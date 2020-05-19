Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Isolating on a desert island: Polish vlogger star skips lockdown

Article Image

When the island of Socotra closed its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, YouTube travel vlogger Eva zu Beck decided to stay behind. She spoke to CNN about what it was like.

Posted: May 19, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: May 19, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Jessica Vincent, CNN

It's 5.30 a.m. on Yemen's remote island of Socotra, a 3,625 square kilometer desert paradise 60 miles east of the Horn of Africa.

The sun barely reaches over the island's towering sand dunes and rocky cliffs, but Eva zu Beck is out of her tent and at the water's edge.

Armed with a snorkel mask and a long piece of wood topped with a fierce-looking metal hook, she dives into the calm Indian Ocean in search of her breakfast: Socotran lobster.

Remote island life has become the new normal for the 29-year-old, an adventure YouTuber and travel documentary host from Poland.

While the rest of the world stays inside, Zu Beck, who grew her social media following to over 1 million with her travel vlogs on off-the-beaten path destinations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Syria, has spent the last two months wild camping on deserted white-sand beaches, fishing for grouper in the open ocean and climbing 10 story-high sand dunes as she waits out the pandemic on one of the world's most isolated islands.

The only catch? She has no idea when she'll be able to leave.

A marathon stay on a desert island

Zu Beck arrived on Socotra -- an island with an ecosystem so unique it's often referred to as the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean" -- on a weekly commercial flight from Cairo on March 11.

The travel vlogger, along with 40 other international tourists, arrived that day to take part in Socotra's first-ever marathon event and was due to stay for two weeks.

Unbeknownst to Zu Beck and her fellow marathon runners, however, the world was quickly shutting down due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 15, after she and the other participants had completed the race, Socotri officials announced that the island would be closing its borders, and that the marathon runners should return home as soon as possible.

"We were woken up in the middle of the night in our tents," says Zu Beck, "and told that we should make our way to the airport immediately."

She was faced with a difficult decision: should she leave Socotra, and risk contracting the virus on her 5,000 kilometer journey back to Europe? Or should she stay in paradise, and accept the possibility of being stuck on a desert island for the foreseeable future?

Zu Beck knew almost immediately what her decision was. "I have so much love for the island," she says. "I'd visited last year and I swore I'd return one day for an extended stay. I took what was happening as a sign."

With permission from Socotri officials, Zu Beck and four other tourists decided to stay. The rest, including Zu Beck's Canadian boyfriend, returned to Cairo on the last flight out of Socotra.

"I had butterflies in my stomach as I watched the plane leave," she says. "But I knew I'd made the right decision."

Not everyone agrees with Zu Beck's decision to visit a remote and potentially vulnerable island as the pandemic took hold.

But she says she didn't realize how serious the coronavirus outbreak was when she arrived in March, and medical screening upon entry reassured her that she wasn't introducing the virus.

"But I am trying to contribute to the people of the island by being here in any way that I can," she says.

Local hospitality makes an extended stay possible

With the last flight gone and with no signs of borders reopening, Zu Beck settled right into island life.

"Life on Socotra is slow," she says. "I spend most days outside reading a book, writing in my journal or hiking in the mountains."

While Socotra's most comfortable hotels are in the capital, Hadibu, she spends much of her time wild camping or renting basic guest rooms from local goat-herder families in Socotra's less populated rural villages, only returning to Hadibu for Wi-Fi, laundry services and electricity to charge her devices.

"Hadibu is chaotic and noisy," says Zu Beck. "I prefer to be out in nature and living alongside rural communities, who have been kind enough to welcome me into their homes."

Local hospitality has allowed her to keep costs down while living in Socotra, a destination which, due to its remote location and lack of tourist infrastructure, is notoriously expensive to visit.

"There's a code of hospitality in Socotra called Karam," she says. "It dictates that guests should be welcomed unconditionally, so traditional hosts are very reluctant to take money from guests."

Despite this, Zu Beck says she insists that her hosts accept $150-200 per month to cover her food and accommodation.

'Parallel universe': Movement around the island is unrestricted

Zu Beck's close contact with the local community is facilitated by Socotra's lack of lockdown restrictions. She isn't aware of any reported cases of coronavirus, and the island is one of the few places on earth that continues to operate as normal.

"There are no social distancing or lockdown measures on Socotra," says Zu Beck. "We are free to visit friends and move around as we please. It's as if we're in a parallel universe."

Freedom of movement recently allowed Zu Beck to spend her 29th birthday riding her new 150cc motorbike -- Socotra's ubiquitous form of transport imported from Al Mukalla in mainland Yemen -- across the island's southern region, a windswept, sparsely populated area known for its alien-like dragon blood trees, an endangered plant species endemic to Socotra.

But being stuck in paradise hasn't all been smooth sailing.

Zu Beck was admitted twice to the hospital in Hadibo, first for a nasty cut on her leg she acquired while hiking the island's steep cliffs, and later for suspected heat stroke and a viral infection.

"I've been very impressed with the professional care offered by the hospital staff on Socotra," she says.

Unlike mainland Yemen, which has been devastated by the ongoing civil war, Socotra's healthcare system is supported by the UAE, meaning care for minor illnesses and injuries is relatively good.

But Socotra isn't immune to clashes. A recent armed conflict there between the Saudi-backed government forces and UAE-backed southern separatists was deescalated in early May.

Missing loved ones is the hardest part

Aside from recovering from her recent illness, missing loved ones -- and a lack of internet to connect with them -- has been Zu Beck's toughest challenge.

"The Wi-Fi isn't strong enough for Skype or Facetime, and power cuts are common," she says. "I have to make do with just an ordinary telephone call whenever I have signal. I miss them all dearly."

The travel vlogger doesn't regret her decision to stay on Socotra, despite the challenges. However, she admits that not knowing when she'll be able to leave has been playing on her mind recently.

"I'm very happy that I stayed," says Zu Beck. "But I do wonder every day how much longer I'll be here."

Despite her growing love for the island, she is concerned about the approaching monsoon season and admits that she is about ready to return home. "If there was a flight tomorrow, I think I would probably take it," she says.

On a more positive note, she hopes that her extended time on the island will allow her to support the local community, which due to the devastating cyclone in 2018 and the ongoing war in mainland Yemen, has been facing many challenges.

The travel vlogger, who ran a marathon in Iraqi Kurdistan last October and raised over $4,000 for FreeToRunGo, hopes to leverage her social media following to provide computers for a girl's school in Hadibo as well as set up a crowdfunding project to help the island deal with its severe waste management problem.

"I've learned so much from this beautiful island these past two months," says Eva. "Now I'd like to give something back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12331

Reported Deaths: 493
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1735101
Jefferson135574
Montgomery86320
Marshall6329
Lee45231
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3688
Tallapoosa36657
Franklin3444
Chambers32922
Butler28510
Madison2784
Baldwin2608
Etowah20610
Elmore1976
DeKalb1962
Coffee1711
Dallas1513
Walker1390
Houston1374
Sumter1364
Calhoun1333
Lowndes1339
Autauga1204
Randolph1207
Morgan1161
Lauderdale1152
Pike1070
Russell1050
Marengo1046
Marion1039
Wilcox955
Colbert932
St. Clair911
Hale912
Greene874
Choctaw853
Barbour851
Pickens823
Talladega812
Chilton791
Clarke752
Cullman690
Limestone650
Jackson642
Washington615
Dale610
Covington581
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount471
Bullock401
Henry401
Winston391
Escambia393
Coosa341
Lawrence330
Cherokee280
Clay272
Geneva220
Perry210
Monroe202
Conecuh190
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18011

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson406644
Shelby384687
Trousdale13834
Rutherford88419
Sumner74941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson48010
Tipton4052
Lake4040
Out of TN3864
Hamilton35713
Wilson3278
Knox3085
Robertson2940
Bedford2544
Putnam2405
Montgomery2132
Hardeman1830
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Loudon940
Fayette942
Cumberland931
Dickson930
Cheatham920
Macon903
Unassigned841
Bradley831
Blount763
Sevier692
Maury680
Washington660
Wayne630
Coffee610
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe491
Greene462
Lauderdale441
Dyer440
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion331
Hawkins312
DeKalb300
Grundy301
Haywood291
Marshall271
Weakley260
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith251
Carroll251
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Henry190
Obion191
Carter191
White190
Campbell171
Overton160
Warren160
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Polk140
Cannon130
Crockett131
Perry130
Chester120
Scott120
Morgan120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Jackson110
Rhea100
Hardin100
Sequatchie100
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart70
Benton71
Houston60
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events