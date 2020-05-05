Clear

Coronavirus pandemic offers 'opportunity for F1 to change,' says Nico Hulkenberg

Article Image

Nine-year Formula One veteran Nico Hulkenberg believes the enforced break the sport is having to undergo because of the coronavirus pandemic offers the perfect time to make some changes.

Posted: May 5, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Amanda Davies, CNN

Nine-year Formula 1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg believes the enforced break the sport is having to undergo because of the coronavirus pandemic offers the perfect time to make some changes.

The start of the 2020 season has been delayed, with the first 10 races of the season being either postponed or canceled because of safety concerns around the spread of Covid-19.

But for Hulkenberg, who doesn't have a seat in F1 for the 2020 season, the time without racing offers an "opportunity for F1 to change a few things."

"It's obviously real and a lot of industries and companies and corporations are struggling," the 32-year-old told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies over Instagram Live.

"And I think there will be some consequences. But I also think it's an opportunity for F1 to change a few things, talking about budgets there and certain types of regulations. So I see it also as an opportunity and, hopefully, it will come up with some good answers and (I) hope that everyone survives that and that we can return to good, proper racing after this."

READ: Ferrari star Charles Leclerc as talented at racing esports as he is at the real thing

A more entertaining sport

One of the innovations that will be introduced for the 2021 season is the budget cap that will limit the amount teams can spend.

Originally set at $175m, F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn announced it will be reduced by $30m per team. "The sport looks to cut costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic."

Hulkenberg thinks a cap is "one very good step to bringing everyone more together in the future."

"I think once it is implemented, it won't be immediate because the top teams will still have some advantage they will carry forward for some time. But it's just a fairer and level playing field."

While some believe Formula E threatens the future of F1, people involved in the sport aren't concerned.

Creating a more "attractive" sport will help it draw in new viewers and grow, according to Hulkenberg.

"Racing is racing, but of course it's entertainment and races just need to be really entertaining. We had some stunning races like Hockenheim last year," he remembers.

"(It was) dramatic. Fights left, right, center; you didn't know where to watch first. And there were a couple of those. And then sometimes you had really dull races.

"So we just need good average races that are entertaining to watch all the time, a lot of close wheel-to-wheel racing, and then I think naturally the sport will get more attractive because people enjoy watching that, they enjoy watching us fighting as much as we do as well."

Despite finding himself without a car for the season, Hulkenberg still has plans to return to the track.

He's had been linked to a move across to Formula E or joining Ferrari but has ruled both out.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

A move to the Italian giants would only happen in his "next life," according to the German.

And despite not racing this season -- Hulkenberg is excited to watch the races "as a fan" -- the time away from racing has only made him hungrier to return in 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8285

Reported Deaths: 313
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile122266
Jefferson99248
Montgomery4388
Lee40328
Marshall3557
Shelby32813
Chambers30221
Tallapoosa29819
Madison2374
Tuscaloosa2372
Baldwin1884
Etowah14610
Franklin1360
Coffee1340
Butler1141
Elmore1113
Calhoun1053
Walker1000
Houston974
DeKalb902
Marion856
Sumter813
Pike790
Randolph794
St. Clair760
Morgan760
Lowndes751
Wilcox724
Marengo663
Dallas653
Talladega642
Russell630
Lauderdale632
Greene611
Cullman580
Chilton581
Hale562
Pickens562
Autauga533
Choctaw510
Jackson502
Limestone470
Covington451
Barbour451
Clarke431
Bibb420
Colbert412
Macon402
Blount400
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia322
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw250
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Bullock160
Perry160
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Lamar120
Cleburne121
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13571

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson299929
Shelby287858
Trousdale13481
Sumner66338
Rutherford60311
Bledsoe5980
Williamson4319
Out of TN3475
Wilson2765
Knox2495
Bedford2003
Robertson1840
Hamilton18013
Montgomery1492
Tipton1481
Madison1421
Putnam1395
Unassigned1330
McMinn1031
Cumberland841
Dickson820
Blount703
Fayette681
Sevier581
Lake580
Sullivan571
Washington570
Bradley561
Cheatham560
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman450
Coffee440
Greene432
Loudon390
Dyer390
Franklin361
Hawkins312
Anderson301
Monroe291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson280
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Carroll231
Hamblen222
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Obion171
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
White150
Carter141
Henry130
Cannon120
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton90
Crockett90
Henderson90
Roane80
Giles80
Stewart80
Warren80
Hardin70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Morgan60
Benton61
Claiborne50
Rhea50
Clay50
Fentress50
Houston50
Johnson50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events