Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Moderna unveiled encouraging coronavirus vaccine results. Then top execs dumped nearly $30 million of stock

Article Image

Noubar Afeyan, Moderna chairman and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, discusses the positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: May 22, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan and Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Moderna's stock price skyrocketed as much as 30% on Monday after the biotech company announced promising early results for its coronavirus vaccine. As ordinary investors piled in, two insiders were quietly heading for the exits.

Moderna's chief financial officer and chief medical officer executed options and sold nearly $30 million of shares combined on Monday and Tuesday, SEC filings reviewed by CNN Business show.

The sales occurred after Moderna excited Wall Street before markets opened Monday by announcing encouraging vaccine trial results. Moderna's market value swelled to $29 billion -- even though the company has no marketed products.

After spiking to as high as $87 on Monday, Moderna's stock price has since retreated below $70 as medical experts have debated the importance of the early findings.

The securities transactions were done through automated insider trading plans, known as 10b5-1 plans, that lay out future stock trades at set prices or on set dates.

Lorence Kim, Moderna's chief financial officer, exercised 241,000 options for $3 million on Monday, filings show. He then immediately sold them for $19.8 million, creating a profit of $16.8 million.

The next day, Tal Zaks, Moderna's chief medical officer, spent $1.5 million to exercise options. He immediately sold the shares for $9.77 million, triggering a profit of $8.2 million.

Moderna said the sales were executed under 10b5-1 trading plans that were established in advance. "These transactions are executing automatically pursuant to these trading plans," the company said.

Although the fortuitous timing of the transactions may raise eyebrows, Charles Whitehead, professor at Cornell Law School, said the stock sales did not appear to raise any legal red flags.

"On its face, there is nothing wrong with these trades," Whitehead said. "It's what a 10b5-1 plan is intended for, assuming the requirements are met."

These plans regulate when and how many shares company insiders, including directors and executives, are allowed to sell. The transactions are typically executed automatically, without the insiders taking any action.

Kim, the CFO, also made stock sales prior to the vaccine news. On May 15, just days before the results were announced, Kim sold 20,000 shares of stock worth $1.3 million.

Moderna's stock has since retreated

Andrew Gordon, director of research services at Equilar, said there would only be a "legal issue if they created or modified their 10b5-1 plan while in possession of material insider information."

"It's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares they own, nor is it bad for them to capitalize on the current stock price," Gordon said in an email.

Moderna's share price fell 10% to $71.67 on Tuesday after health website STAT reported that vaccine experts concluded the company did not release enough information to know how significant the Phase 1 findings are.

By Thursday, Moderna finished at $67.05, down 16% from its Monday close.

"It'll look bad from a PR perspective if Moderna's stock price starts to fall dramatically after all this trading," Gordon said.

Moderna shares did rebound 2% to $68.60 on Friday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, cheered the vaccine trial findings.

"Although the numbers were limited, it was quite good news because it reached and went over an important hurdle in the development of vaccines," Fauci said during a CNN town hall. That's the reason why I'm cautiously optimistic about it."

'Optics are terrible'

Moderna is one of the early frontrunners to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, which has killed more than 90,000 Americans. The biotech company's vaccine produces neutralizing antibodies that bind to the virus and disable it from attacking human cells.

Moderna said its trial vaccinated dozens of participants and measured antibodies in eight of them. All eight developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels reaching or exceeding the levels seen in people who have naturally recovered from Covid-19, the company said.

If future studies go well, Moderna has said its vaccine could be available to the public as early as January.

Charles Elson, a corporate governance expert at the University of Delaware, said the Moderna stock sales underscore why he has always believed executives should not sell stock while they are at the company.

"Even if it can be done legally, the optics are terrible because it shows you have a better place to put your money," said Elson. "It shows a lack of confidence in your company going forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13563

Reported Deaths: 537
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1870107
Jefferson145385
Montgomery102828
Marshall6449
Lee46632
Tuscaloosa4469
Shelby41719
Franklin4095
Tallapoosa38459
Chambers33223
Butler31811
Madison2854
Baldwin2698
Elmore2347
Etowah22610
DeKalb2073
Coffee1841
Dallas1733
Sumter1695
Walker1681
Lowndes15810
Houston1503
Autauga1433
Morgan1371
Calhoun1363
Choctaw1313
Pike1240
Randolph1217
Lauderdale1192
Marengo1196
Russell1180
Colbert1112
Hale1103
Wilcox1096
Marion10810
Barbour991
St. Clair971
Clarke912
Greene874
Pickens864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Dale750
Cullman720
Limestone700
Jackson682
Bullock651
Washington635
Covington601
Macon592
Winston530
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence380
Coosa331
Cherokee310
Clay272
Geneva270
Perry250
Monroe222
Conecuh221
Lamar160
Cleburne131
Fayette100
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18961

Reported Deaths: 313
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson429248
Shelby403391
Trousdale13854
Rutherford93020
Sumner77842
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49110
Hamilton42513
Tipton4092
Lake4030
Wilson3448
Out of TN3394
Putnam3215
Knox3215
Robertson3170
Bedford2624
Montgomery2172
Rhea1880
Hardeman1840
Madison1622
McMinn12412
Loudon1100
Fayette982
Dickson970
Cheatham970
Cumberland961
Macon933
Bradley891
Blount773
Maury740
Sevier692
Washington680
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Coffee630
Sullivan602
Gibson591
Monroe552
Hickman520
Lauderdale511
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin441
Anderson371
Marion351
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Smith291
Haywood291
Henry280
Jefferson270
Marshall271
Carroll261
Weakley260
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lincoln220
Lawrence220
White220
Cocke200
Obion201
Carter191
Overton180
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Cannon150
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Jackson130
Perry130
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Chester120
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Hardin102
Roane90
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett20
Lewis20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events