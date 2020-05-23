Clear

'AKA Jane Roe' is about more than just Norma McCorvey's 'deathbed confession'

Article Image

The FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe" sheds new light on Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of the Supreme Court abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade.

Posted: May 23, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

"AKA Jane Roe" is constructed like a mystery, building toward a previously unseen interview with the late Norma McCorvey -- made famous by the abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade -- that she describes as her "deathbed confession." But the documentary is most intriguing as a profile of a woman who spent time as a lightning rod for both sides of the most divisive of political issues.

The big headline out of "AKA Jane Roe" is McCorvey's assertion that she was paid by anti-abortion activists to switch her position on reproductive rights in the mid-1990s. "It was all an act," she says in the documentary, of her much-ballyhooed about-face -- which had been attributed to her becoming a devout Christian -- proclaiming herself to be a "good actress."

McCorvey -- who died in 2017, at age 69 -- defiantly states that she doesn't care what people think of her. She was, to be sure, a complicated figure -- one who says she never actually had an abortion. Growing up under hardscrabble circumstances, she faced an unwanted pregnancy when she was recruited to serve as the plaintiff in the landmark case, only later shedding her anonymity to be embraced as an icon of the reproductive rights movement.

McCorvey later shocked her allies by declaring herself born again, switching her allegiance to the anti-abortion-rights group Operation Rescue. It was only the latest wrinkle in what a news report described as "the furious battle that rages around all her name has stood for," but not the last one, given what she reveals during the interviews conducted over the last year of her life. (Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, has denied McCorvey was paid by that group.)

Sweeney has a great deal of ground to cover, going back and forth between the macro issue of abortion and McCorvey's personal tale. If she was a less-than-ideal fit for the spotlight, as one abortion-rights advocate notes, only someone with limited options could have fulfilled the role that she did in arguing against Texas' restrictive abortion law.

Physically fragile and ill near the end, McCorvey also sounds relaxed and unafraid to speak her mind. "Her whole life was an attempt to tell her real story," says Rob Schenck in the film, an evangelical minister who made his own dramatic shift -- from anti-abortion crusader to supporter of the rights made possible by Roe v. Wade -- adding that he hopes the film creates a posthumous opportunity for her to do so.

Like everything else surrounding abortion, how people see "AKA Jane Roe" will surely be shaped by the ideological prism they bring to it. As Sweeney told the Los Angeles Times, "With an issue like this there can be a temptation for different players to reduce 'Jane Roe' to an emblem or a trophy, and behind that is a real person with a real story."

To hear McCorvey explain it, she believed that she was being used for a price, although her version of those events raises separate questions about her credibility. Not surprisingly, advance coverage has already generated criticism of the film from anti-abortion activists.

"AKA Jane Roe" doesn't necessarily ask the viewer to like McCorvey; rather, the goal, mostly accomplished, is to present a clearer sense of the unlikely personality at the center of this polarized debate, with all the messy contradictions that her legacy entails.

"AKA Jane Roe" premieres May 22 at 9 p.m. on FX and May 23 on Hulu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13670

Reported Deaths: 541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1916107
Jefferson149888
Montgomery109629
Marshall6429
Lee47132
Tuscaloosa4649
Franklin4225
Shelby42019
Tallapoosa38762
Chambers33023
Butler32911
Madison2864
Baldwin2719
Elmore2427
Etowah22510
DeKalb2093
Coffee1891
Dallas1823
Walker1791
Sumter1726
Lowndes17210
Houston1563
Autauga1493
Morgan1441
Calhoun1373
Choctaw1354
Pike1270
Marengo1256
Randolph1237
Lauderdale1222
Russell1200
Hale1193
Colbert1172
Wilcox1106
Marion10710
Barbour1041
St. Clair981
Clarke922
Bullock891
Greene884
Pickens864
Chilton851
Talladega852
Dale770
Cullman730
Limestone720
Jackson692
Washington635
Covington631
Macon582
Bibb551
Crenshaw532
Winston520
Henry501
Blount491
Lawrence400
Escambia393
Coosa331
Cherokee332
Geneva280
Perry280
Clay272
Conecuh241
Monroe232
Lamar170
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19394

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson439648
Shelby412792
Trousdale13904
Rutherford95020
Sumner79242
Bledsoe6071
Williamson50010
Hamilton46813
Tipton4232
Lake4060
Putnam3505
Wilson3438
Out of TN3394
Robertson3350
Knox3225
Bedford2634
Montgomery2183
Rhea1930
Hardeman1870
Madison1632
Loudon1300
McMinn12412
Dickson1010
Cheatham1000
Fayette1002
Macon973
Cumberland971
Bradley901
Blount783
Maury780
Unassigned750
Sevier702
Washington680
Coffee640
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe572
Hickman520
Lauderdale511
Greene472
Dyer460
Franklin451
Anderson371
Marion351
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Henry290
Smith291
Marshall281
Jefferson270
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Carroll261
Hamblen252
Lawrence230
White220
Meigs220
Obion211
Cocke200
Carter191
Overton180
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Cannon150
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Jackson140
Perry130
Henderson120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Hardin102
Roane100
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events