Clear
BREAKING NEWS Florence nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus; no residents have tested positive Full Story

He asked Twitter to remove Trump's false tweets about his dead wife. Twitter refused

Article Image

President Trump tweets have dredged up a baseless and debunked claim about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Brian Stelter discuss the decades-old conspiracy theory.

Posted: May 26, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: May 26, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter and Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

Six times this month, in a vile attempt to punish a political rival, President Trump has tweeted about a decades-old conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.

Twitter has come under increasing pressure to remove the tweets, but the company is not bending, despite being called out by some of the people personally hurt by the posts.

Trump's smears about Scarborough center on the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who worked in his Florida office when he served in Congress. Scarborough's opponents and a bevy of internet trolls have tried to blame him for her death, even though he was in Washington at the time.

Trump brought up the baseless theory once in 2017, causing a surge of newfound attention about Klausutis' death — and unwelcome phone calls to her family members.

Trump ratcheted it up on May 4 and said "Concast," his derogatory name for MSNBC's owner Comcast, "should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough." Since then, his tweets have become even more pointed, essentially accusing Scarborough of murder.

Family members and friends of Klausutis have watched, some of them in disgust, but have refrained from commenting publicly for fear that they'd just further the conspiracy theory.

Klausutis' widower, T.J. Klausutis, took action in private last week, writing to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and asking him to remove Trump's tweets.

"Nearly 19 years ago, my wife, who had an undiagnosed heart condition, fell and hit her head on her desk at work. She was found dead the next morning. Her name is Lori Kaye Klausutis and she was 28 years old when she died," he wrote in a letter to Dorsey dated May 21. "Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister."

T.J. said he has tried to honor his late wife by protecting her memory "as I would have protected her in life."

He said that's why he was writing to Dorsey.

"The President's tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered — without evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter's community rules and terms of service," he wrote. "An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed."

Scarborough's co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski has also applied pressure, including on their program "Morning Joe."

"You can keep tweeting about Joe, but you're just hurting other people," Brzezinski said to Trump on the air last week.

She publicly asked for a meeting with Dorsey and said, on Twitter, that "it's just crazy that Trump, the chief law enforcement officer of the US is using the power of the presidency to harass someone who is a critic." She said it's "nuts that this is accepted. Nuts."

On Sunday, when CNN Business asked Twitter if Trump's "cold case" tweets violated its rules and if any action would be taken, the company declined to comment.

On Tuesday morning, New York Times columnist Kara Swisher published the Klausutis letter and Brzezinski read it on the air.

Three hours later, Twitter told CNN Business that it would not be removing the tweets.

"We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family," a Twitter spokesperson said. "We've been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly."

The company did not provide any details on what "product features and policies" it has been working to expand.

Last year, Twitter said it was instituting a policy that would make some exceptions for world leaders like Trump. The company said it planned to place a disclaimer on future tweets from world leaders that break its rules but which Twitter decides are in the "public interest."

Klausutis had no immediate comment on Twitter's statement.

It is not the first time conservatives have sought to enflame a conspiracy theory about the death of a political staffer in order to hurt a Democratic rival.

Fox News host Sean Hannity and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich helped peddle unfounded claims about Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in 2016.

Rich's brother later called on the likes of Hannity to "take responsibility for the unimaginable pain" they had caused in spreading baseless information about how Seth Rich died.

On Tuesday morning, the President posted twice more about Scarborough, seemingly in response to news coverage of his behavior. He pointed out that the conspiracy theory was not a "Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus."

"This is much like what Trump did with birtherism," New York Times television critic James Poniewozik commented. "People may now believe he invented it, but there too he took a conspiracy theory already fermenting in the swamp and popularized it" when other politicians wouldn't. "Original thoughts have never been his thing -- shamelessness is."

Read the letter here:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15194

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2033111
Jefferson163091
Montgomery127433
Marshall6509
Tuscaloosa55812
Lee51032
Franklin4676
Shelby44719
Tallapoosa40063
Butler35912
Chambers33724
Madison3024
Baldwin2749
Elmore2707
Walker2391
Etowah23811
DeKalb2263
Dallas2063
Coffee2061
Lowndes19310
Sumter1936
Morgan1761
Houston1724
Autauga1683
Calhoun1463
Pike1450
Choctaw1444
Colbert1422
Marengo1416
Russell1370
Lauderdale1352
Bullock1333
Hale1324
Randolph1247
Wilcox1187
Marion11410
Barbour1131
Clarke1092
St. Clair1041
Pickens934
Greene914
Talladega912
Chilton871
Dale850
Cullman780
Limestone770
Jackson712
Winston670
Covington671
Washington655
Henry642
Macon622
Crenshaw602
Bibb591
Blount491
Lawrence430
Escambia433
Perry350
Geneva350
Coosa341
Monroe332
Cherokee332
Conecuh281
Clay272
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20535

Reported Deaths: 338
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson463258
Shelby445194
Trousdale13924
Rutherford102922
Sumner82745
Bledsoe6081
Hamilton60114
Williamson52210
Tipton4273
Lake4100
Robertson3891
Putnam3805
Wilson3638
Out of TN3394
Knox3365
Bedford2694
Montgomery2483
Rhea1970
Hardeman1880
Madison1732
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1100
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Dickson1040
Macon1013
Bradley981
Blount823
Maury790
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe562
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Greene472
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb340
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Carroll271
Jefferson270
White270
Weakley260
Hamblen262
Meigs250
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Obion241
Warren210
Overton210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Henderson130
Perry130
Humphreys131
McNairy120
Giles120
Chester120
Sequatchie110
Scott110
Hardin112
Fentress110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events