Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 18: Coronavirus, mass gatherings, CDC, Steve Linick, Rwanda

Article Image

CNN's Samantha Vinograd analyzes President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Posted: May 18, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's International Museum Day, a perfect time to remind your favorite cultural institute you care. (And with everything going on, they could really use it.) Browse a running list of museums that are opening back up, plus some ideas to get your museum, gallery or exhibit fix -- virtually. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus investigation

About one hundred countries are pushing for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. A resolution drafted by the European Union,, will be presented at the annual meeting of World Health Organization members this week, and calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of "the (WHO)-coordinated international health response to Covid-19." It doesn't mention China specifically, but there's a general expectation that the country where the virus originated will definitely come up. All of this comes as Dr. Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser, confirmed that local authorities in Wuhan had suppressed key details about the magnitude of the initial outbreak. Zhong also said a lack of immunity among citizens could put China in danger of another wave of outbreaks.

2. Mass gatherings

Health officials are are doubling down on their warnings about mass gatherings as more US venues reopen. They say large in-person gatherings, like services or meetings, are especially a risk because it only takes one person to set off a coronavirus outbreak. It happened in California, where a single person exposed 180 others to the virus after attending a Mother's Day church service. Texas, one of the first states to start reopening, had its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases this weekend. However, it's not clear whether the surge is simply due to more testing, or if the virus is spreading more rampantly. Regardless, more beaches, amusement parks and other much-missed destinations are looking to reopen soon as Memorial Day and the start of summer rapidly approach.

3. CDC

White House officials have been hammering the CDC with criticism over coronavirus efforts, adding to simmering tensions between the administration and the nation's leading public health agency. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the President's coronavirus task force, has become increasingly critical. She says the way the CDC gathers data on the coronavirus is antiquated, which could cause inaccurate and delayed numbers on both virus cases and deaths. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the CDC "let the country down" when early testing efforts proved to be faulty. The rift between the White House and CDC -- which, remember, is a federal institution -- centers on differing opinions about how quickly the US should reopen.

4. Steve Linick

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday evening, and it's created a cascade of criticism from both sides of the aisle. Linick is the latest in a line of government watchdogs who have recently been dismissed, a pattern that Sen. Mitt Romney called a "threat to accountable democracy." Top Democrats have accused the President of engaging in a pattern of retaliation against public servants charged with oversight of his administration. Sen. Robert Menendez and Rep. Eliot Engel have launched a probe into the firing. Linick was reportedly involved in an investigation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and was looking into whether Pompeo made a staffer perform a variety of personal errands, including walking his dog, picking up dry cleaning and making dinner reservations.

5. Rwanda genocide suspect

One of the last key suspects in the Rwandan genocide has been captured in a Paris suburb after more than 20 years on the run. Félicien Kabuga is one of the "world's most wanted fugitives," in the words of the United Nations, and  is alleged to have been a leading figure in the 1994 genocide against Tutsi and moderate Hutus in Rwanda. Kabuga was indicted in 1997 on seven counts related to the genocide, but remained on the run and at one point had a $5 million bounty on his head. Nearly 800,000 people lost their lives, including an estimated 300,000 children, during the months of violence that deeply scarred the east African nation.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon are partially reopening, Graceland is fully reopening this week

Yes, social distancing rules still apply.

NASCAR returned to the track this weekend

And they honored a new breed of American hero -- front-line workers.

Here are ways to keep preschoolers learning during the pandemic 

Hopefully with as few tears as possible from all parties.

Venice is deserted, and some want it to stay that way

There's just something about giant visiting cruise ships that kills the culture vibe for some people.

The US Space Force unveiled its official flag 

And it's exactly the kind of flag you would expect from a branch of the military dedicated to space.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$560,000

That's how much a pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes from 1985 sold for at auction, according to Sotheby's. The sale of the autographed Air Jordan 1s breaks the world auction record for a pair of sneakers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you."

Former President Barack Obama, speaking to the Class of 2020 (collectively), during a special massive virtual graduation event this weekend.

FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

Stretch it out

Don't get stiffed by your work-from-home routine. Jeanette Jenkins, founder of The Hollywood Trainer, walks you through a few stretches that target your back -- and can be done at your desk between Zoom meetings -- in this special edition of "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction" with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Kick off with 18 minutes of fireworks  

It may be the beginning of a new week, but there's no bad time for a virtual fireworks display. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12042

Reported Deaths: 488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1701101
Jefferson133374
Montgomery82320
Marshall6249
Lee44931
Shelby39919
Tallapoosa35857
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3344
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2729
Baldwin2548
Etowah20410
Elmore1926
DeKalb1922
Coffee1661
Dallas1463
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Sumter1274
Walker1260
Randolph1207
Lauderdale1132
Morgan1111
Autauga1104
Pike1060
Marengo1036
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox945
Colbert912
St. Clair901
Hale852
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour811
Pickens783
Talladega782
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount461
Escambia393
Henry391
Bullock351
Winston341
Coosa341
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe202
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson389344
Shelby372685
Trousdale13834
Rutherford84719
Sumner73941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Lake4040
Tipton4032
Hamilton34713
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2524
Putnam2355
Montgomery2062
Hardeman1820
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Dickson920
Fayette902
Cumberland891
Cheatham880
Bradley821
Macon813
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Maury630
Wayne630
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion321
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Hamblen252
Smith241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Obion191
Carter191
White180
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Warren150
Johnson150
Overton140
Perry130
Crockett131
Polk130
Cannon130
Chester120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Henderson120
Jackson110
Scott110
Giles100
Sequatchie100
Hardin90
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Houston60
Benton61
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00
Unassigned01

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events