Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What's the penalty for reopening your business early? For a Dallas salon owner, it's seven days in jail

Article Image

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to 7 days in jail after refusing to close her salon despite statewide stay-at-home orders.

Posted: May 6, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A salon owner in Texas is sitting in jail for opening her business early and violating the governor's executive stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Shelley Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court Tuesday in Dallas for ignoring a temporary restraining order prohibiting her from operating her business, Salon A la Mode, according to a court document.

As a result, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé ordered Luther to seven days in jail and fined her $500 for every day the salon stayed open.

Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a reopening of certain businesses starting May 8. According to Abbott's orders, salons are allowed to open May 8, with restrictions such as one customer per stylist and 6 feet between stations and customers waiting. Masks are strongly recommended but aren't mandatory.

Moyé said he'd consider only giving her a fine if she apologized, acknowledged she was wrong and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor has announced all salons may open, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

"If you would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that your actions were selfish, putting your own interest ahead of those in the community in which you live," Moyé said to Luther inside the courtroom Tuesday.

Luther refused.

"I have to disagree with you sir, when you say that I'm selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish," she said. "I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed then please go ahead with your decision but I'm not going to shut the salon."

However on Wednesday, Abbott released a statement saying he disagrees with Moyé's decision.

"As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option," he said. "Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother."

In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the ruling "nuts."

Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the Dallas County judge, calling his order a "shameful abuse of judicial discretion."

"I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family's table," Paxton said in a press statement. "The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther."

CNN has reached out to Moyé for comment.

Luther's attorney, Warren Norred, told CNN the court is not following the rule of law and Luther is offering services in a "very sterile environment" that is "kept very hygienic."

"He's (Moyé) focused on her (Luther) because she's the leader of a group of people who want more freedom and liberty to simply do nothing more than earn a living," Norred said.

"It is really rich for people who are essential workers and who are getting paid a full salary to tell these other people to just take it on the chin," Norred said. "I don't think that's quite right."

Luther had openly defied the governor's mandate that salons remain closed over the past few weeks, according to KTVT. She had ripped up a cease and desist letter from the county in front of a cheering crowd, and disregarded the judge's order, the station said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8581

Reported Deaths: 340
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events