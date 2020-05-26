Clear
5 things to know for May 26: Coronavirus, testing, China, Brazil, Ahmaud Arbery

Article Image

The eastern US has been soaked for the past week and the coming days will see more of the same which will allow dangerous heat to build in the Southwest. CNN Weather has been monitoring and meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: May 26, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Feeling sluggish this Mon... er, Tuesday? A quick five-minute yoga routine could straighten you right out -- from the comfort of your own bed.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

The long Memorial Day weekend saw thousands of Americans flock to summer haunts -- often without regard for social distancing rules or other coronavirus safety precautions. Crowds packed beaches in Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia and Indiana, among other places. Many ventured out without masks, and others failed to keep their distance, even as officials highlighted the continued importance of both to prevent another surge of infections. That surge is already happening in some places. Arkansas' governor said the state is experiencing a "second peak" after a deep dip in cases. All in all, cases are trending upward in 18 states, and the nationwide death toll is slowly approaching 100,000. As of last evening, it was above 98,218 -- more than the number of US troops killed in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.

2. Testing 

The US Department of Health and Human Services has released a new coronavirus testing plan, and it contains some big promises. The Trump administration says it will buy 100 million testing swabs and vials by the end of the year and distribute them to states. The report also says the country as a whole should be able to perform at least 40 million tests per month by the time September rolls around. Still, the responsibility for how, exactly, all these tests will be carried out is left largely up to states. Each state is also expected to coordinate tests for contact tracing, monitor asymptomatic carriers, and prepare for future virus surges -- all while meeting federal reporting targets.

3. China

Tensions between the US and China are spilling over into the airline industry. Washington is accusing Beijing of making it difficult for US carriers to resume flights between the two countries as economies reopen. Delta and United airlines both want to resume the routes in June but have run into trouble getting their plans approved by China's Civil Aviation Administration. In response, the US says it wants more regulatory power over the US-China routes taken by Chinese carriers. Meanwhile, the situation between China and Hong Kong is pulling at more threads in the frayed US-China relationship. Beijing's attempts to impose a national security law on the semi-autonomous city have sparked a new round of protests and could pose a new diplomatic test for President Trump.

4. Brazil

A new White House travel policy starts today that bars anyone who has been to Brazil within 14 days from arriving in the US. The travel ban is intended to stop the spread of Covid-19. The disease has surged in Brazil in recent weeks, with nearly 375,000 confirmed cases. That's the second-highest number of nationwide cases after the US. The rising infections have sparked serious political conflagrations in Brazil, especially since the country's President, Jair Bolsonaro, has been largely dismissive of the seriousness of the pandemic, calling it a "little flu" and downplaying its risks. The mayor of Manaus, Brazil, put words to the growing anger by calling on Bolsonaro to resign and saying he should "shut up and stay at home."

5. Ahmaud Arbery 

An attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says the US Justice Department is investigating his shooting death as a hate crime. Arbery, who was black, was shot and killed while running in February near Brunswick, Georgia. The case has developed rapidly since two white men were arrested early this month and charged with Arbery's murder. Days later, the attorney general in Georgia -- one of a handful of states that has no hate crime statute -- requested the DOJ investigate the handling of the case. Last week, a third man, who filmed Arbery's death, was arrested in connection with the killing. None has been asked by a judge to plead, and attorneys for the men have said they committed no crimes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Washington Nationals put a 'Baby Shark' (like, from the song) on their World Series ring 

Truly the mark of champions.

Betty White wants you to know she's doing perfectly fine during the pandemic 

PHEW.

A designer shows the future of pandemic runway fashion with 3D models 

When humans can't be there, technology can pick up the slack.

Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their baby's name slightly 

It doesn't have a number anymore, but good luck pronouncing it anyway.

Millions of 17-year cicadas are expected to emerge soon

They're going to get out here, take one look around, and burrow right back into the dirt.

TODAY'S NUMBER

6.5 million

That's how many coronavirus tests the city of Wuhan performed in just nine days, according to state media, as part of drastic measures to prevent a second wave of infections.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I've learned something through this pandemic: We need sports, man. Are they the most important thing in the world? Not even close. But the one thing they do, they take your mind off of all the other stuff going on in the world."

Charles Barkley, on the significance of the weekend golf match between PGA greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and their respective partners, NFL greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Woods and Manning won the charity match, which netted $20 million for coronavirus relief.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

A joyful marimba noise

Come on, let's get some positive vibes going. Listening to this should help. (Click here to view.)

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14986

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2033111
Jefferson163091
Montgomery127433
Marshall6509
Tuscaloosa55812
Lee51032
Franklin4676
Shelby44719
Tallapoosa40063
Butler35912
Chambers33724
Madison3024
Baldwin2749
Elmore2707
Walker2391
Etowah23811
DeKalb2263
Dallas2063
Coffee2061
Lowndes19310
Sumter1936
Morgan1761
Houston1724
Autauga1683
Calhoun1463
Pike1450
Choctaw1444
Colbert1422
Marengo1416
Russell1370
Lauderdale1352
Bullock1333
Hale1324
Randolph1247
Wilcox1187
Marion11410
Barbour1131
Clarke1092
St. Clair1041
Pickens934
Greene914
Talladega912
Chilton871
Dale850
Cullman780
Limestone770
Jackson712
Winston670
Covington671
Washington655
Henry642
Macon622
Crenshaw602
Bibb591
Blount491
Lawrence430
Escambia433
Perry350
Geneva350
Coosa341
Monroe332
Cherokee332
Conecuh281
Clay272
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20535

Reported Deaths: 338
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson463258
Shelby445194
Trousdale13924
Rutherford102922
Sumner82745
Bledsoe6081
Hamilton60114
Williamson52210
Tipton4273
Lake4100
Robertson3891
Putnam3805
Wilson3638
Out of TN3394
Knox3365
Bedford2694
Montgomery2483
Rhea1970
Hardeman1880
Madison1732
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1100
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Dickson1040
Macon1013
Bradley981
Blount823
Maury790
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe562
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Greene472
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb340
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Carroll271
Jefferson270
White270
Weakley260
Hamblen262
Meigs250
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Obion241
Warren210
Overton210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Henderson130
Perry130
Humphreys131
McNairy120
Giles120
Chester120
Sequatchie110
Scott110
Hardin112
Fentress110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

