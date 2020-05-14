Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Redstone Arsenal leaders answer public’s questions, discuss coronavirus-related changes Full Story

Diners at this reopening restaurant can get social with dressed up mannequins

Article Image

The owners of this South Carolina restaurant realized life-sized dolls could help their half-empty dining room look full again.

Posted: May 14, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

When a three Michelin-star restaurant in Virginia opens its doors back up from the Covid-19 pandemic, reservations will be made for mannequins.

The Inn at Little Washington -- an inn and restaurant about an hour and a half west of Washington, DC -- plans to begin reopening its indoor seating May 29, a spokesman for the restaurant Charlie Dougiello told CNN. Like many restaurants across the US, its staff is navigating how to provide a full dining experience while complying with measures to keep patrons safe.

So to fill out the restaurant that will be kept at 50% capacity for social distancing purposes, they -- naturally -- thought of mannequins.

"I've always had a thing for mannequins -- they never complain about anything and you can have lots of fun dressing them up," chef and proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington Patrick O'Connell said in a statement.

The mannequins will be posed as couples dressed in a 1940's style to capture a post-World War II celebration. They will be seated at tables among guests to maintain social distancing as well as provide a laugh and a good picture, Dougiello said.

To ensure the mannequins were dressed their best and on theme, the restaurant teamed up with a local theater.

"When The Inn at Little Washington reached out with the idea to costume mannequins, we thought it was a fun and creative way for them to conform to social distancing guidelines," said Signature Theatre's Managing Director Maggie Boland in a statement. "We jumped at the chance to collaborate with another of Virginia's great cultural destinations in support of their reopening."

The Inn is known for being "reverently irreverent," with the cheese specialist pushing a mooing cow cart and the dining room dress code specifying "no wet bikinis," Dougiello said.

But, while adding an element of fun, the mannequins really hope to provide some of what has been lacking as many Americans seek connection in an isolating pandemic.

"We're all craving to gather and see other people right now," O'Connell said. "They don't all necessarily need to be real people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10700

Reported Deaths: 450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile154596
Jefferson119964
Montgomery70519
Marshall5869
Lee43630
Shelby38118
Tallapoosa33851
Chambers32422
Tuscaloosa3028
Franklin2703
Madison2594
Baldwin2317
Butler2306
Etowah19710
DeKalb1792
Coffee1581
Elmore1575
Dallas1293
Calhoun1273
Randolph1177
Houston1154
Walker1110
Lowndes1118
Sumter1104
Lauderdale1022
Pike1020
Marion1009
Morgan991
Autauga934
Marengo915
Wilcox895
Russell880
St. Clair871
Talladega762
Greene744
Hale742
Colbert742
Chilton731
Choctaw722
Pickens702
Barbour691
Cullman670
Clarke651
Limestone600
Jackson602
Washington575
Covington561
Dale530
Macon532
Crenshaw481
Bibb461
Blount450
Escambia383
Henry331
Coosa331
Bullock281
Clay271
Lawrence260
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Monroe182
Geneva170
Conecuh160
Lamar140
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16370

Reported Deaths: 273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson362337
Shelby347575
Trousdale13813
Rutherford78020
Sumner71440
Bledsoe6031
Williamson45310
Tipton4002
Out of TN3184
Wilson3098
Lake3000
Knox2955
Hamilton28613
Bedford2463
Robertson2450
Montgomery1912
Putnam1905
Hardeman1770
Madison1561
Unassigned1280
McMinn1239
Dickson880
Cumberland871
Fayette851
Cheatham780
Bradley751
Blount743
Macon713
Sevier652
Washington640
Maury580
Gibson571
Coffee560
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene472
Loudon460
Dyer440
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson351
Monroe331
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Carroll221
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
Campbell171
White170
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Johnson150
Overton140
Warren130
Cannon130
Perry130
Chester120
Crockett121
Polk120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Morgan120
Scott110
Jackson100
Henderson100
Giles90
Hardin80
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Sequatchie70
Clay60
Houston60
Rhea60
Fentress60
Benton61
Grainger60
Decatur40
Union40
Wayne30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events