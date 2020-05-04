Clear

A Georgia man was shot and killed while jogging, mother says

Article Image

Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot while on a jog, speaks out on the death of her son. CNN's Don Lemon has more.

Posted: May 4, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A Georgia man was chased, shot and killed while jogging more than two months ago, and his family is calling for justice.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 when a man and his son chased him down, telling police later that they thought he looked like the suspect in a series of recent break-ins in the area.

Wanda Cooper, Arbery's mother, told CNN Sunday that when police notified her of her son's death, she was told her son was involved in a burglary and that there was a confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun.

"He was not armed," Cooper said. She said she never worried about him jogging because he wasn't bothering anyone.

There have been no charges against the father and son involved in the incident, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis. CNN has reached out to Gregory McMichael for comment, but he said he won't be commenting because he is under investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the Glynn County Police Department said in a statement April 28, adding that it "continues to gather and provide information to the District Attorney's Office that the case has been assigned to."

Two district attorneys have recused themselves over possible conflicts of interest, one of whom wrote that Travis McMichael acted out of self-defense and their actions fell within Georgia's citizen arrest laws.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, told CNN Sunday "the decision to rely on the citizen's arrest statute is really a recent invention, prior to that they just simply said it was self defense." Merritt says now the men are trying to use the law to say they were trying to stop a crime.

"According to that law, you actually have to be observing the crime or be in the immediate knowledge of the crime," Merritt said. "The only thing they have ever said is ... that Ahmaud stopped by a house that was under construction and he looked through the window. We don't know if that happened or not, but even if that did happen that is not a felony that would invoke the citizen's arrest statute that would make this allowable."

'We expect action this week'

After the shooting, Gregory McMichael told police he saw the same man "the other night" and that he stuck his hand down his pants on that occasion, leading McMichael to believe he was armed.

After seeing Arbery jogging, McMichael then alerted his 34-year-old son, Travis, according to a Glynn County Police report.

"Travis, the guy is running down the street, let's go," McMichael said, according to the report.

The two grabbed a shotgun and a pistol and followed Arbery in their truck, police said. Travis McMichael, the driver, followed Arbery and then attempted to cut him off, the report said. Arbery turned around and began running in the opposite direction, the police report said.

They chased Arbery to a nearby intersection where they caught up to him, the report said.

"Stop, stop, we want to talk to you," Gregory McMichael shouted at Arbery, according to the police report.

Travis McMichael then exited truck with the shotgun, the police report said. His father told officers Arbery "violently attacked" his son, the report said, and they struggled over the gun. Travis McMichael fired two shots, the report said, and Arbery fell. Arbery was ruled dead by a coroner.

At best, the men had the authority to follow Arbery and send law enforcement to that location, Merritt said. The 911 calls show the dispatcher was asking the men what Arbery is doing that was of criminal concern, Merritt said.

"They didn't give any answer for that, they said, 'He's a black man running down our road,'" Merritt said.

Defenders of the men are also pointing to a shoplifting conviction in Arbery's past.

"The reference to ... alleged conduct from high school or shoplifting is absurd and has nothing to do with his murder," Merritt said.

He told CNN he and the family are looking for the district attorney to indict the men involved in Arbery's shooting.

"We expect action this week," Merritt said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7888

Reported Deaths: 290
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile119862
Jefferson96948
Montgomery4097
Lee40028
Marshall3427
Shelby32713
Chambers30021
Tallapoosa29518
Madison2344
Tuscaloosa2182
Baldwin1874
Etowah14310
Franklin1320
Coffee1300
Calhoun1053
Butler1051
Elmore1032
Walker990
Houston954
Marion836
DeKalb792
Sumter773
Randolph774
St. Clair760
Pike750
Morgan740
Wilcox723
Lowndes711
Talladega652
Russell610
Lauderdale612
Dallas593
Marengo583
Cullman580
Greene581
Chilton571
Pickens552
Hale522
Jackson502
Choctaw490
Autauga483
Limestone450
Barbour451
Covington451
Bibb430
Clarke421
Colbert412
Blount400
Macon402
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw230
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Perry150
Bullock140
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Geneva100
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13177

Reported Deaths: 210
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson290428
Shelby281555
Trousdale13461
Sumner65338
Bledsoe5980
Rutherford57911
Williamson4279
Out of TN3111
Wilson2735
Knox2435
Bedford2003
Robertson1790
Hamilton17213
Montgomery1482
Tipton1460
Madison1401
Putnam1365
Unassigned1180
McMinn1001
Cumberland801
Dickson800
Blount633
Fayette631
Washington570
Lake570
Cheatham530
Bradley531
Sullivan511
Sevier511
Macon503
Gibson501
Hickman450
Maury440
Greene432
Coffee410
Loudon370
Franklin361
Dyer360
Hawkins302
Marion291
Anderson281
Grundy281
Haywood251
Lauderdale240
Jefferson240
Weakley230
Marshall231
Smith221
DeKalb210
Monroe211
Hamblen192
Hardeman190
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Obion151
Lincoln140
Carter141
White140
Henry130
Cannon120
Perry120
Humphreys111
Scott110
McNairy110
Polk110
Chester100
Meigs90
Overton90
Henderson90
Warren80
Giles80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Hardin70
Roane70
Morgan60
Benton61
Grainger60
Rhea50
Clay50
Claiborne50
Houston50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Johnson30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events