Clear

Surveillance videos show multiple people had trespassed at the home Ahmaud Arbery visited. He was the only one killed

Article Image

Surveillance videos shows multiple people had trespassed at the home Ahmaud Arbery visited before he was killed.

Posted: May 18, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020.

Cell phone video of the fatal interaction soon surfaced between Arbery and the two men who chased him, Gregory and Travis McMichael, raising more questions and prompting a call for justice from celebrities, law enforcement, community leaders and civilians.

The men were arrested more than two months after the shooting death and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

"The truth will reveal that this is not just another act of violent racism," Frank Hogue, an attorney for the men, said at a news conference. "Greg McMichael did not commit murder."

"Travis has been vilified before his voice could even be heard. ... The truth in this case will exonerate Travis," a statement from Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield, attorneys for the younger McMichael, reads.

Gregory McMichael told police after the shooting that he and his son pursued Arbery because they thought he looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, a police report said. No such string of break-ins was reported to police in more than seven weeks preceding the shooting, Glynn County police Lt. Cheri Bashlor told CNN.

A struggle ensued between Arbery and Travis McMichael, who was armed with a shotgun, according to the report and a video that appears to show the incident. Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy report.

No string of break-ins was reported in more than seven weeks before Arbery's death. And new surveillance video taken from a home under construction that Arbery entered on the day of his death is creating more questions, as it's clear he wasn't the only one who entered the property.

New surveillance videos released

Homeowner Larry English has confirmed through the release of surveillance videos that multiple people had trespassed at his home which was under construction. Arbery was the only one killed.

CNN obtained 11 surveillance clips spanning from October 25 to February 23 from Attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy, representing English, on Saturday. Two of the videos were obtained by CNN prior to this week and six others were sent on Friday.

Three new videos show a man and woman entering the property, children entering the property and an unidentified male entering the property on separate occasions.

Some of the videos provided were dated October 25, November 18, December 17, February 11 and February 23. The videos with dates were sent to CNN by Graddy with the dates as their titles.

Eight clips were dated and three clips, two showing children entering the home and one clip showing a man and a woman entering, were not dated.

On October 25, nighttime video shows a black adult male walking around the house, which is under construction and down to the studs.

Within a month, a black adult male is seen in the house on two separate videos taken November 18. The man is shirtless and walks around the home.

On December 17, three separate clips show a black adult male walking around the home at night before jogging off empty handed.

On February 11, video shows a car's headlights drive by the home at night before a black adult male is seen walking around the house.

The last video, which is the only video that has been confirmed to be Arbery, was taken during the day February 23. It shows him walking around the home which is still under construction.

Only one video is confirmed to be Arbery

Arbery's family has previously confirmed to CNN that one video, dated February 23, was of him entering the house prior to the shooting.

When asked about the new videos, S. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Arbery family, said he was not going to continue to ask the family about people seen in surveillance videos.

"I have chosen to stop questioning the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery about images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as Mr. English himself has said no criminal activity ever took place there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people," Merritt said in a statement emailed to CNN.

English previously told CNN that someone stole $2,500 worth of "off-shore tackle" from a boat in his garage, but said he could not identify the perpetrator, the theft was not captured on his video, he did not remember the date of the incident and no police report was filed.

The homeowner does not know anyone seen in the videos which were transmitted to English's phone by his security system each time someone entered the property, Graddy said.

"We do not know who any of the individuals in the nighttime videos are and never have," the lawyer said in an email. "The reason that Larry English sent the videos to his neighbor ... in the first place was to ask, 'Do you know any of these people?'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12086

Reported Deaths: 489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1701101
Jefferson133374
Montgomery82320
Marshall6249
Lee44931
Shelby39919
Tallapoosa35857
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3344
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2729
Baldwin2548
Etowah20410
Elmore1926
DeKalb1922
Coffee1661
Dallas1463
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Sumter1274
Walker1260
Randolph1207
Lauderdale1132
Morgan1111
Autauga1104
Pike1060
Marengo1036
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox945
Colbert912
St. Clair901
Hale852
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour811
Pickens783
Talladega782
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount461
Escambia393
Henry391
Bullock351
Winston341
Coosa341
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe202
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson389344
Shelby372685
Trousdale13834
Rutherford84719
Sumner73941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Lake4040
Tipton4032
Hamilton34713
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2524
Putnam2355
Montgomery2062
Hardeman1820
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Dickson920
Fayette902
Cumberland891
Cheatham880
Bradley821
Macon813
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Maury630
Wayne630
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion321
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Hamblen252
Smith241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Obion191
Carter191
White180
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Warren150
Johnson150
Overton140
Perry130
Crockett131
Polk130
Cannon130
Chester120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Henderson120
Jackson110
Scott110
Giles100
Sequatchie100
Hardin90
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Houston60
Benton61
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00
Unassigned01

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events