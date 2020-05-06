Clear

While she treated coronavirus patients, the US denied her a green card

Article Image

Dr. Julia Iafrate is a sponsored immigrant volunteering to help save the lives of coronavirus patients in the ICU, and says she was denied a green card despite her extensive credentials. CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks with her about her experience.

Posted: May 6, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

A New York doctor who's been treating coronavirus patients says she's still reeling days after getting a devastating letter: Her green card application was denied.

"I'm putting my life on the line every day to do this, and it's just blowing my mind right now that they are not appreciating it or they don't see the value in what I'm offering to do," Dr. Julia Iafrate told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. "I'm honestly beside myself. It's like a slap in the face."

Iafrate is an assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center who specializes in sports medicine. But she says she wanted to volunteer to work on the front lines as coronavirus cases spiked in her city.

"Because I'm a doctor," Iafrate said, "because that's what I do, because I know that I can help."

Iafrate, who immigrated to the United States from Canada, says she's lived in the US for 13 years, completing a residency program at the Mayo Clinic and a sports medicine fellowship at the University of Iowa. For almost three years, she's been working at the Columbia University Medical Center. And she's been a team physician for the USA Ski Team and Columbia University Athletics, according to a profile on the medical center's website.

Several days ago, Iafrate says she heard from US Citizenship and Immigration Services that her green card application had been denied.

"I was blindsided. I was flabbergasted, and so was my immigration lawyer and so was my chair of my department and everyone else involved in this case," she said. "They ask you to be an expert in your field ... and I am. I've proven that time and time again. And I was just blown away that at this time, of all times, they don't think it's necessary to have someone like me here."

Asked about Iafrate, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a statement that it doesn't comment on decisions related to individual cases.

"USCIS evaluates each petition, application and request on a case-by-case basis to determine if they meet all standards required under applicable laws, regulations, and policies. Agency adjudicators may request further evidence and issue subsequent denials when the petitioner provides insufficient evidence to establish eligibility based on the preponderance of the evidence standard," the agency said. "It is incumbent upon the applicant -- not the government -- to show that the prospective beneficiary meets the requirements for eligibility under the law."

The Trump administration has tightened immigration restrictions in recent weeks as part of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and warned that more restrictions could be coming as officials work to protect American jobs. Immigrant rights advocates argue that immigrants are on the front lines fighting the pandemic, and that their work is a necessary part of the country's economy.

Iafrate says she's appealing the government's decision in her case.

She told Cuomo she feels helpless for the first time in her life.

"It's heartwrenching. ... I don't know what to do. I don't know what I could have done better," she says. "I don't know what I could have done any differently."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8532

Reported Deaths: 340
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events