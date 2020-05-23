Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the kitten born with two faces

Article Image

An Oregon family got a big surprise when their cat gave birth to a litter that included a kitten with two faces.

Posted: May 23, 2020 4:51 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 4:51 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

An Oregon family got quite the surprise when one of their farm cats gave birth to a litter of six kittens, including one twice as cute as the rest.

Say hello to Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten.

The adorable kitty was born on Wednesday with two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths. Mama cat, Keenly, and his five siblings are all healthy.

"My wife went out to look at them and found five normal ones and one with two faces," owner BJ King told CNN. "We were pretty shocked. It was so odd looking, we didn't even really think much of it until later in the day when we realized this was actually pretty rare."

Two-faced cats are known as "Janus" cats, named after the Roman god Janus, who had two faces -- one looking into the past and the other into the future.

Although these rare kittens don't usually survive for more than one day, a two-faced cat named Frank and Louie defied the odds and lived for 15 years, even appearing in the Guinness World Records book in 2006.

To increase Biscuits and Gravy's likelihood of survival, the King family has to take over much of Keenly's motherly duties. That includes regular feedings and keeping him warm.

"It's like having a newborn baby," King said. "We set the alarm for every two hours to feed him during the night and feed him every two hours, 24 hours a day. We are very careful to keep him warm at all times and he snuggles inside my wife's shirt for most of the day."

Biscuits and Gravy only has one brain stem, but can eat, suck and meow using both of his mouths. For now, the little one is doing very well, according to the family's veterinarian.

While King said they have decided to give away the rest of the litter, Biscuits and Gravy is officially a part of their family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13670

Reported Deaths: 541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1916107
Jefferson149888
Montgomery109629
Marshall6429
Lee47132
Tuscaloosa4649
Franklin4225
Shelby42019
Tallapoosa38762
Chambers33023
Butler32911
Madison2864
Baldwin2719
Elmore2427
Etowah22510
DeKalb2093
Coffee1891
Dallas1823
Walker1791
Sumter1726
Lowndes17210
Houston1563
Autauga1493
Morgan1441
Calhoun1373
Choctaw1354
Pike1270
Marengo1256
Randolph1237
Lauderdale1222
Russell1200
Hale1193
Colbert1172
Wilcox1106
Marion10710
Barbour1041
St. Clair981
Clarke922
Bullock891
Greene884
Pickens864
Chilton851
Talladega852
Dale770
Cullman730
Limestone720
Jackson692
Washington635
Covington631
Macon582
Bibb551
Crenshaw532
Winston520
Henry501
Blount491
Lawrence400
Escambia393
Coosa331
Cherokee332
Geneva280
Perry280
Clay272
Conecuh241
Monroe232
Lamar170
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19394

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson439648
Shelby412792
Trousdale13904
Rutherford95020
Sumner79242
Bledsoe6071
Williamson50010
Hamilton46813
Tipton4232
Lake4060
Putnam3505
Wilson3438
Out of TN3394
Robertson3350
Knox3225
Bedford2634
Montgomery2183
Rhea1930
Hardeman1870
Madison1632
Loudon1300
McMinn12412
Dickson1010
Cheatham1000
Fayette1002
Macon973
Cumberland971
Bradley901
Blount783
Maury780
Unassigned750
Sevier702
Washington680
Coffee640
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe572
Hickman520
Lauderdale511
Greene472
Dyer460
Franklin451
Anderson371
Marion351
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Henry290
Smith291
Marshall281
Jefferson270
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Carroll261
Hamblen252
Lawrence230
White220
Meigs220
Obion211
Cocke200
Carter191
Overton180
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Cannon150
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Jackson140
Perry130
Henderson120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Hardin102
Roane100
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events