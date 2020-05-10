Clear

A cluster of coronavirus cases in California was traced to a coughing patient at a birthday party

Article Image

A birthday party in March was behind a cluster of coronavirus cases in Pasadena, California, according to health officials. CNN's Paul Vercammen has more.

Posted: May 10, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: May 10, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Paul Vercammen, CNN

A birthday party was behind a cluster of coronavirus cases in Pasadena, California, according to health officials.

A "large number" of extended family members and friends were at the party, the Pasadena Public Health Department said in a news release, adding the event took place after the city issued a stay-at-home order in March.

One patient at the party was coughing and not wearing a face covering, health officials said, and other party guests were also not covering their face or social distancing.

"She was joking with people at the birthday party," Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for Pasadena, said of the woman who was coughing. "She said I may have Covid-19, and lo and behold, she did."

"It was selfish behavior that could have been avoided," Derderian told CNN.

Through contact tracing, investigators were able to confirm five Covid-19 cases traced to the party, all Pasadena residents.

"But we think five or six more party guests who live outside Pasadena May have been infected, because they showed symptoms of the virus," Derderian said. "They need to quarantine and eventually be tested."

"This is an example of how good contact tracing can identify disease clusters and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community," said Dr. Matthew Feaster, an epidemiologist with the department.

More than 66,550 people have been infected with the virus in California and at least 2,687 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

California was the first state to implement a stay-at-home order for its nearly 40 million residents on March 19, closing nonessential services and asking residents to stay home and maintain social distancing.

Pasadena officials issued a similar order. Essential businesses that remained open needed to practice social distancing, keep people 6 feet apart and provide access to hand washing, among other requirements.

California is now in the midst of a phased reopening and allowed some businesses like retailers, manufacturers and warehouses to reopen beginning Friday. Offices, gyms, restaurant dine-in service, malls, museums, salons and bars remain closed.

"Although we are moving forward with small modifications to the Safer at Home Order, gatherings of people who do not live in the same household are still prohibited," Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, director and health officer of the department, said. "The virus remains highly contagious. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings remain our best defenses against the further spread of Covid-19 in our community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9668

Reported Deaths: 390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile145283
Jefferson110960
Montgomery57615
Marshall5438
Lee42230
Shelby36217
Tallapoosa31642
Chambers31421
Tuscaloosa2744
Madison2474
Franklin2161
Baldwin2165
Butler1786
Etowah17010
Coffee1460
DeKalb1422
Elmore1354
Calhoun1243
Walker1060
Houston1044
Dallas1023
Randolph1026
Sumter984
Marion967
Lowndes965
Morgan920
Pike890
Lauderdale882
St. Clair811
Wilcox804
Russell770
Marengo774
Talladega732
Greene703
Autauga684
Hale662
Pickens652
Chilton641
Colbert642
Cullman630
Choctaw610
Jackson592
Barbour581
Limestone570
Clarke521
Washington512
Covington501
Macon472
Bibb451
Blount440
Dale430
Crenshaw380
Escambia363
Coosa311
Henry281
Clay261
Cherokee220
Bullock221
Lawrence220
Winston200
Perry190
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Conecuh130
Lamar130
Geneva130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14768

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson335831
Shelby318968
Trousdale13572
Rutherford72014
Sumner69338
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44110
Out of TN3665
Wilson2976
Knox2625
Hamilton23213
Bedford2313
Robertson2190
Montgomery1722
Putnam1665
Tipton1582
Madison1501
McMinn1164
Hardeman1160
Cumberland851
Dickson850
Fayette771
Blount713
Bradley691
Sevier652
Washington610
Cheatham610
Lake590
Macon583
Maury550
Sullivan541
Gibson531
Coffee520
Hickman490
Greene442
Dyer410
Franklin401
Loudon390
Unassigned330
Hawkins312
Anderson311
Monroe301
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb270
Lauderdale260
Jefferson260
Haywood261
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Hamblen212
Lawrence200
Carroll181
Carter181
Cocke170
Obion161
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry150
Perry130
Cannon130
Chester120
Warren120
Polk120
Scott110
McNairy110
Overton110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Morgan100
Giles90
Crockett90
Roane80
Jackson80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Hardin70
Clay60
Benton61
Houston60
Rhea60
Grainger60
Fentress60
Sequatchie60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Wayne30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events