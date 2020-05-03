Clear

While George W. Bush pleads for unity, Donald Trump plays coronavirus victim

Article Image

Former President George W. Bush called for an end to partisanship in the nation's continued battle against the coronavirus, urging Americans to "remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential powerful tools of national recovery."

Posted: May 3, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: May 3, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

On Saturday, former President George W. Bush released a short, heartfelt video offering words of support for a nation rocked by a staggering loss of lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic. In less than three minutes, a somber-voiced Bush expressed gratitude to the nation's medical professionals, called on Americans to protect their neighbors by keeping their distance from them and urged us to show empathy and kindness to all. "Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat," he said. "We are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God."

Come Sunday morning, President Donald Trump shared his view on the video in which he, true to form, made it all about himself and his grievances. Trump tweeted, apparently after watching a segment on Fox News featuring Bush's video, "Oh bye [sic] the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside." Trump added, "He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!"

Trump never misses an opportunity to make any situation about himself. That's even true during the time of a deadly pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 67,000 Americans and where business shutdowns have resulted in likely the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. To Trump, it seems, his grievances take precedence over the families mourning the loss of loved ones or those out of work. He is the king of victimhood.

True, Trump has expressed some concern for the suffering of our fellow Americans and their loved ones -- but at callously low levels. The Washington Post recently examined three weeks of April coronavirus briefings, where the president spoke a total of nearly 13 hours. How much of that time was spent expressing condolences for the victims of the coronavirus? Four and half minutes! That means in the approximately 780 minutes Trump spoke over the past month at press conference he offered less than 300 seconds of empathy to those suffering.

In those same press conferences, Trump did spend 45 minutes -- or 10 times as much time expressing sympathy for the victims -- patting himself on the back for doing such a great job handling the crisis. He also spent about 25 minutes attacking the media for its coverage.

And while Trump has tweeted some recognition for first responders -- on March 19 he thanked them for their "dedication and sacrifice" -- just look at Trump's tweets in the last few days. They're all about Trump. On Sunday morning, right around the time he tweeted his complaint about to former President Bush's impeachment response, Trump also slammed the media for not "showing" polls that he believes make him look good -- "The Fake News doesn't show real polls." And in a stunningly selfish tweet, Trump tweeted that he hoped our country will soon "mend" because as he put it, "We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things!" Embedded in the tweet: a video of a "Make America Great" Trump rally.

Over the last few days, Trump reminded us time and time again that he sees himself as the victim in this crisis. On April 28, he ripped the media because "they will never say we are doing a great job" and instead "viciously gripe!" about a lack of testing equipment. (Experts still note that more testing is needed by the United States before our nation can safely reopen.)

The day before on April 27, Trump took out more time to again air his personal grievances with another irresponsible tweet ginning up hate of the media, "There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!"

Bush was a flawed President, but his new video was pitch perfect as it appealed to us to show "empathy" to those suffering, concluding, "We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise." Trump, too, wants us to show empathy. But it's empathy for him, not those who have truly suffered in this terrible pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7611

Reported Deaths: 288
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile117261
Jefferson94648
Lee39728
Montgomery3796
Marshall3347
Shelby32413
Chambers29421
Tallapoosa29018
Madison2334
Tuscaloosa2162
Baldwin1814
Etowah14110
Coffee1180
Franklin1000
Calhoun983
Walker970
Houston934
Elmore932
Butler921
Marion826
DeKalb772
Randolph744
St. Clair730
Pike730
Morgan730
Sumter723
Wilcox713
Lowndes701
Talladega642
Russell600
Cullman570
Lauderdale562
Marengo563
Greene551
Pickens542
Chilton541
Hale522
Jackson502
Choctaw490
Dallas493
Autauga453
Limestone440
Covington431
Barbour431
Bibb420
Blount400
Clarke381
Macon382
Colbert372
Washington372
Coosa301
Escambia302
Dale280
Henry261
Crenshaw210
Clay211
Winston160
Cherokee150
Bullock140
Monroe131
Lawrence130
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Perry100
Geneva100
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12661

Reported Deaths: 209
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson277328
Shelby267255
Trousdale13441
Sumner64038
Bledsoe5960
Rutherford54711
Williamson4199
Out of TN3021
Wilson2685
Knox2365
Bedford1932
Robertson1680
Hamilton16813
Montgomery1482
Madison1381
Putnam1365
Tipton990
McMinn971
Unassigned860
Dickson770
Cumberland741
Blount633
Fayette591
Washington570
Lake550
Bradley521
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Gibson481
Cheatham480
Maury440
Hickman440
Macon443
Greene432
Coffee380
Loudon370
Dyer360
Franklin361
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Haywood231
Weakley230
Marshall231
Jefferson220
Smith221
Monroe221
Lauderdale210
Hamblen182
Carroll181
DeKalb180
Lawrence170
Hardeman170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Obion151
Carter141
Lincoln140
Henry130
Perry120
Cannon120
Humphreys111
Polk110
Scott110
McNairy110
Chester100
Henderson90
Meigs90
Overton90
Warren80
Giles80
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Grainger60
Houston50
Hardin50
Rhea50
Claiborne50
Sequatchie50
Clay50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Johnson30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events