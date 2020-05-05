Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A man wore what appeared to be a KKK white hood on a trip to the grocery store

Article Image

A customer at a Vons supermarket in southern California wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during his shopping trip and ignored requests from staff to remove it, according to the supermarket.

Posted: May 5, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan and Scottie Andrew, CNN

Masks and face coverings are recommended, even required, in many US supermarkets now.

But a customer at a southern California grocery store chose to wear what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood throughout his shopping trip and ignored requests from staff to remove it, according to the supermarket.

Now, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking into the incident and could pursue criminal charges.

The customer was photographed by shoppers at Vons grocery store in Santee last weekend. An image of the person bagging fruit in the produce department while wearing the white hood, face fully covered except for two holes around the eyes, was shared by San Diego's Anti-Defamation League regional director Tammy Gillies.

In a statement to CNN, Vons said employees had asked the customer to remove the hood, but the customer ignored the requests until they made it to the checkout area.

"This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future," Vons said in the statement.

It's not clear whether the customer was allowed to check out with groceries or eventually removed the hood.

The Santee Vons where the incident occurred did not respond to CNN's repeated calls for comment.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies weren't called to the store at the time of the incident. But detectives are "looking into the matter" now and will pursue criminal charges if necessary, the department said in a statement.

Customers were scared to approach

Customer Alisa Wentzel told CNN she spotted the shopper, whom she believes was a man, as soon as she entered the store. He was waiting in the checkout line, she said, wearing the hood.

At first she didn't believe what she was seeing, she told CNN.

Wentzel moved between aisles to sneak photos of him and keep her distance.

"Management should be doing something, but I didn't see anyone talking to him," she said. "He was just standing in line."

By the time she'd finished her shopping at the self-checkout lane some 30 minutes later, the man was in line waiting for a cashier, still wearing his hood, she said.

"I just remember feeling so heartbroken, so hopeless and then also just really upset that this would happen in the community that I raise my family in," she said. "I was just in utter shock and disbelief. I still feel that way."

Santee's reputation for racial intolerance

White hoods are one of the most obvious emblems of the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist hate group, and are considered a symbol of hate. Klansmen wore the hoods to disguise their identities while carrying out violent acts against black Americans.

While the hate group has become less public in the 21st century, Americans continue to invoke the group's symbols. An apparent recruitment flier for the group was found last year in a Texas high school. An Alabama newspaper published an editorial calling for the return of the KKK. A police officer in Michigan was fired after his KKK memorabilia was found.

Santee has been associated with white supremacist activity for years, earning the city the nickname "Klantee," according to a 2001 Los Angeles Times article. Wentzel said the term is still used.

It's a reputation the city has tried to shirk, even hiring a marketing company to boost its brand, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The city condemned this latest instance of racial intolerance.

"Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance," Santee Mayor John Minto said in a statement on behalf of Santee City Council. ​"Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual's actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8437

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile122266
Jefferson99248
Montgomery4388
Lee40328
Marshall3557
Shelby32813
Chambers30221
Tallapoosa29819
Madison2374
Tuscaloosa2372
Baldwin1884
Etowah14610
Franklin1360
Coffee1340
Butler1141
Elmore1113
Calhoun1053
Walker1000
Houston974
DeKalb902
Marion856
Sumter813
Pike790
Randolph794
St. Clair760
Morgan760
Lowndes751
Wilcox724
Marengo663
Dallas653
Talladega642
Russell630
Lauderdale632
Greene611
Cullman580
Chilton581
Hale562
Pickens562
Autauga533
Choctaw510
Jackson502
Limestone470
Covington451
Barbour451
Clarke431
Bibb420
Colbert412
Macon402
Blount400
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia322
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw250
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Bullock160
Perry160
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Lamar120
Cleburne121
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13571

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson299929
Shelby287858
Trousdale13481
Sumner66338
Rutherford60311
Bledsoe5980
Williamson4319
Out of TN3475
Wilson2765
Knox2495
Bedford2003
Robertson1840
Hamilton18013
Montgomery1492
Tipton1481
Madison1421
Putnam1395
Unassigned1330
McMinn1031
Cumberland841
Dickson820
Blount703
Fayette681
Sevier581
Lake580
Sullivan571
Washington570
Bradley561
Cheatham560
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman450
Coffee440
Greene432
Loudon390
Dyer390
Franklin361
Hawkins312
Anderson301
Monroe291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson280
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Carroll231
Hamblen222
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Obion171
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
White150
Carter141
Henry130
Cannon120
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton90
Crockett90
Henderson90
Roane80
Giles80
Stewart80
Warren80
Hardin70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Morgan60
Benton61
Claiborne50
Rhea50
Clay50
Fentress50
Houston50
Johnson50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events