community."

Posted: May 29, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: May 29, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

When a journalist is arrested at a protest, the free and fair gathering of the news is arrested, too.

That's one of the reasons why these infringements on press freedom are relatively rare in the United States -- and why Friday's brief arrest of a CNN crew in Minneapolis was so egregious.

"Police may not prevent journalists from covering protests if the journalists are in a place where the public is allowed, and they are not disrupting or interfering with law enforcement. Simply being near a protest or other newsworthy event is not a crime," the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press states in its guide to covering protests.

Live video from correspondent Omar Jimenez and the CNN crew showed that they were not interfering with law enforcement.

As a phalanx of officers approached their live shot location, Jimenez was clearly heard saying "we can move back to where you like... We are getting out of your way... Wherever you want us, we will go."

Despite this, Jimenez was taken into custody along with producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez.

The Reporters Committee guide states that "police cannot arrest journalists in retaliation for negative coverage or to prevent reporting on a public demonstration."

But to many viewers who saw the arrest take place live on air, that's exactly what it looked like.

CNN lawyers and executives immediately worked to secure their release. CNN Worldwide president reached Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who apologized for the infringement and took responsibility. The crew was released about one hour after they were detained.

Friday morning's episode had some echoes of Ferguson, Missouri, where numerous journalists were detained while covering protests in 2014.

At the time, The American Society of News Editors called it a "top-down effort to restrict" First Amendment rights. "For every reporter they arrest, every image they block, every citizen they censor, another will still write, photograph and speak," the group said.

In one of his public statements about the turmoil, President Barack Obama reaffirmed his support for journalists on the ground. "Our constitutional rights to speak freely, to assemble, and to report in the press must be vigilantly safeguarded, especially in moments like these," Obama said.

In some cases the Ferguson arrests were chalked up to misunderstandings. The spate of arrests wound up being embarrassing for the police, and four of the journalists sued St. Louis County. In a settlement deal in 2016, the county agreed "to adopt policy changes that will address the issues raised by this lawsuit."

Since then, researchers at the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker have counted a handful of other cases of journalists taken into custody while covering protests.

The most recent case, in March 2019, occurred in Sacramento, California. Darrell Steinberg, the Sacramento mayor, said "no matter the reason an order to disperse was given, no member of the press should be detained for doing their job."

Walz also expressed regret for the episode. After the journalists were released, Walz told Zucker, "I will publicly address what happened this morning and apologize to the crew. You are essential to our democracy and your ability to report must be unhindered."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16554

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2124112
Jefferson1712100
Montgomery154134
Tuscaloosa67813
Marshall6689
Lee53332
Franklin5147
Shelby48419
Tallapoosa41864
Butler39213
Chambers34924
Madison3184
Elmore3137
Walker2991
Baldwin2819
Etowah24411
Dallas2443
DeKalb2413
Morgan2311
Coffee2241
Lowndes22210
Sumter2136
Autauga2053
Houston1884
Bullock1833
Pike1790
Colbert1612
Russell1590
Marengo1556
Lauderdale1532
Calhoun1523
Hale1517
Choctaw1488
Wilcox1347
Barbour1321
Clarke1292
Randolph1257
Marion11911
St. Clair1161
Pickens1014
Talladega1003
Dale990
Chilton971
Cullman960
Greene924
Limestone870
Winston820
Covington771
Jackson752
Crenshaw722
Bibb711
Henry712
Macon712
Washington666
Blount581
Escambia493
Lawrence460
Geneva400
Conecuh351
Coosa351
Monroe352
Perry350
Cherokee342
Clay272
Lamar210
Fayette130
Cleburne131
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21679

Reported Deaths: 356
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson489460
Shelby4718107
Trousdale13934
Rutherford111622
Sumner85245
Hamilton71915
Bledsoe6081
Williamson53310
Putnam4615
Robertson4412
Tipton4303
Lake4130
Wilson3878
Out of TN3794
Knox3575
Bedford2744
Montgomery2613
Rhea1980
Hardeman1940
Madison1752
Loudon1370
McMinn13614
Macon1243
Cheatham1180
Cumberland1111
Dickson1100
Fayette1102
Bradley1081
Blount893
Maury810
Sevier762
Washington750
Coffee680
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Gibson611
Monroe612
Sullivan602
Hickman570
Lauderdale561
Dyer500
Franklin491
Greene482
Anderson391
Marion381
DeKalb370
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Haywood302
Smith301
Hamblen302
Henry300
Marshall301
White300
Obion281
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Meigs260
Overton260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Warren220
Cocke200
Carter191
Jackson170
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Roane160
Crockett162
Perry160
Johnson160
Polk150
Sequatchie150
Henderson140
Humphreys131
Chester120
Fentress120
Giles120
McNairy120
Scott110
Stewart110
Hardin112
Claiborne90
Houston80
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Unicoi40
Moore30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events