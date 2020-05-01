Clear

North Korean state media reports Kim Jong Un made first public appearance in weeks

Article Image

North Korea claims that Kim Jong Un made a public appearance at a ribbon cutting ceremony. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Posted: May 1, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: May 1, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Taylor Barnes and Steve Almasy, CNN

North Korean state-run media is reporting that Kim Jong Un made an appearance at a May Day celebration, which would be his first public appearance in about three weeks.

"Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Cuts Tape For Completion Of Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA says there was a "completion ceremony of the factory" on Friday, "the international holiday of the working people of the whole world."

No pictures of the ceremony have yet emerged. CNN cannot independently confirm KCNA's reporting.

Questions were raised about Kim's well-being after he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15. He had been seen four days before that at a politburo meeting, according to North Korean state media, KCNA.

North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Sunday that Kim sent thanks to workers who helped in remodeling the city of Samjiyon.

CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of Sunday's report and whether the note of thanks came directly from the leader.

The same newspaper said Friday that Kim had "sent thanks" to exemplary party members for their work promoting party policy. The article did not give details for when or how his sentiments were expressed.

It is not the first time North Korean media has reported on Kim's activities since news of his potential health issues emerged.

US President Donald Trump declined to comment on the May Day appearance report.

"I'd rather not comment on it yet, Kim Jong Un. We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time," he told reporters before departing the White House for Camp David.

On Sunday, South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung-in told CNN that the North Korean leader was "alive and well" despite speculation about his well-being.

The adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Kim had been staying in the Wonsan area on the country's east coast since April 13, adding: "No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

A website specializing in North Korean affairs published satellite images on Saturday that researchers said showed a train, "probably belonging to Kim Jong Un," which had been parked at a railway station serving Kim's luxurious Wonsan compound on the country's eastern coast since at least April 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7294

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile105855
Jefferson88646
Lee39429
Montgomery3376
Shelby32012
Marshall3176
Chambers29521
Tallapoosa28518
Madison2274
Tuscaloosa2081
Baldwin1743
Etowah1399
Coffee1110
Walker960
Calhoun943
Houston904
Elmore862
DeKalb772
Marion756
St. Clair720
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox662
Lowndes651
Sumter642
Randolph624
Talladega612
Franklin580
Russell570
Greene551
Cullman550
Chilton531
Butler531
Marengo493
Jackson492
Pickens481
Hale472
Autauga444
Limestone440
Choctaw430
Bibb420
Dallas413
Barbour391
Lauderdale382
Blount370
Macon372
Covington361
Washington341
Clarke321
Coosa311
Colbert292
Escambia281
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Cherokee150
Winston150
Monroe131
Bullock130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Lamar110
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10735

Reported Deaths: 199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson261228
Shelby250747
Sumner62337
Bledsoe5940
Rutherford47411
Williamson4119
Out of TN2541
Wilson2534
Knox2285
Bedford1732
Hamilton15613
Robertson1480
Montgomery1462
Madison1351
Trousdale1231
Putnam1215
Tipton980
McMinn921
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount563
Fayette561
Lake550
Washington540
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Bradley491
Cheatham460
Hickman440
Greene442
Gibson431
Maury420
Macon403
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer340
Loudon330
Unassigned330
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Weakley230
Marshall221
Smith211
Lauderdale210
Monroe201
Haywood201
Jefferson190
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Cocke160
DeKalb150
Campbell151
Hardeman140
Henry130
Obion131
Lincoln130
Cannon120
Carter121
McNairy110
Scott110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Perry90
Giles80
Overton80
Polk80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Warren70
Henderson70
Roane70
Jackson70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Rhea50
Grainger50
Houston50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Clay50
Sequatchie50
Decatur40
Wayne40
Fentress40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events