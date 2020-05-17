Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts

Meet Dr. Moose: Virginia Tech awards one of its therapy dogs an honorary doctorate degree

Article Image

Moose, an 8-year-old therapy dog at Virginia Tech who has helped thousands of students cope with mental health issues, has received an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Posted: May 17, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: May 17, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Like most universities, Virginia Tech's College of Veterinary Medicine celebrated the class of 2020 with an online commencement ceremony. But unlike other schools, they included one very good boy in the graduating class: a dog named Moose.

The Labrador retriever, an 8-year-old therapy dog at the Cook Counseling Center, received an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine on Friday.

Moose, who has been with Virginia Tech since 2014, is one of the school's four therapy animals and ambassadors for mental health awareness.

Along with attending football games, club events, and new student orientations, Moose also helps students cope with anxiety, trauma and other mental health issues. The fluffy pup has helped thousands of students and assisted in more than 7,500 counseling sessions, according to his owner, licensed counselor Trent Davis

Davis, who has worked at the Cook Counseling Center for 10 years, launched the school's animal-assisted therapy program to provide students with another form of comfort.

"Some humans haven't had the best experience with other humans, or even other dogs. In both those cases, Moose provides a very safe and comforting force in the room," Davis told CNN.

"These students see Moose as someone who's going to accept them. They don't worry about him judging them."

While the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for students to visit Moose and the other dogs for therapy sessions, Davis said the center now offers regular open office hours virtually, for one hour three days a week.

Davis also holds in-person meetings if a student is having a crisis or emergency and asks to see one of the dogs.

One pawsome pup

All four of the school's therapy dogs are beloved by the student body -- but Moose, who received Virginia Veterinary Medical Association's Animal Hero Award in 2019, is quite special.

"The students here talk a lot about how Moose has broken down the stigma around mental health care on campus," Davis said. "Veterinarians are unfortunately a very challenged population. They have high rates of suicide, and this profession can be quite disturbing. He has really helped the students and staff at Virginia Tech and has gotten a lot of recognition for that."

Moose has also faced challenges of his own.

A week after his birthday in February, Davis noticed blood in Moose's urine. He was later diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent radiation treatments. Moose's treatment is ongoing, but he remains his usual happy self, Davis told CNN.

For Davis, it has been easy to recognize the incredible impact Moose has had on everyone who turns to him for support.

"I'll often meet people and they'll be petting him, and all of a sudden they're on the ground, talking in a baby voice," Davis said. "So when people ask, 'How does this dog therapy thing work?' I'm like kind of like this. I have never met you before and now you're sitting one foot away from me petting the dog and talking to me about the meaning of life."

Dr. Moose can't do much with his new diploma, but he is looking forward to loads of treats, a swim at the beach and a good ol' tug of war.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 11674

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1681100
Jefferson129973
Montgomery81620
Marshall6249
Lee44831
Shelby39819
Tallapoosa35757
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3294
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2719
Baldwin2548
Etowah20210
DeKalb1922
Elmore1886
Coffee1641
Dallas1453
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Walker1260
Sumter1244
Randolph1197
Lauderdale1132
Autauga1104
Morgan1101
Pike1060
Marengo1026
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox935
St. Clair901
Colbert872
Hale842
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour791
Talladega782
Pickens773
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount450
Henry391
Escambia393
Bullock351
Coosa341
Winston331
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe192
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17263

Reported Deaths: 295
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson387241
Shelby368185
Trousdale13824
Rutherford84719
Sumner73741
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Tipton4032
Lake4010
Hamilton34213
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2514
Putnam2325
Montgomery2042
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12312
Dickson910
Fayette882
Cumberland881
Cheatham880
Macon813
Bradley811
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Wayne630
Maury610
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Smith241
Weakley240
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Carter191
White180
Obion171
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Warren150
Overton140
Crockett131
Cannon130
Perry130
Chester120
Polk120
Humphreys121
Henderson120
McNairy120
Morgan120
Scott110
Jackson110
Sequatchie100
Giles90
Hardin90
Roane80
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Stewart70
Benton61
Grainger60
Clay60
Houston60
Fentress60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Unassigned01
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events