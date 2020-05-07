Clear

1 in 5 American workers has filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March

Article Image

In total, more than 33 million people have filed first-time jobless claims since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses to close and lay off workers.

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

No end is in sight for coronavirus-related job losses.

The pandemic has ravaged the US labor market, and 1 in 5 American workers have now filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March, when lockdown measures took effect across the country.

Another 3.2 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, after factoring in seasonal adjustments, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Without those adjustments — which economists use to account for seasonal hiring fluctuations — the raw number was 2.8 million.

That brings the total number of seasonally-adjusted initial claims filed since mid-March to 33.5 million. Initial claims are considered a proxy for layoffs or furloughs, and that level represents about 21% of the March labor force.

These numbers are staggeringly high; weekly jobless claims were hovering in the 200,000s in the last few years before this crisis.

But last week also marked the fifth week in a row that the number of initial claims fell. They peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March.

Economists say the downward trend is is a good sign that things aren't getting worse. But still, millions of new claims each week don't help the brutal overall picture of the job market during this pandemic.

Continued jobless claims, representing workers who filed for a second week of benefits or more, rose to 22.6 million.

The continued claims suggest that few people are being called back to work. As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in some states, those numbers could start to fall in the next weeks, said Capital Economics' chief US economist Paul Ashworth.

Not all claims result in paid benefits. That is in part due to filing mistakes and because not everyone who submits a claim is eligible for unemployment benefits.

In response to the crisis, the government broadened the definition of who is covered by benefits to include contractors, the self-employed and workers in the gig economy. The Department of Labor said that as of last week, all 50 states were paying out those extra benefits — but the agency has yet to release detailed breakdowns of how many claims have come in through that program in each state.

It did, however, note a total of 583,699 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance came in between 23 states that reported the data for the week ending May 2.

Overall, the past seven weeks of record-high claims, dwarfing the Labor Department's historical data, paint a clear picture: America's job market is in distress and people are suffering.

"The data point to an unprecedented cascading crisis that hit frontline services like restaurants and retail businesses first, but has now reached into every corner of our economy, from manufacturing to even the healthcare industry," aid Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

In Kentucky, home to many manufacturing plants, the number of initial jobless claims over the past seven weeks equates to nearly 33% of the state's March labor force. Hawaii and Georgia also have had claims representing more than 30% of their respective workforces.

On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed more than 20 million jobs were lost in the United States in April. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' official jobs report is due on Friday, with economists polled by Refinitiv expecting to see 22 million job losses and an unemployment rate of 16%, the worst layoffs on record.

--This is a developing story. It will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8699

Reported Deaths: 347
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile131176
Jefferson104853
Montgomery47712
Marshall4708
Lee41029
Shelby33916
Chambers30622
Tallapoosa30423
Tuscaloosa2484
Madison2384
Baldwin1965
Franklin1641
Etowah15810
Coffee1380
Butler1302
Elmore1213
Calhoun1143
DeKalb1092
Walker1010
Houston994
Marion927
Randolph915
Sumter874
Pike840
Lowndes825
Morgan810
St. Clair771
Dallas763
Wilcox734
Lauderdale712
Marengo683
Talladega672
Russell660
Greene642
Chilton611
Hale602
Cullman590
Autauga583
Pickens582
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Limestone490
Barbour471
Covington461
Clarke451
Colbert442
Bibb430
Washington422
Macon422
Blount420
Dale340
Coosa311
Escambia303
Crenshaw280
Henry271
Clay251
Cherokee180
Bullock181
Winston170
Lawrence170
Perry160
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13938

Reported Deaths: 239
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson312831
Shelby301064
Trousdale13552
Sumner67138
Rutherford65514
Bledsoe6010
Williamson43610
Out of TN3445
Wilson2877
Knox2525
Bedford2123
Hamilton19613
Robertson1860
Putnam1625
Tipton1552
Montgomery1532
Madison1441
McMinn1073
Cumberland851
Dickson840
Unassigned761
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley611
Sevier602
Lake590
Washington590
Cheatham580
Macon543
Sullivan521
Maury510
Gibson501
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Loudon390
Dyer380
Franklin361
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Weakley240
Marshall231
Smith231
Hardeman220
Hamblen192
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Carter161
Lincoln160
Obion151
White150
Perry130
Henry130
Polk120
Cannon120
Meigs110
Humphreys111
McNairy110
Scott110
Henderson100
Overton100
Chester100
Warren100
Giles90
Jackson70
Stewart70
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Roane70
Johnson70
Benton71
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Clay60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Fentress50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events