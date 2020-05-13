Clear

Videos show skydivers spiraling as they descend in Titusville, Florida

Article Image

Eyewitnesses in Florida captured two skydivers spinning in the sky before they crashed into a tree and landed in front of a home, according to police and firefighters in Titusville.

Posted: May 13, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: May 13, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Harrowing eyewitness videos shows parachutes spiraling, moments before the Titusville Fire Department in Florida says two skydivers crashed in the front yard of a home.

The department says the men were flown to a trauma center on Wednesday morning following a "skydiving incident." Photos show a tree limb lying in the front yard of a house, along with the parachutes.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sutton told CNN the two men were alert and conscious. A news release on the city of Titusville website says the men are in critical condition and a preliminary investigation shows that there was a "parachute malfunction."

Wendy Nelms, who took one of the videos, says she watched as the skydivers descended. The city news release says the plane took off from Dunn Airport; Nelms says her son and daughter were skydiving with the group from Skydive Space Center that departed from the airport.

Nelms' husband, who she says is an Army veteran with parachuting experience, knew right away those involved were in trouble.

"They were flipping in circles going upside down, side to side for about 20 to 30 seconds," Christina Renfroe, who filmed the incident from a nearby dog park, told CNN. "He then deployed his second chute and it caused them to spin, but they were no longer flipping."

A representative answering the phone at Skydive Space Center would not comment and would not confirm the incident took place.

On its website, Skydive Space Center says it offers three types of skydiving: an 11,000-feet jump, Florida's highest jump of 15,000, and the world's highest tandem jump at 18,000 feet. According to its Facebook page, they just resumed operations on May 2 after being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The incident is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10700

Reported Deaths: 450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile150795
Jefferson115362
Montgomery68418
Marshall5818
Lee43230
Shelby37818
Tallapoosa33050
Chambers32421
Tuscaloosa2917
Franklin2643
Madison2554
Baldwin2277
Butler2246
Etowah19610
DeKalb1672
Elmore1564
Coffee1551
Calhoun1263
Dallas1243
Randolph1177
Houston1144
Lowndes1117
Sumter1104
Walker1100
Pike1000
Lauderdale992
Morgan981
Marion977
Autauga914
Marengo895
Wilcox874
St. Clair861
Russell830
Hale742
Talladega742
Greene734
Colbert722
Pickens702
Chilton691
Choctaw691
Barbour671
Cullman670
Clarke641
Jackson602
Limestone580
Covington561
Washington555
Dale520
Macon512
Bibb461
Crenshaw461
Blount450
Escambia383
Coosa331
Henry321
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Geneva160
Monroe151
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16111

Reported Deaths: 266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson358033
Shelby342973
Trousdale13643
Rutherford76418
Sumner70839
Bledsoe6041
Williamson44710
Out of TN3956
Tipton3952
Wilson3068
Knox2865
Hamilton25814
Robertson2440
Bedford2393
Unassigned2240
Montgomery1882
Putnam1805
Hardeman1700
Madison1571
McMinn1229
Lake990
Dickson880
Cumberland861
Fayette821
Cheatham760
Bradley741
Blount733
Macon693
Sevier652
Washington650
Maury570
Gibson571
Coffee540
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon440
Dyer430
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson341
Monroe331
Hawkins322
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
White170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Warren130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Scott110
McNairy110
Johnson110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Grainger60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Fentress60
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events