Clear

'A Parks and Recreation Special' reminds you to 'Treat Yo Self' kindly amid pandemic

Article Image

The cast members of NBC's hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation" came together for a special reunion show in hopes of raising money for Feeding America.

Posted: May 1, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: May 1, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

It makes a lot of sense that Leslie Knope, the fictional person best known for looking out for her friends, would also have all of our backs during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least, that's when it felt like watching "A Parks and Recreation Special," the one-off half-hour reunion organized to benefit Feeding America.

The episode, broadcast Thursday night, centered on Leslie's efforts to keep a "phone tree" going among her former Pawnee co-workers as everyone self distanced and stayed at home.

What viewers found was a group of people who represented essentially every type of quarantine personality.

There was Ben (Adam Scott), who was going stir crazy and plotting a script for a movie based on his board game Cones of Dunshire.

There was Ron (Nick Offerman), who doesn't like being around people anyway and was not having trouble doing so.

There was Chris (Rob Lowe) and Ann (Rashida Jones), who were apart because Ann was working as a nurse again and was keeping away from her husband and children by staying in the southeast part of their house. (One of the night's best jokes had Ann bragging that her health-conscious husband is so healthy his blood shares rare qualities only seen in two other entities -- Megan Rapinoe and "a panther at the Miami Zoo.")

There was Tom (Aziz Ansari) and Donna (Retta), the duo reponsible for the all-important "Treat Yo Self" concept-turned-meme, who spent most of their time drinking in front of a sun-soaked beach video chat background.

There was April (Aubrey Plaza), who was dressing herself in the morning by grabbing four random items from a bag filled with all her clothing.

There was Andy (Chris Pratt), who was separated from April because he accidentally locked himself in their shed.

There was Garry/Jerry (Jim O'Heir), who had multiple tech fails during his attempt to make calls.

There was Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), who was all alone and bought TV commercial to plead with viewers for human contact. ("Please call me. I'm very sad.")

And then there was Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins), one of several surprise guest stars. (Others included Paul Rudd, Jon Glaser and Jay Jackson.) She interviewed Leslie and Ben in a segment from her home, where she had gathered a collection of dolls to be her audience. Joan was not doing well.

If she was being honest, neither was Leslie.

Despite seeming to thrive off the call to serve others (so much so that her normal four nights of sleep had been reduced to two), Leslie was starting to feel the stress of keeping tabs on those she loved. That's when Ron stepped in and organized a video call with every person on the phone tree at the same time -- something Leslie had expressed missing.

"I just called your friends and told them you needed a little help. They cleared their schedules," he said.

She was moved.

"Leslie, don't spend all your time looking after other people," Ron added. "Look after yourself once in a while."

True to the friendship that had been formed on the show over seven seasons, Ron knew what Leslie needed without her having to say so.

And, perhaps, viewers needed this to.

When it was on the air, "Parks and Recreation" shined as a comedy in that it was led by a character that, at her core, led with her heart and believed in the power of believing in others. She reminded us that it was okay to live with genuine, corny positivity.

Bringing Leslie and other beloved Pawnee-ites back for one night likely fed some laughter-hungry souls and, with any luck, will feed lots of people.

The episode, which concluded by directing people to the Feeding America website and the The National Institute of Mental Health, will be available to stream on Friday on the NBC app, Hulu, Peacock and YouTube.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7088

Reported Deaths: 272
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile105855
Jefferson88646
Lee39429
Montgomery3376
Shelby32012
Marshall3176
Chambers29521
Tallapoosa28518
Madison2274
Tuscaloosa2081
Baldwin1743
Etowah1399
Coffee1110
Walker960
Calhoun943
Houston904
Elmore862
DeKalb772
Marion756
St. Clair720
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox662
Lowndes651
Sumter642
Randolph624
Talladega612
Franklin580
Russell570
Greene551
Cullman550
Chilton531
Butler531
Marengo493
Jackson492
Pickens481
Hale472
Autauga444
Limestone440
Choctaw430
Bibb420
Dallas413
Barbour391
Lauderdale382
Blount370
Macon372
Covington361
Washington341
Clarke321
Coosa311
Colbert292
Escambia281
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Cherokee150
Winston150
Monroe131
Bullock130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Lamar110
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10735

Reported Deaths: 199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson261228
Shelby250747
Sumner62337
Bledsoe5940
Rutherford47411
Williamson4119
Out of TN2541
Wilson2534
Knox2285
Bedford1732
Hamilton15613
Robertson1480
Montgomery1462
Madison1351
Trousdale1231
Putnam1215
Tipton980
McMinn921
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount563
Fayette561
Lake550
Washington540
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Bradley491
Cheatham460
Hickman440
Greene442
Gibson431
Maury420
Macon403
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer340
Loudon330
Unassigned330
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Weakley230
Marshall221
Smith211
Lauderdale210
Monroe201
Haywood201
Jefferson190
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Cocke160
DeKalb150
Campbell151
Hardeman140
Henry130
Obion131
Lincoln130
Cannon120
Carter121
McNairy110
Scott110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Perry90
Giles80
Overton80
Polk80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Warren70
Henderson70
Roane70
Jackson70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Rhea50
Grainger50
Houston50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Clay50
Sequatchie50
Decatur40
Wayne40
Fentress40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events