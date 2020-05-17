Clear

Tropical Storm Arthur forms in the Atlantic

Article Image

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is in and shows that Tropical Storm Arthur has strengthened. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the updated forecast.

Posted: May 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: May 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Allison Chinchar and Derek Van Dam, CNN Meteorologists

Two weeks before the official start to Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arthur has become the first named storm of the year.

Two US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate this system on Sunday to determine how organized the storm is and whether or not it is intensifying.

Track the storm with CNN's storm tracker >>>

Rip currents will be the main concern in the short term for areas of northeastern Florida through North Carolina coast.

"Interests near the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it could produce gusty winds and heavy rains there on Monday," says the National Hurricane Center. Currently, tropical storm warnings are in effect from Surf City to Duck, North Carolina. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

We are also monitoring a frontal system that is draped from the Great Lakes down to the Gulf Coast that is bringing flooding and severe storms to those areas because as this system tracks east it will also begin to interact with Tropical Storm Arthur.

"Arthur could get pushed out to sea, or Arthur could get enveloped by the frontal system and essentially combine with it," explains Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist.

"Depending on how fast this frontal system moves east could help push Arthur out to sea and farther away from the US. However, there is also a high pressure system to the north which could affect the steering of Arthur, perhaps bringing it farther inland."

Get the latest forecast and weather news from CNN's team of meteorologists >>>

Warm Gulf Stream Waters

Currently, the storm is located in unfavorable water temperatures for any major intensification. However, as it moves across the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream, a narrow window of opportunity will be given for the storm to strengthen. Sea surface temperatures continue to remain above average across the Atlantic -- except for the cooler North Atlantic.

The tropics are heating up around the world

Areas of the Pacific Ocean have also had an interesting start to their tropical season.

On April 25, Tropical Depression One-E formed south of Mexico's Baja California region, marking the first tropical depression on record in the month of April for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

This is in contrast to the Western Pacific, which just had its eighth latest start to a tropical season since 1950.

The official Atlantic seasonal forecast doesn't come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration until May 21. But there are more than a dozen early forecasts already published and the general consensus is that the Atlantic is in for an active season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 11674

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1681100
Jefferson129973
Montgomery81620
Marshall6249
Lee44831
Shelby39819
Tallapoosa35757
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3294
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2719
Baldwin2548
Etowah20210
DeKalb1922
Elmore1886
Coffee1641
Dallas1453
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Walker1260
Sumter1244
Randolph1197
Lauderdale1132
Autauga1104
Morgan1101
Pike1060
Marengo1026
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox935
St. Clair901
Colbert872
Hale842
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour791
Talladega782
Pickens773
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount450
Henry391
Escambia393
Bullock351
Coosa341
Winston331
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe192
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17263

Reported Deaths: 295
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson387241
Shelby368185
Trousdale13824
Rutherford84719
Sumner73741
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Tipton4032
Lake4010
Hamilton34213
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2514
Putnam2325
Montgomery2042
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12312
Dickson910
Fayette882
Cumberland881
Cheatham880
Macon813
Bradley811
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Wayne630
Maury610
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Smith241
Weakley240
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Carter191
White180
Obion171
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Warren150
Overton140
Crockett131
Cannon130
Perry130
Chester120
Polk120
Humphreys121
Henderson120
McNairy120
Morgan120
Scott110
Jackson110
Sequatchie100
Giles90
Hardin90
Roane80
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Stewart70
Benton61
Grainger60
Clay60
Houston60
Fentress60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Unassigned01
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events