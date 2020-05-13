California officials capitulate to Elon Musk, allow Tesla plant to reopen

Tesla's standoff with California's Alameda County officials has come to an end after the county agreed to let Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, reopen.

Alameda County gave Tesla its blessing on the condition that it maintain "minimum business operations" and implement additional safety recommendations, according to a company statement that was released on Tuesday.

The county said Tesla could possibly re-open as soon as next week, though the company has already begun production despite coronavirus concerns, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

That ignited an ongoing rift between the billionaire and California officials who argue his business operations continue to disregard workers' safety. Musk had threatened to move his company's headquarters out of state.

"We will be working with the Fremont Police Department to verify Tesla is adhering to physical distancing and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production," county health officials said in a written statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order easing social distancing restrictions across the state on May 4. The Alameda County health department said it would allow additional approved activities for Tesla and other local businesses before Monday as long as they show progress towards complying with their Covid-19 indicators.