These CrossFit workout routines will allow you to train like the fittest athletes on Earth

Article Image

Two-time CrossFit Games champion Katrin Davidsdottir walks you through her quarantine workout to help you stay in shape! Get ready for some down-ups to feel the burn.

Posted: May 8, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: May 8, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN Video by Noura Abou Zeinab, CNN

Stuck at home and struggling for motivation to get fit during the coronavirus pandemic? We may be able to help you.

We've asked four CrossFit Games athletes, widely regarded as being among the fittest people in the world, to devise short, sharp workout routines that you can try, without the need for gym equipment or exercise machines.

To master your Russian twists and know your push-ups from your V-ups, watch the videos below.

Tia-Clair Toomey (2019 women's CrossFit champion)

Three rounds of three-minute AMPRAPs (as many reps as possible):

20 alternating jumping lunges

10 hand release push-ups

20 V-ups

One-minute rest, then two more sets of three minutes.

Having finished runner-up at the CrossFit Games in 2015 and 2016, Tia-Clair Toomey has since won three consecutive titles, as well as winning weightlifting gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in her native Australia.

"At the start of each interval, we're going to start from the beginning again," says Toomey, who recommends working out with music.

"Even if you're five hand release push-ups in and that's three minutes, that's okay, we're going to start from the start and go for 20 alternating jumping lunges."

Noah Ohlsen (2nd at 2019 CrossFit Games)

Five minute "EMOM" (every minute on the minute) of 10 burpees. Do 10 burpees, wait until the minute is up, then do 10 more until five minutes has elapsed. If you can't manage 10, do as many as you can in 30-45 seconds.

Straight into four rounds of:

30 straight leg sit-ups

30 heel touch sit-ups

30 seconds hollow hold

30 seconds Russian twist

One minute rest, then another five minute "EMOM" of 10 burpees.

Noah Ohlsen finished second at last year's CrossFit Games, the ultimate test of physical capability that crowns the fittest person on earth. After four previous top-ten finishes, last year was Ohlsen's first time on the CrossFit Games podium.

"I'm going to show you a few quick, maybe not so easy workout exercises that you can do at home or really anywhere where you have a bit of free space," he says.

"Have fun, get after it, stay safe, stay healthy and stay motivated."

Katrin Davidsdottir (3rd at 2018 CrossFit Games)

Four rounds of:

10 down-ups

20 push-ups

30 sit-ups

40 air squats

Two minutes rest after each round.

Katrin Davidsdottir is a veteran of the CrossFit Games having competed in the event seven times, winning in 2015 and 2016 and placing third in 2018.

"Try and hit the same time on the second, third and fourth round as you did on the first, or at least keep it close," Icelander Davidsdottir says of her routine.

"I hope you guys will have a lot of fun with this one, you can do this anywhere. I'm going to be doing this from my garage at home but it can [be] done in the living [room], outside if the weather is nice ... let me know how it goes."

Patrick Vellner (2nd at 2018 CrossFit Games)

Five rounds of:

10 push-ups

10 burpees

Then as many jump squats as you can in the rest of that two-minute window.

Repeat the cycle four more times.

Patrick Vellner has finished on the CrossFit Games podium three times, coming third in 2016 and 2017 and second in 2018.

He balances his athletic career with his work as a part-time chiropractor in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

"[Jump squats] are kind of the meat of the workout," says Vellner.

"Push-ups are going to get your upper body working, the burpees are going to get your heart rate jacked up a little bit and (the squats) are really going to get that leg burn and keep your heart rate high for the rest of the work window.

"It's a great workout, it doesn't need any equipment ... Grab a buddy, challenge them, see who can get the most jump squats done in those five rounds."

Article Comments

