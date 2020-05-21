Clear
BREAKING NEWS Redstone Arsenal says employees will return next week Full Story

A family finds nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road. Police want to know how the money ended up there

Article Image

A Virginia family discovered two bags containing nearly $1 million in cash while on an afternoon drive.

Posted: May 21, 2020 9:21 AM
Updated: May 21, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes, CNN

A Virginia family was just trying to get out of the coronavirus blues by taking a long drive when they found what turned out to be nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road.

It happened last weekend.

A car in front of the Schantz family had swerved out of the way of what appeared to be a big bag of trash, Maj. Scott Moser of the Caroline County Sheriff's Department told CNN. The Schantz family, however, didn't have time to do the same.

"So they ran over the bag. Instead of leaving the trash in the road, they stopped, picked it up, threw it in the back of the truck," Moser said.

They saw another bag in the ditch nearby and picked that one up too. After they arrived home later that evening, they were going to throw away the trash from both bags.

"When they did, it appeared to be mail. Then, they went on further investigation and it appeared to be cash money," Moser said.

The Schantz family went to church with one of the county's sheriffs. He told the family to call the office.

"We went out there and determined it was, in fact, cash. It was in two bags and the total was close to $1 million," Moser said.

Within the two larger bags were smaller ones, each containing some information on where the money should have been deposited.

"Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said 'cash vault,'" Emily Schantz told CNN affiliate WTVR.

The Sheriff's department conducted its own investigation before turning it over the United States Postal Service, which is now looking into the matter.

"Who it actually belonged to, where it was going," Moser said. "We haven't released any of that."

The USPS is now working to get the money back to its rightful owner.

"It's really a credit to just the character and fiber of the family," Moser said. "I'm sure it'd be difficult to make that decision. It's almost $1 million in cash. But they did the right thing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13052

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1822106
Jefferson143383
Montgomery99427
Marshall6419
Lee46132
Tuscaloosa4318
Shelby41419
Franklin3995
Tallapoosa37959
Chambers33123
Butler31211
Madison2854
Baldwin2708
Elmore2267
Etowah22310
DeKalb2063
Coffee1841
Dallas1723
Walker1641
Sumter1645
Lowndes15510
Houston1493
Autauga1363
Calhoun1363
Morgan1321
Choctaw1293
Pike1210
Randolph1207
Marengo1186
Lauderdale1172
Russell1160
Colbert1102
Wilcox1086
Marion10810
Hale1062
Barbour961
St. Clair951
Clarke892
Pickens864
Greene864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Cullman710
Dale710
Limestone690
Jackson662
Bullock641
Washington625
Covington591
Macon582
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Winston500
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee300
Clay272
Geneva260
Perry230
Monroe222
Conecuh220
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events