Clear
BREAKING NEWS Redstone Arsenal says employees will return next week Full Story

Volkswagen apologizes for racist ad

Article Image

Recently Dolce & Gabbana, Heineken, and Pepsi have been in the spotlight for tone-deaf ads. Here's a look at those and other controversial ad campaigns.

Posted: May 21, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: May 21, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Volkswagen has apologized for posting a racist video promoting its new Golf 8 on the company's official Instagram page.

The video clip has been withdrawn but not before it was re-posted elsewhere on social media. It showed an outsized white hand pushing a black man away from a parked VW Golf, before flicking him into a restaurant called Petit Colon, which translates from French as the Little Colonist or Little Settler.

"We posted a racist advertising video on Volkswagen's Instagram channel," the VW brand's head of sales and marketing Jürgen Stackmann and group head of diversity Elke Heitmüller said in an apology posted on social media. "We understand the public outrage at this. Because we're horrified, too," they added.

"On behalf of Volkswagen AG, we apologize to the public at large for this film. And we apologize in particular to those who feel personally hurt by the racist content because of their own history."

Volkswagen apologized in a separate statement and said that, given its own history, "it does not tolerate any form of racism, xenophobia or discrimination."

The company was founded in 1937 under the Nazi regime and used slave labor from concentration camps to build vehicles in its early years. It is now the world's biggest automaker, delivering nearly 11 million vehicles in 2019. The group makes cars under the VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands.

Stackmann and Heitmüller described the video as an "insult to every decent person."

"We're ashamed of it and cannot explain how it came about. All the more reason for us to make sure we clear this up. And we will make the results and consequences of the investigation public," they added.

Last year, VW apologized after CEO Herbert Diess used the expression "Ebit macht frei," or "Ebit sets you free," at a management event. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax and is a measure of company profits. The phrase sounds similar to "Arbeit macht frei," which was inscribed on the gates of Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

In 2017, a commercial equating women to used cars angered consumers in China and forced an apology from Audi. The advert, which only aired in China, was produced by the used car division of Volkswagen's joint venture in China. It too was withdrawn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13052

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1822106
Jefferson143383
Montgomery99427
Marshall6419
Lee46132
Tuscaloosa4318
Shelby41419
Franklin3995
Tallapoosa37959
Chambers33123
Butler31211
Madison2854
Baldwin2708
Elmore2267
Etowah22310
DeKalb2063
Coffee1841
Dallas1723
Walker1641
Sumter1645
Lowndes15510
Houston1493
Autauga1363
Calhoun1363
Morgan1321
Choctaw1293
Pike1210
Randolph1207
Marengo1186
Lauderdale1172
Russell1160
Colbert1102
Wilcox1086
Marion10810
Hale1062
Barbour961
St. Clair951
Clarke892
Pickens864
Greene864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Cullman710
Dale710
Limestone690
Jackson662
Bullock641
Washington625
Covington591
Macon582
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Winston500
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee300
Clay272
Geneva260
Perry230
Monroe222
Conecuh220
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events