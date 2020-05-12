Clear

Disney fast tracking 'Hamilton' film to Disney +

Article Image

The original Broadway production of the musical 'Hamilton' will begin streaming on Disney+ on July 3.

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Disney is not throwing away its shot with "Hamilton."

It's fast tracking the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production. It'll now stream on Disney+ on July 3.

The Walt Disney Company, the musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail made the announcement Tuesday.

Miranda, Seller, and Kail, serve as producers on the film and Kail directs.

"I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought 'Hamilton' to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house," Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."

The film of the much celebrated musical is being billed as a "live capture" that "transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way."

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of 'Hamilton'—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind 'Hamilton' to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."

On Broadway, the "Hamilton" musical electrified audiences and became one of the hottest tickets on the Great White Way.

It won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, an Oliver Award and a Pulitzer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10167

Reported Deaths: 423
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile147490
Jefferson113161
Montgomery64215
Marshall5768
Lee42930
Shelby37017
Tallapoosa32842
Chambers31921
Tuscaloosa2844
Madison2504
Franklin2472
Baldwin2246
Butler1966
Etowah19310
DeKalb1582
Elmore1524
Coffee1500
Calhoun1253
Dallas1223
Randolph1117
Houston1074
Walker1070
Sumter1064
Lowndes1036
Pike990
Lauderdale962
Marion967
Morgan950
Wilcox854
St. Clair841
Autauga844
Marengo834
Russell810
Greene733
Talladega732
Hale722
Colbert702
Pickens702
Chilton671
Choctaw670
Cullman650
Clarke631
Barbour611
Jackson602
Limestone570
Covington551
Washington542
Macon492
Bibb461
Blount450
Dale450
Crenshaw431
Escambia373
Coosa331
Henry301
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Cherokee240
Winston230
Perry190
Monroe151
Geneva150
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15544

Reported Deaths: 251
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson346532
Shelby337270
Trousdale13632
Rutherford74514
Sumner69938
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44510
Out of TN3956
Tipton3732
Wilson3027
Knox2805
Hamilton24013
Bedford2383
Robertson2200
Montgomery1802
Putnam1785
Hardeman1710
Madison1561
McMinn1228
Dickson860
Cumberland841
Fayette801
Bradley721
Blount723
Cheatham660
Sevier652
Washington650
Lake610
Macon593
Gibson561
Maury550
Coffee540
Sullivan541
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon430
Dyer430
Franklin411
Unassigned380
Lauderdale360
Anderson331
Hawkins312
Monroe311
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Jefferson260
Haywood261
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Carroll211
Lawrence210
Hamblen212
Cocke180
Carter181
Campbell171
Obion161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Warren120
Humphreys121
Morgan120
Scott110
McNairy110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Sequatchie60
Clay60
Grainger60
Fentress60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Wayne30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events