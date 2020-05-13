Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County sheriff: Human remains found in Mentone, may be missing Georgia man Full Story

Immunocompromised man in North Carolina has a message for protesters wanting to reopen his state. He got a plane to deliver it

Article Image

An immunocompromised man in North Carolina hired an airplane to share a message with protesters who were demanding the state lift its stay-at-home orders.

Posted: May 13, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: May 13, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

A North Carolina man hired an airplane to orchestrate a high-flying counter protest in response to demonstrators who are demanding the state lift its stay-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus.

The plane towed a long banner that read: "FEWER GRAVES IF WE REOPEN IN WAVES" over a crowd of ReOpenNC protesters, who marched in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

Todd Stiefel, the man behind the banner, said he really wanted to face the protesters in person. But he said he felt it would not be safe because he has a condition called common variable immunodeficiency, which makes him vulnerable to viruses and bacteria.

"I've been trying to figure out a way to voice an opinion for those who can't show up in mass and make a very public display," he told CNN in a phone interview. "It dawned (on) me: what about those planes that fly over the beach that pull those big banners?"

He looked online and found someone who would fly around with his message for the entire four hour protest for $3,500.

"It was worth every penny," Stiefel said.

North Carolina started easing restrictions on May 8 as part of its three phase reopening plan.

In Phase 1, retail outlets can open at 50% capacity, restaurants and bars can offer takeout and delivery and childcare centers are open for working parents and families looking for work.

Salons, barber shops, gyms, movie theaters and many other businesses are still closed.

North Carolina has reported 15,950 coronavirus cases and 616 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the last month, protests have popped up in states across the US -- including Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota and Utah -- over stay-at-home restrictions. Those who have flocked to the streets have voiced their concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stiefel said he empathizes with the protesters, who are concerned about losing their businesses, but he said its important to balance economic concerns with people's safety.

"The people who are protesting now are not there for balance they want everything back to a normal that doesn't exist anymore," he said.

Because of his condition, Stiefel said he and his teenage children haven't really gone anywhere in two months. His wife, Diana, goes out as little as possible to buy groceries or pick up medicine.

"We don't do takeout food, we don't do delivery food, my doctor advises against all of that, he said. "Everything gets Cloroxed or sits for three days."

They have visited his mother, who's also been under a strict quarantine.

Stiefel said he can work from home and he doesn't know when he'll be able to be back out in the world.

"I'm going to be indoors for a long time. It's going to be a very long time before I can go back to normal. I don't know how long," he said.

He said he's received emails and Facebook messages from a lot of people, who are in the same position.

"I've had a number of imunocompromised people thank me for giving them a voice and that feels great, it really does," he said.

Stiefel said he'd originally only planned to do this once, but he's thinking about expanding this and even flying the banner in other states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10700

Reported Deaths: 450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile150795
Jefferson115362
Montgomery68418
Marshall5818
Lee43230
Shelby37818
Tallapoosa33050
Chambers32421
Tuscaloosa2917
Franklin2643
Madison2554
Baldwin2277
Butler2246
Etowah19610
DeKalb1672
Elmore1564
Coffee1551
Calhoun1263
Dallas1243
Randolph1177
Houston1144
Lowndes1117
Sumter1104
Walker1100
Pike1000
Lauderdale992
Morgan981
Marion977
Autauga914
Marengo895
Wilcox874
St. Clair861
Russell830
Hale742
Talladega742
Greene734
Colbert722
Pickens702
Chilton691
Choctaw691
Barbour671
Cullman670
Clarke641
Jackson602
Limestone580
Covington561
Washington555
Dale520
Macon512
Bibb461
Crenshaw461
Blount450
Escambia383
Coosa331
Henry321
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Geneva160
Monroe151
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16111

Reported Deaths: 266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson358033
Shelby342973
Trousdale13643
Rutherford76418
Sumner70839
Bledsoe6041
Williamson44710
Out of TN3956
Tipton3952
Wilson3068
Knox2865
Hamilton25814
Robertson2440
Bedford2393
Unassigned2240
Montgomery1882
Putnam1805
Hardeman1700
Madison1571
McMinn1229
Lake990
Dickson880
Cumberland861
Fayette821
Cheatham760
Bradley741
Blount733
Macon693
Sevier652
Washington650
Maury570
Gibson571
Coffee540
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon440
Dyer430
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson341
Monroe331
Hawkins322
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
White170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Warren130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Scott110
McNairy110
Johnson110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Grainger60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Fentress60
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events