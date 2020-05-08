Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Freeze Watch - Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PlayStation, haircuts, and cooking injuries: Two world champion brothers on life in lockdown

Article Image

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez talks to Christina Macfarlane about burning himself while cooking pizza and cutting his brother's hair.

Posted: May 8, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: May 8, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Jonathan Hawkins & Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Life under lockdown can be challenging for elite sports stars, but not many world champions have to share a confined space with a fellow world champion, teammate and brother all rolled into one.

Marc Marquez, who has six MotoGP titles among the eight world championships to his name, has been quarantined at his parents' house in Cervera, Spain, for the last two months. Alongside him is his brother Alex, reigning Moto2 champion and now Repsol Honda MotoGP teammate.

The two brothers were poised to begin a new and intimate chapter of their sibling rivalry at the opening MotoGP in Qatar in March when the premier class race was abruptly canceled, leaving the pair in a unique state of limbo.

Luckily for the Marquez brothers, and their parents, life as competitors under one roof is nothing new.

"I promise," Marc told CNN Sport via video conference from his family home, "even when we were kids, we were playing for everything: who goes to bed earlier, who got out of home earlier; I mean, everything was a competition."

The pair have been dueling on the PlayStation in virtual MotoGP races, as part of the sport's attempt to occupy fans in the absence of real racing. The older Marquez is forced to admit his younger brother has the upper hand.

"In the PlayStation he beats me all the time," he said, laughing. "I mean, always: in a soccer game, in a MotoGP game, in a Formula One game, I mean, all the time he beats me.

"But it's something, you know, he's younger, he's got more time to play. I'm a little bit more busy!

"I practice now, I promise you that I'm practicing a lot because we have the next race; but I'm half second slower than him ... I'm pushing more the accelerator and everything on the throttle. But it's not working!"

Domestic life has not been without setbacks for Marc, either. In fact, he revealed that he is carrying a fresh injury after one of his mother's cooking lessons.

"My mom tried to teach me something because, she says 'you're 27 years old. I mean, sooner or later you will live alone,'" he explained.

"I tried to cook a little bit, some pizza, with my hands. But the experience was not the best one.

"Look, look at this," the world champion continued, gesturing to two dark red lines on his forearm. "I mean, I burned my arm. So, it was not, the experience was not so good!"

Injury had threatened to undermine the MotoGP title-holder's start to the 2020 season. A terrifying crash in practice before last year's Thailand MotoGP had badly aggravated an existing shoulder problem, and Marquez underwent surgery during the winter to alleviate the issue.

Over 200 hours of rehabilitation later, he was still not quite ready as the teams prepared to travel to Qatar.

Marquez admitted that part of him welcomed the postponement of the season opener, but said he had no idea what was about to come.

"When I first saw that, I thought it was okay for me, it's good news," he said. "[But then] I realized after two or three weeks that Coronavirus was such a big problem for the world."

He would, he said, happily forgo a full recovery if it meant life could return to normal. "Now if I [could] come back, I would like to start the season, even if I was not one hundred percent."

The Honda rider said he knew immediately that the Thailand crash was serious. Analysis later revealed that he hit the ground at 26 times the force of gravity.

"I realized that this was a big one because basically it was impossible to breathe for 15 seconds," he explained. "And this was the most dangerous thing. And then I didn't remember exactly what was going on. So for that reason, the doctor takes me, and we had a deep scan in the hospital."

A few hours later, however, Marquez was back on the bike for the next practice session. Such things are a way of life for MotoGP riders, but the Catalan says they are issues that just need to be managed.

"[People often ask] are you training, or how can you train for when you crash? It's impossible," he explained.

"We just try to prepare our bodies. For example, now that we are at home, we are stretching, stretching a lot. Because it's something important, to work the muscles. And then you need to realize that you are a professional rider, and you need to take the risk."

One risk he wasn't prepared to take was letting his younger brother cut his hair. He had given Alex a quarantine haircut on Instagram, but said Alex wasn't comfortable using clippers. "He's not convinced," he said, laughing. "He says, 'I don't know how to'... and I say 'Okay, I will do.'"

With plans for the 2020 season being drawn and redrawn, the Marquez brothers are keeping fit at home. A static bicycle is the centerpiece of a basement home gym, which also houses a collection of dozens of helmets and racing leathers -- mementos of the brothers' already extraordinary careers -- carefully housed by their father.

Something else is also on hold. Their mother, Roser, told CNN back in 2014 that she was dreading the moment her sons would compete against one another. "I don't want to imagine that, no!" she said.

Has that changed, more than five years on?

"In the beginning she was scared that we are riding on the same team," Marc said. "But now she's happy, because last year, she was nervous [about] two races, in Moto2 and MotoGP ... we are speaking a lot these days, and she says 'I want to know, what is the feeling when Marc and Alex race at the same time.'"

MotoGP fans around the world are also longing for that moment to arrive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9046

Reported Deaths: 369
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events