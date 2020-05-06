Clear

ABC's David Muir misses an opportunity as Trump ventures outside the Fox-verse

Article Image

A new CNN special, "The Pandemic and the President," lays out the timeline of President Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis. Jake Tapper and Brian Stelter discuss one of the factors: Right-wing media rhetoric that downplayed the virus in early March. "There was this gap... where there could have been serious steps taken to protect the American people," Tapper says.

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

When he sat down to interview President Trump, David Muir had an enormous responsibility on his hands. Muir had been granted Trump's first television interview outside the Fox-verse since the coronavirus pandemic upended American life.

The interview came as the US death toll passed 71,000 in the United States. It came as White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the April jobs report could show an unemployment rate of 20%. And it came as news emerged that the Trump administration was phasing out the coronavirus task force despite evidence the virus is still ravaging the country.

It also came as Trump spent the preceding day unhinged on Twitter. He rage-tweeted about George Conway ("deranged loser" and "moonface"), floated a murder conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough, denounced the "Fake News Lamestream Media" ("doing everything possible to hurt and disparage our Country"), and took time out of his day to laud the ratings of Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

Muir's interview was an opportunity to prosecute Trump on these issues and his conduct amid the crisis. It was an opportunity to ask him important Q's and hold his feet to the fire in a way that isn't done on Fox and can't be done in the briefing room. But Muir missed. The interview didn't elicit any big news. Muir didn't challenge Trump in any meaningful way. And worst of all, Muir allowed the President to float brazen misinformation with no pushback to his 10 million+ viewers.

Here's an example: Muir asked Trump whether Americans will have access to testing as they head back to work. Trump said "they should have no problem," an answer Muir simply accepted. Trump then bashed President Obama, claiming that he had inherited "broken tests" from him. Muir didn't push back on the this falsehood, only asking Trump what he had done during his term to stock the shelves. Trump told Muir that he had "a lot of things going on" in his first three years, claiming he had been impeached for a "total hoax."

Apparently Muir didn't find that answer -- or lack of an answer -- worth interrogating in any way. Instead of grilling Trump further on why he didn't prepare for a pandemic or pointing out that the Ukraine scandal wasn't a "total hoax," Muir took the answer and moved on.

To see Trump float brazen misinfo to Muir and watch him accept the answers was... disappointing to say the least. As CNN's Daniel Dale noted, "A thing about Trump is that he tells the same lies over and over. I have no expectations for 'interviewers' from Fox, but it's not that hard for others who get to talk to him to come prepared and willing to respond with facts." Unfortunately, Muir failed to meet the moment.

Trump emerges from the Fox-verse

While Muir's interview left a lot to be desired, it was evidence that Trump is beginning to carefully emerge from the Fox-verse. Last week he spoke to Reuters. On Tuesday, the New York Post published an interview with him. And, of course, Muir sat down with him for the Tuesday evening interview on "World News." It seems to be a clear effort to put the President in front of a swath of the country that does not watch Fox News.

That said, while Trump is doing interviews with non-Fox press, it's notable who he is choosing to do them with. If I had to guess, he'll continue to avoid tough interviewers like George Stephanopoulos or Jake Tapper. It's a smart strategy for the White House. They'll put Trump in front of big network audiences that reach crucial independents, while simultaneously being able to say that they are not only appearing on Fox...

Launches repugnant attack on CBS reporters

Speaking of the New York Post's interview with Trump... Trump lamented to the Murdoch-owned tabloid about CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang, saying that they aren't like Donna Reed, the actress who played a '50s housewife on TV. Both Reid and Jiang fired back at Trump on Twitter. "Fact check: True," Reid tweeted. Jiang noted that Trump has told her to be "nice and easy" three of the four last times she has asked him a question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8437

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events