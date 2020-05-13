Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 13: Coronavirus, SCOTUS, stimulus, Afghanistan, election

Article Image

There is an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) for the Southern Plains today as a new weather setup will take shape that will include heavy rain for parts of the Plains that could potentially be a flood threat. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 13, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Contact tracing is quickly becoming a popular way to battle the spread of Covid-19, and Johns Hopkins has a free online course to help people -- yes, including you -- learn more about it.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back with more dire warnings. While appearing remotely during a Senate hearing, the country's leading immunologist said reopening states too quickly could cause more "suffering and death" and actually set the country back from a full economic recovery. The hearing was titled, "Covid-19: Safely getting back to work and school," and in short, that looks like it's going to be a long, painful process. California's two main university systems announced in-person classes will likely be canceled through the fall, a decision that will affect about 770,000 students. Fauci also warned that any hopes of a vaccine being ready in time for students to return to school at the end of the summer would be "a bridge too far."

2. Supreme Court 

President Trump's legal team is making the argument that he should be granted temporary presidential immunity while in office. The remarks were made as the Supreme Court heard a historic round of arguments concerning Trump's finance and tax records that could have long-term implications for how a sitting president can be investigated and how far executive powers reach. The argument made by Trump's attorneys means, the way they describe it, that Trump or any sitting president couldn't be investigated or prosecuted while holding the office -- no subpoenas, no testimony, no indictments. The claim brought strong reactions from Justice Elena Kagan, who said, "The President isn't above the law."

3. Spending bill 

Democrats have unveiled a new Covid relief package, and it comes with a hefty $3 trillion price tag. The legislation provides nearly $1 trillion in funding for state and local governments, as well as additional funds for coronavirus testing, hazard pay for essential workers and a new round of direct payments that could amount to $6,000 in relief checks for American families. GOP leaders still object, saying they want to see how the first three rounds of stimulus measures play out first. But House Democrats are pressing forward, planning to vote on the package Friday. If it passes, it will be the largest relief package in history.

4. Afghanistan

The Afghan government says it's resuming offensive operations against the Taliban following a spate of deadly terrorist attacks, including one on a maternity hospital and another on a funeral procession. The Taliban has denied responsibility for those attacks. The move further jeopardizes the Trump administration's peace deal with the Taliban, in which the Afghan government agreed to suspend offensive operations against the Taliban in favor of a ceasefire. In announcing its offensive would restart, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani made it clear the ceasefire is not working.

5. Election 2020

The Democratic National Committee's rules committee has decided to allow convention planners to seek alternate voting methods ahead of August's Democratic National Convention. With everything going on, the likelihood the convention would go on as planned has been in doubt. Now, organizers could allow measures like virtual voting. However, some party leaders say there's still a possibility the convention could take place in-person, with some modifications. Meanwhile, the party's presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, is latching on to President Trump's controversial response to the coronavirus, rolling out a new series of digital ads, op-eds and comments that paint the administration's response as "incompetent," as he said in one interview, and "corrupt," as he said in an economic speech last week.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri are going to have a nacho battle for charity 

Every part of that sentence is delightful.

No one is buying pants right now, but pajama sales are soaring 

Sounds about right.

Broadway theaters will remain closed through at least September 6 

We'll just have to listen to "Memories" on repeat, then.

Tony Hawk announced the return of his legendary skateboarding video game

Video games are booming right now, so why not bring back a classic?

Private label store brands like Costco's Kirkland are having a moment right now

It seems our preferred brand of product nowadays is "No honey, it doesn't matter, just get whatever they have."

TODAY'S NUMBER

5.8%

That's how much the UK's economy shrank in March, making it the worst month since record keeping began in 1997. Experts warn that numbers for April and May will be even worse because of continued social restrictions.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I give advice, according to the best scientific evidence."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, responding to Sen. Rand Paul's comment that Fauci is not the "end-all" and shouldn't be dispensing economic advice.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Shine bright like an emerald

It must be fun to be this talented an artist. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10468

Reported Deaths: 440
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile150795
Jefferson115362
Montgomery68418
Marshall5818
Lee43230
Shelby37818
Tallapoosa33050
Chambers32421
Tuscaloosa2917
Franklin2643
Madison2554
Baldwin2277
Butler2246
Etowah19610
DeKalb1672
Elmore1564
Coffee1551
Calhoun1263
Dallas1243
Randolph1177
Houston1144
Lowndes1117
Sumter1104
Walker1100
Pike1000
Lauderdale992
Morgan981
Marion977
Autauga914
Marengo895
Wilcox874
St. Clair861
Russell830
Hale742
Talladega742
Greene734
Colbert722
Pickens702
Chilton691
Choctaw691
Barbour671
Cullman670
Clarke641
Jackson602
Limestone580
Covington561
Washington555
Dale520
Macon512
Bibb461
Crenshaw461
Blount450
Escambia383
Coosa331
Henry321
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Geneva160
Monroe151
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16111

Reported Deaths: 266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson358033
Shelby342973
Trousdale13643
Rutherford76418
Sumner70839
Bledsoe6041
Williamson44710
Out of TN3956
Tipton3952
Wilson3068
Knox2865
Hamilton25814
Robertson2440
Bedford2393
Unassigned2240
Montgomery1882
Putnam1805
Hardeman1700
Madison1571
McMinn1229
Lake990
Dickson880
Cumberland861
Fayette821
Cheatham760
Bradley741
Blount733
Macon693
Sevier652
Washington650
Maury570
Gibson571
Coffee540
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon440
Dyer430
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson341
Monroe331
Hawkins322
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
White170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Warren130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Scott110
McNairy110
Johnson110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Grainger60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Fentress60
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events