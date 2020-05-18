Clear

India and Bangladesh are already suffering with coronavirus. Now a super cyclone is heading their way

Article Image

Tropical Cyclone Amphan located in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened with winds topping 260 kph (or 160 mph) which is equivalent to a super typhoon or a category 5 Atlantic hurricane. Landfall is around the Ganges River Delta and life threatening to millions in northeast India and Bangladesh. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: May 18, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Swati Gupta and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

A powerful cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal is headed directly for the India-Bangladesh border, bringing with it the potential for major destruction and upheaval in two countries that are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cyclone Amphan has strengthened to the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, or a super typhoon in the West Pacific. Amphan is packing winds of 150 mile per hour (240 kilometers per hour), though forecasters expect the storm will weaken before making landfall late Wednesday near the Ganges River Delta.

Even if the storm hits after weakening, it could cause significant damage. Amphan is forecast to make landfall near poor, densely populated areas with notoriously unreliable infrastructure. If it lands in the low-lying delta, there is also the potential for major storm surges, perhaps even as high as 30 feet (9 meters).

Natural disasters are tragically common in this part of the world, but this could be the first powerful storm ever to hit India and Bangladesh amid a global health emergency.

As of Monday morning, Bangladesh had identified at least 22,268 Covid-19 cases and 328 virus-related deaths, while India had counted at least 96,169 patients and 3,029 fatalities, according to the global list compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Both countries have not yet slowed their rates of new infections.

Indian authorities said Monday the country identified more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest number of cases identified in a single day since the pandemic began. Bangladesh recorded 1,273 new cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Juggling two disasters will be hard, especially when the measures for saving lives during a storm -- such as setting up densely packed evacuation centers -- are difficult to do while following social distancing measures.

The Indian state of Odisha has put 12 coastal districts on high alert, while neighboring West Bengal -- which sits on India's border with Bangladesh -- has sounded a cyclone alert in its six coastal districts, including in Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities with more than 4.4 million inhabitants.

SN Pradhan, the director general of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said authorities are deploying 10 teams to Odisha and seven to West Bengal to start evacuation efforts. Twenty NDRF teams are on standby, Pradhan said.

The storm could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, where almost 1 million Rohingya refugees live after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

A storm could be particularly devastating in the camp, especially when considering that the first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed there just last week. One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."

"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12042

Reported Deaths: 488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1701101
Jefferson133374
Montgomery82320
Marshall6249
Lee44931
Shelby39919
Tallapoosa35857
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3344
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2729
Baldwin2548
Etowah20410
Elmore1926
DeKalb1922
Coffee1661
Dallas1463
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Sumter1274
Walker1260
Randolph1207
Lauderdale1132
Morgan1111
Autauga1104
Pike1060
Marengo1036
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox945
Colbert912
St. Clair901
Hale852
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour811
Pickens783
Talladega782
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount461
Escambia393
Henry391
Bullock351
Winston341
Coosa341
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe202
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson389344
Shelby372685
Trousdale13834
Rutherford84719
Sumner73941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Lake4040
Tipton4032
Hamilton34713
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2524
Putnam2355
Montgomery2062
Hardeman1820
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Dickson920
Fayette902
Cumberland891
Cheatham880
Bradley821
Macon813
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Maury630
Wayne630
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion321
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Hamblen252
Smith241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Obion191
Carter191
White180
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Warren150
Johnson150
Overton140
Perry130
Crockett131
Polk130
Cannon130
Chester120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Henderson120
Jackson110
Scott110
Giles100
Sequatchie100
Hardin90
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Houston60
Benton61
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00
Unassigned01

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events