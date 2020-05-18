Hannah Brown, 'Bachelorette' star, apologizes for using the N-word

It was a rap song which got Hannah Brown in hot water.

The Season 15 star of "The Bachelorette" has apologized for using the N-word while attempting to rap the lyrics of DaBaby's "Rockstar" on her Instagram Live on Saturday.

Brown apologized on her Instagram Stories in a posting on Sunday.

"I owe you all a major apology," she wrote in a statement she posted. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

CNN has reached out to reps for Brown for additional comment.

A few members of Bachelor Nation were also not happy with the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 28 winner.

Bekah Martinez, a contestant on Season 22 of "The Bachelor" posted a statement on her Instagram Stories which began "How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song'...especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyrics first."

"We've GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'stan') over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness," Martinez wrote.

Brown found herself in the midst of some controversy while on her show as well.

She and contestant Luke Parker got into a heated conversation after he wanted assurances that she would not have sex with any of the other contestants.

He later apologized on the show's "Men Tell All" special.