Hundreds gathered in the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died after police encounter

About 24 hours after George Floyd's death, hundreds of protesters packed the streets of Minneapolis, many gathering at the intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police officers shortly before he died.

Floyd was arrested Monday evening after officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders shows Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the ground and one police officer's knee pressing against his neck. Floyd pleaded he was in pain and couldn't breathe. Shortly after, he died at a nearby hospital.

Four police officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, Minneapolis police said. State and federal authorities are now investigating the case.

Tuesday evening, protests started at the intersection where Floyd was last recorded alive. Protesters later moved to one of the police precincts, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

Some demonstrators chanted "No justice, no peace" -- as well as "I can't breathe," which were some of the last words Floyd uttered Monday in the bystander video.

Demonstrators and officers in riot gear faced each other in tense moments, and police sent tear gas canisters into crowds.

"We're here to let them know this can't be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us. This will not go on another day," a protester told the affiliate.

Tear gas used after crowd turned unruly, police say

Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd after some protesters turned unruly, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told CNN.

Some demonstrators wheeled a shopping cart full of rocks just outside the precinct and dumped the rocks on the ground for people to throw, a CNN team there reported.

A police cruiser's back window was shattered when someone threw something at it.

Police outside Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct fired what appeared to CNN's team on the scene to be non-lethal projectiles at demonstrators.

Officers fired "foam marking rounds," but no rubber bullets, after some protesters became unruly, Elder said. Those rounds are meant to mark individuals that officers believe may be instigating violence for later investigation, Elder said.