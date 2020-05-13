Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Typhoon Vongfong rapidly intensifies as it nears the Philippines

Article Image

CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the most recent storm track and forecast for Typhoon Vongfong.

Posted: May 13, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: May 13, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Taylor Ward, CNN Meteorologist

Typhoon Vongfong is rapidly intensifying -- and the Philippines is in its path.

With typhoons or hurricanes, rapid intensification is an increase in maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) in 24 hours.

From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, Vongfong easily met that definition, strengthening from a modest tropical storm with winds of 60 mph (95 kph) to the equivalent of a major hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 120 mph (195 kph) and the storm is still strengthening.

This area of the world is no stranger to rapid intensification. Many storms undergo rapid intensification each year due to the extremely warm sea surface temperatures.

But this is the first named storm of the season in the West Pacific.

It didn't exist until Tuesday, and now it will hammer the Philippines as the equivalent of a category 3 or 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Vongfong's impact

Weather models had difficulty forecasting the intensity of Vongfong, in part because of the small size of the storm.

Now that the storm has intensified so quickly there is no doubt that it will be more than a rainmaker when it reaches the coast.

"Very heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and powerful storm surge are all major concerns with this storm," CNN Meteorologist Tom Sater said.

"One silver lining with this being a small storm is that the strong typhoon strength winds only extend out about 25 kilometers from the center."

While the damaging winds will only occur right along the immediate path of the storm, heavy rain will have a more widespread impact.

Rainfall amounts of 100 to 250 mm (four to 10 inches) will impact vast areas of the Visayas and Bicol Regions through northern Luzon.

Get your local forecast and weather news from around the world >>>

Vongfong will pass just offshore of Samar province Thursday, before making its first landfall in the Bicol region, north of Legazpi Thursday night local time.

After hitting the Bicol region, the storm will retain most of its strength and move into northeastern Luzon Friday night.

"There is a possibility that the center of the storm could stay just offshore," Sater said. "It's not a great chance, but if the forecast shifts just 50 kilometers to the east, it would keep the worst of the winds and storm surge offshore."

Slow start to the 2020 typhoon season

The West Pacific typhoon season doesn't have a defined beginning and end like the Atlantic hurricane season, as storms can form throughout the year.

While the peak of the typhoon season is late summer, there are frequently named storms in the winter or early spring due to the warm waters of the Pacific.

This is the eighth-latest start to the season since 1950, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. The last time we had a later start was 2016 when the first named storm of the season didn't arrive until the first week of July.

The Philippines are located in the prime breeding grounds of the tropical Pacific. In an average year, the region is impacted by eight to nine storms.

Late-starting seasons tend to be slightly quieter, but the evidence is weak, according to Klotzbach.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10700

Reported Deaths: 450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile150795
Jefferson115362
Montgomery68418
Marshall5818
Lee43230
Shelby37818
Tallapoosa33050
Chambers32421
Tuscaloosa2917
Franklin2643
Madison2554
Baldwin2277
Butler2246
Etowah19610
DeKalb1672
Elmore1564
Coffee1551
Calhoun1263
Dallas1243
Randolph1177
Houston1144
Lowndes1117
Sumter1104
Walker1100
Pike1000
Lauderdale992
Morgan981
Marion977
Autauga914
Marengo895
Wilcox874
St. Clair861
Russell830
Hale742
Talladega742
Greene734
Colbert722
Pickens702
Chilton691
Choctaw691
Barbour671
Cullman670
Clarke641
Jackson602
Limestone580
Covington561
Washington555
Dale520
Macon512
Bibb461
Crenshaw461
Blount450
Escambia383
Coosa331
Henry321
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Geneva160
Monroe151
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16111

Reported Deaths: 266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson358033
Shelby342973
Trousdale13643
Rutherford76418
Sumner70839
Bledsoe6041
Williamson44710
Out of TN3956
Tipton3952
Wilson3068
Knox2865
Hamilton25814
Robertson2440
Bedford2393
Unassigned2240
Montgomery1882
Putnam1805
Hardeman1700
Madison1571
McMinn1229
Lake990
Dickson880
Cumberland861
Fayette821
Cheatham760
Bradley741
Blount733
Macon693
Sevier652
Washington650
Maury570
Gibson571
Coffee540
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon440
Dyer430
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson341
Monroe331
Hawkins322
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
White170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Warren130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Scott110
McNairy110
Johnson110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Grainger60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Fentress60
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events