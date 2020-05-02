Clear

Hailstone the size of a football in Argentina may have smashed a world record

Article Image

Penn State researchers have proposed a new category for the large hailstones that hit Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina in 2018: gargantuan hail.

Posted: May 2, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: May 2, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Once upon a time in a town in central Argentina, hailstones the size of footballs were so big that researchers needed a new category to describe them.

Meet gargantuan hail. It's hail that's 6 inches across and larger, according to researchers who proposed the name.

"In the last two decades, there's been about 10 reports of hail about 6 inches in maximum dimension or greater in the US," Pennsylvania State University associate professor of meteorology Matthew R. Kumjian told CNN. "Those are exceptionally rare."

One of the hailstones from the 2018 storm that pelted the town of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, may have measured from 7.4 to 9.3 inches across, based on calculations from photographs. It may have set a world record, he said.

The record for the largest hailstone in the US belongs to an 8-inch wonder that fell near Vivian, South Dakota, in 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It was the size of a volleyball and weighed just under 2 pounds.

Lead author Kumjian and Rachel Gutierrez, a graduate student at the university, suggested the gargantuan hail category in a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. They released their findings this week.

How on Earth does hail get so big?

A lot of it comes down to how long the hail is caught in an updraft.

An updraft is the upward wind or vertical wind in a portion of a thunderstorm, explained CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"The upward winds are necessary for suspending the hail in the storm," Ward said. "The stronger the updraft, the larger the hail can be. A weaker updraft will not suspend the hail in the storm long enough for it to grow."

The other part of the equation is the type of storm it takes. A supercell thunderstorm is a specific type of storm with a "strong, persistent rotating updraft," Kumjian said.

"They're pretty common in the US Great Plains in the springtime and they are responsible for the most violent tornadoes, the largest hail and very heavy rains," he said.

The environment the day of the storm in Argentina made it likely for a supercell storm, but nothing on the radar indicated the hail would be that large, Kumjian said.

No one died in the storm that day and there were no reports of injuries in the local media, he said.

"[Hail] can punch through roofs, windshields, and be lethal if it directly impacts a human or animal," Kumjian said.

A resident of the town reported hail made a "tremendous dent" in a neighbor's car and cracked a nearby window ledge, according to the study.

A teenager preserved a massive hailstone

The researchers interviewed teenager Victoria Druetta, who darted outside wearing her brother's motorcycle helmet to retrieve one of the massive hailstones on February 8, 2018.

"It was really impressive, we were all in shock," Druetta said, according to the study. She said she saw a piece of it break off before it "smashed" into the ground.

Druetta preserved the mega hailstone in her freezer. When she took it out to measure several hours later, it was 7 inches in maximum dimension, the study said, and probably not even the biggest hailstone to fall that day.

"That's actually the Southern Hemisphere record, as far as we can tell, for maximum hail size," Kumjian said. Researchers called it "Victoria's hailstone" in the study.

The hailstorm was well-documented on social media, with many posting videos of the hail pelting the town. Druetta shared her Snapchat videos with the researchers.

When these storms happen in sparsely populated places in the US, there's no one there to document them. This case was a break for researchers.

"There were plenty of people who were there to witness it," Kumjian said. "Given that this was an extreme event, we wanted to understand why so you can better anticipate these extreme events in the future."

Analyzing social media videos helped researchers

As the hailstones were not measured, researchers did an analysis of videos posted of the storm on social media, Kumjian said. They measured the pixels of each hailstone on the screen.

When they visited the town during a research trip a year later, they interviewed witnesses and went to the places where the damage occurred. They measured light poles, awnings and other objects so they could relate the pixel sizes to these physical objects, he explained.

They took measurements from photographs of a video from social media and estimated one of the hailstones to be between 7.4 and 9.3 inches -- a possible world record, the study said.

The team hopes that their findings bring more awareness to these massive types of hail for safety reasons.

"It's important to realize that these extreme types of hail events don't just happen in Kansas," Kumjian said. "They can happen in multiple places around the world."

He hopes that people will report these large hailstones so he and others can study them.

"We don't know about these cases unless people report them," he said. "By drawing attention to this type of extreme event and the fact that hail really can get 8 to 9 inches in maximum dimension ... hopefully improves reporting down the road."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7345

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile109961
Jefferson92948
Lee39129
Montgomery3556
Marshall3287
Shelby32013
Chambers29021
Tallapoosa28618
Madison2254
Tuscaloosa2102
Baldwin1754
Etowah13910
Coffee1170
Walker970
Calhoun933
Houston904
Elmore882
Franklin780
Marion786
DeKalb762
St. Clair730
Morgan710
Pike690
Sumter683
Wilcox673
Lowndes671
Butler651
Randolph624
Talladega612
Russell600
Cullman570
Greene541
Chilton521
Marengo523
Hale502
Pickens502
Lauderdale502
Jackson492
Choctaw490
Limestone440
Barbour421
Dallas423
Bibb420
Autauga423
Blount390
Covington381
Macon372
Washington352
Clarke341
Colbert332
Coosa291
Escambia292
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Winston150
Cherokee150
Bullock140
Monroe131
Lawrence130
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Perry100
Conecuh90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 11891

Reported Deaths: 204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson265228
Shelby259951
Trousdale10201
Sumner63237
Bledsoe5950
Rutherford50211
Williamson4169
Wilson2595
Out of TN2581
Knox2335
Bedford1842
Hamilton16013
Robertson1570
Montgomery1462
Madison1361
Putnam1225
Tipton980
McMinn941
Cumberland741
Dickson740
Fayette591
Blount583
Lake550
Washington550
Bradley521
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Cheatham480
Gibson451
Maury440
Hickman440
Greene442
Macon413
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer360
Unassigned330
Loudon320
Hawkins302
Marion291
Anderson281
Grundy281
Marshall231
Haywood231
Weakley230
Smith221
Monroe211
Lauderdale210
Jefferson200
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
DeKalb170
Hardeman160
Cocke160
Campbell161
Lincoln140
Obion141
Henry130
Carter131
Perry120
Cannon120
Scott110
Humphreys111
McNairy110
Chester100
Meigs90
Warren80
Overton80
Polk80
Giles80
Stewart70
Crockett70
White70
Henderson70
Jackson70
Roane70
Morgan60
Grainger60
Benton51
Houston50
Claiborne50
Rhea50
Hardin50
Sequatchie50
Clay50
Decatur40
Fentress40
Wayne40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events