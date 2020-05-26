Clear

Stanley Ho, Hong Kong billionaire and Macao's 'godfather of gambling,' dies at 98

Article Image

Stanley Ho, a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in Macao's gambling industry, has died aged 98 in Hong Kong according to his family. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout reports.

Posted: May 26, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, Eric Cheung, Isaac Yee and Kristie Lu Stout, CNN Business

Stanley Ho, Macao gambling tycoon and one of Hong Kong's first billionaires, has died at the age of 98, his family said on Tuesday.

The businessman, who came to be known as the "godfather of gambling," passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Pansy Ho, one of his daughters, told reporters outside a hospital in Hong Kong.

Stanley Ho was born in Hong Kong in 1921, and made his fortune transforming the neighboring city of Macao into a gambling hub that later was dubbed the "Las Vegas of Asia." The former Portuguese colony is the only place in China where casino gambling is permitted.

"We will all miss him," and respect "his legendary accomplishments and everything he has done in life for Hong Kong ... and Macao, and all his charitable donations," his daughter said.

For four decades, Ho held the only gaming concession in Macao, and oversaw the city's rise to become one of the world's biggest hotspots for gamblers. He led the Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, a casino and hotel operator known best for its Grand Lisboa property in Macao.

He also was honorary chairman of Shun Tak Holdings, a conglomerate in Hong Kong whose businesses span transportation, real estate and investments. That company is now run by his daughter, Pansy, who is also a board member and part owner of MGM China.

The casino magnate's monopoly ended in 2002, when Macao opened up the industry to foreign players and allowed US giants such as Wynn and Sands to enter the market. Around the same time, China also eased travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to visit the city.

Throughout his life, Ho developed close ties with Beijing and served as a member of China's Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top advisory body.

Ho had battled health problems for some time. In 2009, he suffered a fall and underwent brain surgery, forcing him to take a step back from running his businesses. A bitter public family feud over his wealth followed.

Ho was famously polygamous, fathering seventeen children with four women. His net worth was estimated last year at $14.9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

After two years of infighting, Ho ended up giving up nearly his entire stake in his gambling empire and dividing the wealth among his family.

Despite his field of work, Ho always said he never indulged himself and fought to keep his image clean. He was known as a flamboyant man, who loved ballroom dancing.

"I know nothing of gambling. I still don't gamble," he once said. "I got [into] this franchise because it was a challenge for me."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14986

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2033111
Jefferson163091
Montgomery127433
Marshall6509
Tuscaloosa55812
Lee51032
Franklin4676
Shelby44719
Tallapoosa40063
Butler35912
Chambers33724
Madison3024
Baldwin2749
Elmore2707
Walker2391
Etowah23811
DeKalb2263
Dallas2063
Coffee2061
Lowndes19310
Sumter1936
Morgan1761
Houston1724
Autauga1683
Calhoun1463
Pike1450
Choctaw1444
Colbert1422
Marengo1416
Russell1370
Lauderdale1352
Bullock1333
Hale1324
Randolph1247
Wilcox1187
Marion11410
Barbour1131
Clarke1092
St. Clair1041
Pickens934
Greene914
Talladega912
Chilton871
Dale850
Cullman780
Limestone770
Jackson712
Winston670
Covington671
Washington655
Henry642
Macon622
Crenshaw602
Bibb591
Blount491
Lawrence430
Escambia433
Perry350
Geneva350
Coosa341
Monroe332
Cherokee332
Conecuh281
Clay272
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20535

Reported Deaths: 338
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson463258
Shelby445194
Trousdale13924
Rutherford102922
Sumner82745
Bledsoe6081
Hamilton60114
Williamson52210
Tipton4273
Lake4100
Robertson3891
Putnam3805
Wilson3638
Out of TN3394
Knox3365
Bedford2694
Montgomery2483
Rhea1970
Hardeman1880
Madison1732
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1100
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Dickson1040
Macon1013
Bradley981
Blount823
Maury790
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe562
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Greene472
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb340
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Carroll271
Jefferson270
White270
Weakley260
Hamblen262
Meigs250
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Obion241
Warren210
Overton210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Henderson130
Perry130
Humphreys131
McNairy120
Giles120
Chester120
Sequatchie110
Scott110
Hardin112
Fentress110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events