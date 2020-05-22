Clear

Priest: Mr. President, we don't need to open churches to practice our faith

Article Image

A White House reporter fired back at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during questioning about President Trump saying he will 'override' governors who do not allow churches and places of worship to remain open.

Posted: May 22, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Father Edward Beck

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he considers houses of worship and their religious services essential. I won't argue that point. Although obviously not essential for all, they are deemed so by some. Fair enough.

He went on: "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

But who says that religious organizations haven't already been providing "essential" services without this presidential "blessing?" I am a Roman Catholic priest in the Passionist Community serving, at the moment, in New York. During this pandemic I have buried the dead at cemeteries — with limited family members present. I have prayed with people via FaceTime and Zoom. I even heard a confession in a supermarket parking lot.

Priests with whom I live have blessed the sick and dying in hospitals and nursing homes. We have also celebrated virtual Masses and prayer services for countless of the faithful.

The churches in my area have been open for individual prayer, Benediction services and Stations of the Cross, and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Priests have even paraded in processions in neighborhoods with the Blessed Sacrament in order to bring elements of the church service out to the faithful. Similarly, rabbis and imams whom I know have been doing the equivalent with their respective religious congregations. That is all "religious service."

What most of us have not done is put ourselves and our parishioners in danger by gathering in large groups for Mass or other religious services "as usual." That would have been — and would continue to be, in this time of contagion — irresponsible and sinful. It would also violate the right to life of many. Yes, responsible action with regard to religious organizations during this pandemic is a right-to-life issue. This is a right that needs to apply to those who live after birth, too.

In her press briefing Friday at the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that telling churches not to reopen is a violation of our First Amendment rights.

I don't see the logic there. No one is prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Though we are in the teeth of a pandemic, in which a very dangerous coronavirus can be transmitted by, among other things, close physical proximity, people can and do continue to worship, albeit in temporarily altered circumstances and in novel ways. To use the "freedom of religion" argument to demand carte blanche to demand the opening of religious venues is to proffer a fallacious argument that can potentially lead to physical harm and, in the worst case, death.

We all want to be able to open churches and places of worship fully so that those who wish to gather in physical communion again can do so. However, this must be done incrementally and with utmost care. Physicians and health experts should be our primary guides here, and religious leaders should follow their guidance with strict and humble adherence.

President Trump wants governors to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now." That would be foolhardy and dangerous. Most churches and places of worship are not yet ready to fully implement the most recent guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which serve only as recommendations. Some congregations, particularly in areas with high infection rates, are not willing to risk reopening even with the new guidelines.

Eventually we will all be ready.

But let us take the time we need to get it right. When those of us who are Christian put out our hands for communion again, let's be confident that the body of Christ will nourish our bodies and not infect them. Our bodies — and lives — may depend on it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13670

Reported Deaths: 541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1916107
Jefferson149888
Montgomery109629
Marshall6429
Lee47132
Tuscaloosa4649
Franklin4225
Shelby42019
Tallapoosa38762
Chambers33023
Butler32911
Madison2864
Baldwin2719
Elmore2427
Etowah22510
DeKalb2093
Coffee1891
Dallas1823
Walker1791
Sumter1726
Lowndes17210
Houston1563
Autauga1493
Morgan1441
Calhoun1373
Choctaw1354
Pike1270
Marengo1256
Randolph1237
Lauderdale1222
Russell1200
Hale1193
Colbert1172
Wilcox1106
Marion10710
Barbour1041
St. Clair981
Clarke922
Bullock891
Greene884
Pickens864
Chilton851
Talladega852
Dale770
Cullman730
Limestone720
Jackson692
Washington635
Covington631
Macon582
Bibb551
Crenshaw532
Winston520
Henry501
Blount491
Lawrence400
Escambia393
Coosa331
Cherokee332
Geneva280
Perry280
Clay272
Conecuh241
Monroe232
Lamar170
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19394

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson439648
Shelby412792
Trousdale13904
Rutherford95020
Sumner79242
Bledsoe6071
Williamson50010
Hamilton46813
Tipton4232
Lake4060
Putnam3505
Wilson3438
Out of TN3394
Robertson3350
Knox3225
Bedford2634
Montgomery2183
Rhea1930
Hardeman1870
Madison1632
Loudon1300
McMinn12412
Dickson1010
Cheatham1000
Fayette1002
Macon973
Cumberland971
Bradley901
Blount783
Maury780
Unassigned750
Sevier702
Washington680
Coffee640
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe572
Hickman520
Lauderdale511
Greene472
Dyer460
Franklin451
Anderson371
Marion351
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Henry290
Smith291
Marshall281
Jefferson270
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Carroll261
Hamblen252
Lawrence230
White220
Meigs220
Obion211
Cocke200
Carter191
Overton180
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Cannon150
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Jackson140
Perry130
Henderson120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Hardin102
Roane100
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events