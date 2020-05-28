Clear
5 things to know for May 28: Coronavirus, Hong Kong, Twitter, health, climate

CNN meteorologist Tom Sater explains why the historic SpaceX/NASA launch was scrubbed.

Posted: May 28, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: May 28, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Most Magical Place on Earth is planning its comeback: Disney World plans to start reopening its parks in July.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

More than 100,000 Americans have now died of Covid-19 in less than four months. That's almost twice the number of Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War and about the same number that died nationwide during the flu pandemic in 1968. On average, nearly 900 Americans have succumbed to the disease every day since the first known virus-related death was recorded on February 6. Even then, the numbers may not paint a complete picture of the damage, since some victims -- like those who die in their homes and not in a hospital -- might never have been tested for the virus, and states still don't agree on how to report deaths. While Americans are absorbing the steep toll of the crisis, infectious disease experts say it's almost certain we'll see a second surge of the virus when summer ends.

2. Hong Kong 

China has approved that controversial national security law for Hong Kong. It will drastically broaden Beijing's power over the semi-autonomous city, which has been rocked by anti-government protests calling for greater democracy and more autonomy from mainland China. Critics say the law threatens the political freedoms of Hong Kong's citizens. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer enjoys a high degree of autonomy from China -- a decision that could result in the loss of Hong Kong's special trading status with the US and threaten its standing as a global financial hub. That, in turn, could jeopardize billions of dollars in trade with American businesses and damage the already-battered world economy.

3. Twitter 

It looks like President Trump will fight back against Twitter's attempts to call out misinformation in his tweets. He is set to announce an executive order today against social media companies, but it's unclear what that will include. The President accused Twitter of censorship after it applied a fact check to two of his tweets about mail-in voting and even said he was open to using federal powers to rein in the platform. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded by saying the fact-check measures don't make Twitter the "arbiter of truth." Dorsey and his company have been criticized for what some see as a reticence to moderate posts by the President, who recently used the platform to push baseless allegations against former Rep. Joe Scarborough regarding the death of a congressional staffer years ago.

4. Social distancing 

Six feet may not be far enough apart for effective social distancing, according to new commentary published in the journal Science. Medical experts say the distance recommended by the World Health Organization may not properly shield others from aerosols passed by breathing and speaking, especially in indoor situations, by people infected with Covid-19. Like so many things about the coronavirus, the experts say more information is needed about the nature of its spread. For now, masking up seems to be the best bet. Dr. Anthony Fauci beat that drum again yesterday, imploring people to don masks as the country opens back up. He says while wearing a mask isn't 100% effective, it's an important safeguard and is also a sign of respect for others -- and a symbol of pandemic best practices.

5. Climate crisis

It's no secret that the drastic change in traffic and flight volume across the world has been a boon for the environment. However, the pandemic could end up endangering the climate in other ways. The economic fallout of the crisis has caused a historic slump in global energy investment that could threaten climate goals in the longer term, according to a new report. The International Energy Agency says such investments could plunge this year by a record $400 billion, lightening the coffers for clean energy initiatives and other climate-friendly policies and driving lower-income countries back toward cheaper coal and fossil fuel use. Plus, experts say once the world gets up and running again, carbon emissions will rocket back once more.

HAPPENING LATER

Relief changes may be coming

The House is scheduled to vote today on changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, set up to help struggling small businesses with emergency loans during the pandemic. The bipartisan measure would give businesses more time to use loans under the program and more flexibility in how to use them.

TODAY'S NUMBER

43

That's how many states reported record unemployment numbers in May. Overall, unemployment has risen to 14.7%, another staggering toll of the coronavirus crisis.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect, and I didn't see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life."

Tera Brown, George Floyd's cousin, saying the officers involved in the arrest that preceded the 46-year-old black man's death should be charged with murder.

TODAY'S WEATHER

