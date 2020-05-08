Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Wind Advisory View Alerts

Jeep Wrangler tips over in crash test

Article Image

In a random audit, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted a driver-side small overlap front crash test for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler. This is the first time a vehicle has tipped over in an IIHS crash test.

Posted: May 8, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

Jeep's latest Wrangler tipped onto its side twice during crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The performance garnered the Wrangler a Marginal rating -- the second worst of four possible ratings in that type of test.

The 2019 model year four-door Wrangler hit a barrier at 40 miles an hour with just the outermost part of the bumper on the driver's side during the two random audit tests conducted by the Insurance Institute. The small overlap crash test is designed to mimic the impact of a vehicle with another car or a pole in a similar type of collision. The scenario represents a relatively rare but particularly dangerous type of crash that concentrates the force of impact into a small area, according to the Insurance Institute.

The Institute said the Wrangler did a good job of protecting the driver from the actual impact. The occupant compartment held up well, for instance.

But tipping over is a major problem because it could lead to occupants being partially or even fully ejected from the vehicle, according to the Insurance Institute. This is particularly a concern with the Wrangler because it's a convertible, the IIHS said. Wranglers are sold with cloth tops or removable hard tops. Even the doors can be removed, leaving occupants without much to keep them inside the vehicle except their seatbelts. (The Wrangler's owner's manual says that door removal is intended for "off road operation only.")

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company that makes Jeeps, said in a statement that it is unaware of this ever happening in a real crash of this type. The IIHS Marginal rating for this test applies to both the 2019 and 2020 Wrangler models. The Wrangler earned good ratings in four other IIHS crash tests.

"FCA has produced more than 500,000 of these vehicles," Fiat Chrysler said of the redesigned Wrangler. "By conservative estimate, they have accounted for 6.7 billion miles of on-road driving. From this population, we are unaware of any incidents that correlate with the vehicle dynamic portion of the IIHS test result."

Fiat Chrysler also pointed out that the Wrangler meets or exceeds all government safety standards.

After the Wrangler tipped over in the Insurance Institute's test, Fiat Chrysler objected that it may have had something do with a slight difference in how the IIHS performed the test, the Insurance Institute said. So the IIHS did the test again, using a procedure approved by FCA. In the second IIHS test, the Wrangler tipped over again.

This was the first time a vehicle ever tipped over in any Insurance Institute crash test, according to IIHS spokesman Joe Young. That includes previous generations of the Wrangler.

The IIHS is a private auto safety group financed by auto insurance companies. It conducts a variety of crash tests which are different from those performed by the federal government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Wrangler did not tip over when the crash test was first conducted by Fiat Chrysler. Ordinarily, automakers perform crash tests themselves following detailed instructions provided by the Insurance Institute. The IIHS then separately performs some of the tests itself to check the results provided by the automakers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9221

Reported Deaths: 375
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events