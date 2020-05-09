Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Contagion within the White House would be catastrophic for our national security

Article Image

CNN's Samantha Vinograd discusses former President Obama's comments about President Donald Trump, and reports that Trump's personal valet and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: May 9, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: May 9, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Samantha Vinograd

President Trump's personal valet, the vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant (who has been teleworking for nearly two months) all tested positive for Covid-19, illustrating the manifold threats the pandemic poses to our government. The news raises questions about the legitimacy of the White House's own narrative about its ability to keep Americans safe, while highlighting the potential havoc the coronavirus could wreak on our government and national security.

News that the coronavirus has infiltrated the White House presents a direct threat to the administration's narrative that it is taking the necessary measures to keep the American people safe. Earlier this week, the White House rejected the very guidelines it asked for from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection on how to safely reopen the country because the CDC's 17-page draft was "overly prescriptive."

Instead of relying on experts, the White House is flying blind, putting itself in charge of determining how to keep Americans safe. To make matters worse, the failure to protect the President and Vice President Mike Pence doesn't inspire much confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to protect the rest of us. It also undercuts the President's assertions that it's time to reopen the country because it's clear that new infections are a reality — even in the White House.

More directly, this news threatens the functioning of our government. White House staff regularly work in close quarters in the East and West Wings, and in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. Based on my experience working in a former closet in the West Wing — where I was two feet away from my closest colleagues — social distancing is not an option in the White House unless serious precautions are taken. Maintaining the six feet of distance recommended by the CDC is a luxury that staff just don't have, absent extraordinary measures.

Staff members are also constantly interacting with each other and moving around the White House property to conduct meetings and brief their bosses. To top it off, staff regularly touch the same doorknobs or equipment, including classified and unclassified printers.

White House valets, in particular, are often within spitting distance — if not breathing distance — of the President, Vice President, security details, and the President's family. They are expected to be available and by his side, whether it's in the White House or onboard Air Force One. Because they are responsible for the President's personal needs, including serving him meals or helping him get dressed, it's hard to believe Trump when he says he had "very little personal contact" with the infected valet.

Miller would have been in regular contact with the vice president — to brief him ahead of his public events — and with senior members of the National Security Council and the rest of Pence's office to coordinate messaging. Under normal circumstances, very little of this work is done "virtually." Because Miller says she was asymptomatic, we don't know how long she's been contagious and how many people she has come into contact with.

Both Miller and the valet pose a direct threat to the health of the Trump, Pence and so many other members of the White House and supporting personnel. The risks of contagion are very real — and contagion comes with direct costs for our national security. Unchecked community spread within the White House would be a catastrophic event. An incapacitated President or vice president would represent a major vulnerability in our executive branch, as would contagion among staff, who are essential to the functioning of our government. The fact that both the valet and Miller likely had sustained contact with numerous other staffers raises the real risk that personnel critical to undertaking key national security work could be sidelined and unable to do their jobs.

While we all hope that the valet and Miller make speedy recoveries — and that infection is limited — their cases expose the problems with the White House's approach to Covid-19 guidelines.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House, which would start contact tracing, has "taken every single precaution to protect the president." But the fact that personnel coming in close proximity to the President, for example, didn't all wear masks before this incident begs the most basic question: Why not? If the fate of our government is at stake, it is hard to imagine why the White House wouldn't take every precaution to follow basic guidelines.

Right now the White House needs to focus on crisis control — namely ensuring that the valet and Miller are treated appropriately and trying to track down anyone else who may be sick and spreading the virus. But the strategic threats that this news presents are ongoing, particularly if the White House does not take immediate steps to change their own measures to keep personnel safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9386

Reported Deaths: 385
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile140781
Jefferson109459
Montgomery53315
Marshall5258
Lee41930
Shelby35817
Tallapoosa31541
Chambers31121
Tuscaloosa2694
Madison2444
Baldwin2085
Franklin2021
Etowah16610
Butler1623
Coffee1430
DeKalb1362
Elmore1304
Calhoun1233
Walker1050
Houston1024
Randolph1006
Marion957
Dallas953
Sumter934
Lowndes885
Lauderdale872
Morgan870
Pike870
St. Clair791
Wilcox774
Marengo764
Russell730
Talladega722
Greene703
Autauga674
Colbert632
Pickens632
Chilton631
Cullman620
Hale622
Jackson592
Choctaw590
Limestone550
Clarke531
Barbour531
Covington501
Washington482
Blount440
Bibb441
Macon442
Dale400
Escambia353
Crenshaw330
Coosa311
Henry271
Clay261
Lawrence210
Cherokee210
Bullock211
Winston200
Perry180
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva120
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14441

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson330031
Shelby310867
Trousdale13552
Rutherford68514
Sumner68338
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44110
Out of TN3715
Wilson2906
Knox2555
Hamilton22913
Bedford2223
Robertson2070
Putnam1665
Montgomery1612
Tipton1582
Madison1481
McMinn1134
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette751
Blount693
Bradley681
Sevier652
Hardeman640
Washington600
Lake590
Cheatham590
Macon573
Sullivan541
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee480
Greene432
Dyer410
Loudon390
Franklin381
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Unassigned301
Grundy301
Marion291
Monroe291
Haywood261
Jefferson260
DeKalb260
Lauderdale250
Smith241
Weakley240
Marshall241
Hamblen212
Lawrence190
Carroll191
Meigs180
Carter181
Cocke170
Campbell161
Obion161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
Chester120
Scott110
Overton110
Humphreys111
McNairy110
Henderson100
Warren100
Giles90
Jackson80
Roane80
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton71
Claiborne70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Houston60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Grainger60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Fentress50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events