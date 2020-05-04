Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Madison County health and government leaders give May 4 coronavirus update Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tyson warns more meat plant closures are coming

Article Image

The Covid-19 outbreak is disrupting the food supply chain, as workers at meatpacking plants worry about their safety and farmers struggle to sell their meat. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: May 4, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

Tyson warned Monday that it expects more meat plant closures this year.

The company also said it will continue producing less meat than usual, as workers refrain from coming to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety," the company said in a statement discussing financial results from the first three months of this year.

"We will not hesitate to idle any plant for deep cleaning when the need arises," CEO Noel White added during an analyst call Monday.

The meat processor has shuttered a number of plants in recent weeks as workers fall ill with Covid-19. It's warned that if the closures continue, America's food supply will suffer.

"There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed," Board chairman John Tyson warned in a full-page ad that appeared recently in newspapers across the country.

The Trump administration wants plants to reopen

In an executive order signed last week, the president gave Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue the power to invoke the Defense Production Act to force companies to keep their plants open. The order, however, has not led to a widespread reopening of meat production plants.

In a statement responding to the directive, Smithfield lauded the decision but noted that it is "evaluating next steps to open its currently shuttered facilities and will make announcements when it is ready to resume operations in each location."

The day after the president signed the order, JBS USA announced it would partially reopen its pork production facility in Worthington, Minnesota — but only to euthanize hogs that won't be processed because of bottlenecks in the supply chain.

"While our focus is on getting the Worthington facility back to work on behalf of our team members producing food for the nation, we believe we have a responsibility to step up when our producer partners are in need," Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork, said in a statement. "None of us want to euthanize hogs, but our producers are facing a terrible, unprecedented situation."

The National Pork Producers Council also praised the order but acknowledged that hogs will still go to waste.

"While getting pork packing plants back online is foundational, the tragic reality is that millions of hogs can't enter the food supply," the council said in a statement, adding "we need coordinated partnership between the industry and federal, state and local authorities to euthanize pigs."

The pandemic has halved the amount of pork processing capacity in the country, according to the company.

The challenge for Tyson: While meat processing plants have ground to a stop, consumer demand for meat is up.

Tyson reported selling 2.7% more more beef by volume in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2019. Pork sales popped 2% by volume, while chicken sales fell 1.5%, partially because of restaurant closures due to the pandemic.

Overall, retail sales are up about 30% to 40%, White estimated. In food service, he added, sales have fallen about 25% to 30%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7898

Reported Deaths: 292
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile119862
Jefferson96948
Montgomery4097
Lee40028
Marshall3427
Shelby32713
Chambers30021
Tallapoosa29518
Madison2344
Tuscaloosa2182
Baldwin1874
Etowah14310
Franklin1320
Coffee1300
Calhoun1053
Butler1051
Elmore1032
Walker990
Houston954
Marion836
DeKalb792
Sumter773
Randolph774
St. Clair760
Pike750
Morgan740
Wilcox723
Lowndes711
Talladega652
Russell610
Lauderdale612
Dallas593
Marengo583
Cullman580
Greene581
Chilton571
Pickens552
Hale522
Jackson502
Choctaw490
Autauga483
Limestone450
Barbour451
Covington451
Bibb430
Clarke421
Colbert412
Blount400
Macon402
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw230
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Perry150
Bullock140
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Geneva100
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13177

Reported Deaths: 210
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson290428
Shelby281555
Trousdale13461
Sumner65338
Bledsoe5980
Rutherford57911
Williamson4279
Out of TN3111
Wilson2735
Knox2435
Bedford2003
Robertson1790
Hamilton17213
Montgomery1482
Tipton1460
Madison1401
Putnam1365
Unassigned1180
McMinn1001
Cumberland801
Dickson800
Blount633
Fayette631
Washington570
Lake570
Cheatham530
Bradley531
Sullivan511
Sevier511
Macon503
Gibson501
Hickman450
Maury440
Greene432
Coffee410
Loudon370
Franklin361
Dyer360
Hawkins302
Marion291
Anderson281
Grundy281
Haywood251
Lauderdale240
Jefferson240
Weakley230
Marshall231
Smith221
DeKalb210
Monroe211
Hamblen192
Hardeman190
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Obion151
Lincoln140
Carter141
White140
Henry130
Cannon120
Perry120
Humphreys111
Scott110
McNairy110
Polk110
Chester100
Meigs90
Overton90
Henderson90
Warren80
Giles80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Hardin70
Roane70
Morgan60
Benton61
Grainger60
Rhea50
Clay50
Claiborne50
Houston50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Johnson30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events